Brookline Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

Net Income of $17.5 million, EPS of $0.20

Operating Earnings of $20.7 million, Operating EPS of $0.23

Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $17.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, and excluding $3.4 million of merger-related charges, operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income and operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.1 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $22.9 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $68.7 million, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share, compared to $75.0 million, or $0.85 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $72.4 million, or $0.81 per basic and diluted share, compared to $92.9 million, or $1.05 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s performance, “Brookline Bancorp had an excellent year in 2024. We finished the year with solid deposit and loan growth and are well positioned as we look forward to 2025. We are looking forward to 2025 and our recently announced strategic merger with Berkshire Hills Bancorp. I would like to recognize the contributions of our employees in contributing to our growth and success in 2024. Our employees exemplify the Brookline Bancorp culture of providing excellent customer service.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2024 increased $228.6 million to $11.9 billion from $11.7 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $523.1 million from $11.4 billion at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, total loans and leases were $9.8 billion, representing an increase of $24.1 million from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $137.7 million from December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities at December 31, 2024 increased $39.6 million to $895.0 million from $855.4 million at September 30, 2024, and decreased $21.6 million from $916.6 million at December 31, 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024 increased $135.8 million to $543.7 million from $407.9 million at September 30, 2024, and increased $410.6 million from $133.0 million at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 12.1 percent of total assets, compared to 10.8 percent and 9.2 percent as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Total deposits at December 31, 2024 increased $169.4 million to $8.9 billion from $8.7 billion at September 30, 2024, consisting of a $115.9 million increase in customer deposits and a $53.4 million increase in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $353.5 million from $8.5 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily driven by growth in customer deposits.

Total borrowed funds at December 31, 2024 increased $22.3 million to $1.5 billion from September 30, 2024, and increased $143.2 million from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.26 percent at December 31, 2024, as compared to 10.54 percent at September 30, 2024, and 10.53 percent at December 31, 2023. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.27 percent at December 31, 2024, as compared to 8.50 percent at September 30, 2024, and 8.39 percent at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.08 from $10.89 at September 30, 2024 to $10.81 at December 31, 2024, and increased $0.31 from $10.50 at December 31, 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.0 million to $85.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 from $83.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.12 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.07 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by lower funding costs partially offset by lower yields on loans and leases.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased $0.2 million to $6.6 million from $6.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $1.1 million in loan level derivative income, net, partially offset by a decline of $0.8 million in mark to market on interest rate swaps.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the provision was largely driven by improving economic forecasts and stabilization in the volume of adversely graded credits.

Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $7.3 million, compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The $7.3 million in net charge-offs was driven by one large $5.1 million charge-off in equipment financing which was previously reserved for. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 30 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 16 basis points for the third quarter of 2024.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.28 percent of total loans and leases at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.31 percent at September 30, 2024, and 1.22 percent at December 31, 2023. The decrease in the ratio was driven by a reduction in specific reserves due to charge-offs in the quarter.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of total nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.71 percent at December 31, 2024 as compared to 0.73 percent at September 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $1.9 million to $69.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $71.2 million at September 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.59 percent at December 31, 2024 as compared to 0.62 percent at September 30, 2024. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.4 million to $70.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $72.8 million at September 30, 2024.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased $5.8 million to $63.7 million from $57.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.4 million in merger and acquisition expense, and an increase of $2.1 million in compensation and employee benefits expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 26.4 percent and 25.1 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 24.7 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 19.9 percent and 20.1 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 0.61 percent during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 0.70 percent for the third quarter of 2024; and was 0.60 percent for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.67 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) decreased to 7.21 percent during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 8.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024; and was 7.24 percent for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 8.36 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2025 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2025.

PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

On December 16, 2024, the Company, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (“Berkshire”), and Commerce Acquisition Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Berkshire formed solely to facilitate the merger (“Merger Sub”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will merge with and into Brookline, with Brookline as the surviving entity, and immediately thereafter, Brookline will merge with and into Berkshire, with Berkshire as the surviving entity (collectively, the “Merger”). As a result of the Merger, the separate corporate existence of the Company will cease, and Berkshire will continue as the surviving corporation. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, each outstanding share of Company common stock will be exchanged for the right to receive 0.42 shares of Berkshire common stock. Holders of Company common stock will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares of Berkshire common stock. As a result of the proposed transaction and a $100 million common stock offering by Berkshire to support the proposed transaction, Berkshire stockholders will own approximately 51%, Brookline stockholders will own approximately 45%, and investors in new shares will own approximately 4% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. The proposed transaction is expected to close by the end of the second half of 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approvals from Berkshire and the Company stockholders.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, January 30, 2025 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/129324302. To listen to the call without access to the slides, please dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. call (Access Code 138268). A recording of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 646121.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $11.9 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) or stockholder approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact: Carl M. Carlson
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
(617) 425-5331
carl.carlson@brkl.com


