Chimerix to Present at JonesTrading Virtual Precision Medicine Symposium

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Riga, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the JonesTrading Virtual Precision Medicine Symposium on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix
Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, dordaviprone, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma. The Company is conducting Phase 1 dose escalation studies of ONC206 to evaluate safety and PK data.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
will.oconnor@sternir.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dana Davis
Steelwire      
dana@steelwire.co