 
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 
  At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Twelve
Months Ended
  December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
  (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:              
Net interest income $ 84,988   $ 83,008   $ 80,001   $ 81,588   $ 83,555   $ 329,585   $ 339,711  
Provision for credit losses on loans   4,141     4,832     5,607     7,423     3,851     22,003     37,868  
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments   (104 )   (172 )   (39 )   (44 )   (76 )   (359 )   339  
Non-interest income   6,587     6,348     6,396     6,284     8,027     25,615     31,934  
Non-interest expense   63,719     57,948     59,184     61,014     59,244     241,865     239,524  
Income before provision for income taxes   23,819     26,748     21,645     19,479     28,563     91,691     93,914  
Net income   17,536     20,142     16,372     14,665     22,888     68,715     74,999  
               
Performance Ratios:              
Net interest margin (1)   3.12 %   3.07 %   3.00 %   3.06 %   3.15 %   3.06 %   3.24 %
Interest-rate spread (1)   2.35 %   2.26 %   2.14 %   2.21 %   2.39 %   2.24 %   2.50 %
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.61 %   0.70 %   0.57 %   0.51 %   0.81 %   0.60 %   0.67 %
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)   0.62 %   0.72 %   0.59 %   0.53 %   0.83 %   0.61 %   0.69 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)   5.69 %   6.63 %   5.49 %   4.88 %   7.82 %   5.67 %   6.42 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)   7.21 %   8.44 %   7.04 %   6.26 %   10.12 %   7.24 %   8.36 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   69.58 %   64.85 %   68.50 %   69.44 %   64.69 %   68.09 %   64.45 %
               
Per Common Share Data:              
Net income — Basic $ 0.20   $ 0.23   $ 0.18   $ 0.16   $ 0.26   $ 0.77   $ 0.85  
Net income — Diluted   0.20     0.23     0.18     0.16     0.26     0.77     0.85  
Cash dividends declared   0.135     0.135     0.135     0.135     0.135     0.540     0.540  
Book value per share (end of period)   13.71     13.81     13.48     13.43     13.48     13.71     13.48  
Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (non-GAAP)   10.81     10.89     10.53     10.47     10.50     10.81     10.50  
Stock price (end of period)   11.80     10.09     8.35     9.96     10.91     11.80     10.91  
               
Balance Sheet:              
Total assets $ 11,905,326   $ 11,676,721   $ 11,635,292   $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,905,326   $ 11,382,256  
Total loans and leases   9,779,288     9,755,236     9,721,137     9,655,086     9,641,589     9,779,288     9,641,589  
Total deposits   8,901,644     8,732,271     8,737,036     8,718,653     8,548,125     8,901,644     8,548,125  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,221,939     1,230,362     1,198,480     1,194,231     1,198,644     1,221,939     1,198,644  
               
Asset Quality:              
Nonperforming assets $ 70,452   $ 72,821   $ 62,683   $ 42,489   $ 45,324   $ 70,452   $ 45,324  
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.59 %   0.62 %   0.54 %   0.37 %   0.40 %   0.59 %   0.40 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 125,083   $ 127,316   $ 121,750   $ 120,124   $ 117,522   $ 125,083   $ 117,522  
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.28 %   1.31 %   1.25 %   1.24 %   1.22 %   1.28 %   1.22 %
Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 7,252   $ 3,808   $ 8,387   $ 8,781   $ 7,141   $ 28,228   $ 19,663  
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.30 %   0.16 %   0.35 %   0.36 %   0.30 %   0.29 %   0.21 %
               
Capital Ratios:              
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.26 %   10.54 %   10.30 %   10.35 %   10.53 %   10.26 %   10.53 %
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.27 %   8.50 %   8.23 %   8.25 %   8.39 %   8.27 %   8.39 %
               
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
               


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 
  December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks $ 64,673   $ 82,168   $ 60,067   $ 45,708   $ 34,514  
Short-term investments   478,997     325,721     283,017     256,178     98,513  
Total cash and cash equivalents   543,670     407,889     343,084     301,886     133,027  
Investment securities available-for-sale   895,034     855,391     856,439     865,798     916,601  
Total investment securities   895,034     855,391     856,439     865,798     916,601  
Allowance for investment security losses   (82 )   (186 )   (359 )   (398 )   (441 )
Net investment securities   894,952     855,205     856,080     865,400     916,160  
Loans and leases held-for-sale               6,717      
Loans and leases:          
Commercial real estate loans   5,716,114     5,779,290     5,782,111     5,755,239     5,764,529  
Commercial loans and leases   2,506,664     2,453,038     2,443,530     2,416,904     2,399,668  
Consumer loans   1,556,510     1,522,908     1,495,496     1,482,943     1,477,392  
Total loans and leases   9,779,288     9,755,236     9,721,137     9,655,086     9,641,589  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (125,083 )   (127,316 )   (121,750 )   (120,124 )   (117,522 )
Net loans and leases   9,654,205     9,627,920     9,599,387     9,534,962     9,524,067  
Restricted equity securities   83,155     82,675     78,963     74,709     77,595  
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   86,781     86,925     88,378     89,707     89,853  
Right-of-use asset operating leases   43,527     41,934     35,691     33,133     30,863  
Deferred tax asset   56,620     50,827     60,032     60,484     56,952  
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   17,461     19,162     20,830     22,499     24,207  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   1,103     1,579     1,974     1,817     1,694  
Other assets   282,630     261,383     309,651     310,195     286,616  
Total assets $ 11,905,326   $ 11,676,721   $ 11,635,292   $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Demand checking accounts $ 1,692,394   $ 1,681,858   $ 1,638,378   $ 1,629,371   $ 1,678,406  
NOW accounts   617,246     637,374     647,370     654,748     661,863  
Savings accounts   1,721,247     1,736,989     1,735,857     1,727,893     1,669,018  
Money market accounts   2,116,360     2,041,185     2,073,557     2,065,569     2,082,810  
Certificate of deposit accounts   1,885,444     1,819,353     1,718,414     1,670,147     1,574,855  
Brokered deposit accounts   868,953     815,512     923,460     970,925     881,173  
Total deposits   8,901,644     8,732,271     8,737,036     8,718,653     8,548,125  
Borrowed funds:          
Advances from the FHLB   1,355,926     1,345,003     1,265,079     1,150,153     1,223,226  
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,328     84,293     84,258     84,223     84,188  
Other borrowed funds   79,592     68,251     80,125     127,505     69,256  
Total borrowed funds   1,519,846     1,497,547     1,429,462     1,361,881     1,376,670  
Operating lease liabilities   44,785     43,266     37,102     34,235     31,998  
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts   15,875     14,456     17,117     16,245     17,239  
Reserve for unfunded credits   5,981     6,859     11,400     15,807     19,767  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   195,256     151,960     204,695     201,679     189,813  
Total liabilities   10,683,387     10,446,359     10,436,812     10,348,500     10,183,612  
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively   970     970     970     970     970  
Additional paid-in capital   902,584     901,562     904,775     903,726     902,659  
Retained earnings   458,943     453,555     445,560     441,285     438,722  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (52,882 )   (38,081 )   (61,693 )   (60,841 )   (52,798 )
Treasury stock, at cost;          
7,019,384 shares, 7,015,843 shares, 7,373,009 shares, 7,354,399 shares, and 7,354,399 shares, respectively   (87,676 )   (87,644 )   (91,132 )   (90,909 )   (90,909 )
Total stockholders' equity   1,221,939     1,230,362     1,198,480     1,194,231     1,198,644  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,905,326   $ 11,676,721   $ 11,635,292   $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256  
           


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans and leases $ 147,436   $ 149,643   $ 145,585   $ 145,265   $ 142,948  
Debt securities   6,421     6,473     6,480     6,878     6,945  
Restricted equity securities   1,460     1,458     1,376     1,492     1,333  
Short-term investments   2,830     1,986     1,914     1,824     1,093  
Total interest and dividend income   158,147     159,560     155,355     155,459     152,319  
Interest expense:          
Deposits   56,562     59,796     59,721     56,884     54,034  
Borrowed funds   16,597     16,756     15,633     16,987     14,730  
Total interest expense   73,159     76,552     75,354     73,871     68,764  
Net interest income   84,988     83,008     80,001     81,588     83,555  
Provision for credit losses on loans   4,141     4,832     5,607     7,423     3,851  
Credit for credit losses on investments   (104 )   (172 )   (39 )   (44 )   (76 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   80,951     78,348     74,433     74,209     79,780  
Non-interest income:          
Deposit fees   2,297     2,353     3,001     2,897     3,064  
Loan fees   439     464     702     789     515  
Loan level derivative income, net   1,115         106     437     778  
Gain on sales of loans and leases   406     415     130         410  
Other   2,330     3,116     2,457     2,161     3,260  
Total non-interest income   6,587     6,348     6,396     6,284     8,027  
Non-interest expense:          
Compensation and employee benefits   37,202     35,130     34,762     36,629     35,401  
Occupancy   5,393     5,343     5,551     5,769     5,127  
Equipment and data processing   6,780     6,831     6,732     7,031     7,245  
Professional services   1,345     2,143     1,745     1,900     1,442  
FDIC insurance   2,017     2,118     2,025     1,884     1,839  
Advertising and marketing   1,303     859     1,504     1,574     758  
Amortization of identified intangible assets   1,701     1,668     1,669     1,708     1,965  
Merger and restructuring expense   3,378         823          
Other   4,600     3,856     4,373     4,519     5,467  
Total non-interest expense   63,719     57,948     59,184     61,014     59,244  
Income before provision for income taxes   23,819     26,748     21,645     19,479     28,563  
Provision for income taxes   6,283     6,606     5,273     4,814     5,675  
Net income $ 17,536   $ 20,142   $ 16,372   $ 14,665   $ 22,888  
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $ 0.20   $ 0.23   $ 0.18   $ 0.16   $ 0.26  
Diluted $ 0.20   $ 0.23   $ 0.18   $ 0.16   $ 0.26  
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic   89,098,443     89,033,463     88,904,692     88,894,577     88,867,159  
Diluted   89,483,964     89,319,611     89,222,315     89,181,508     89,035,505  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135  
           


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
   
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024 2023
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:    
Loans and leases $ 587,929   $ 533,739
Debt securities   26,252     29,648
Restricted equity securities   5,786     5,571
Short-term investments   8,554     8,329
Total interest and dividend income   628,521     577,287
Interest expense:    
Deposits   232,963     175,665
Borrowed funds   65,973     61,911
Total interest expense   298,936     237,576
Net interest income   329,585     339,711
Provision for credit losses on loans   22,003     37,868
(Credit) provision for credit losses on investments   (359 )   339
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   307,941     301,504
Non-interest income:    
Deposit fees   10,548     11,611
Loan fees   2,394     2,036
Loan level derivative income, net   1,658     3,890
Gain on investment securities, net       1,704
Gain on sales of loans and leases   951     2,581
Other   10,064     10,112
Total non-interest income   25,615     31,934
Non-interest expense:    
Compensation and employee benefits   143,723     138,895
Occupancy   22,056     20,203
Equipment and data processing   27,374     27,004
Professional services   7,133     7,226
FDIC insurance   8,044     7,844
Advertising and marketing   5,240     4,724
Amortization of identified intangible assets   6,746     7,840
Merger and restructuring expense   4,201     7,411
Other   17,348     18,377
Total non-interest expense   241,865     239,524
Income before provision for income taxes   91,691     93,914
Provision for income taxes   22,976     18,915
Net income $ 68,715   $ 74,999
Earnings per common share:    
Basic $ 0.77   $ 0.85
Diluted $ 0.77   $ 0.85
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:  
Basic   88,983,248     88,230,681
Diluted   89,302,304     88,450,646
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.540   $ 0.540
     


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
 
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
  (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:          
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:          
Commercial real estate mortgage $ 11,525   $ 11,595   $ 11,659   $ 18,394   $ 19,608  
Multi-family mortgage   6,596     1,751              
Construction                    
Total commercial real estate loans   18,121     13,346     11,659     18,394     19,608  
           
Commercial   14,676     15,734     16,636     3,096     3,886  
Equipment financing   31,509     37,223     27,128     13,668     14,984  
Total commercial loans and leases   46,185     52,957     43,764     16,764     18,870  
           
Residential mortgage   3,999     3,862     4,495     4,563     4,292  
Home equity   1,043     1,076     790     950     860  
Other consumer   1     1     1     1      
Total consumer loans   5,043     4,939     5,286     5,514     5,152  
           
Total nonaccrual loans and leases   69,349     71,242     60,709     40,672     43,630  
           
Other real estate owned   700     780     780     780     780  
Other repossessed assets   403     799     1,194     1,037     914  
Total nonperforming assets $ 70,452   $ 72,821   $ 62,683   $ 42,489   $ 45,324  
           
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 811   $ 16,091   $ 4,994   $ 363   $ 228  
           
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases   0.71 %   0.73 %   0.62 %   0.42 %   0.45 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.59 %   0.62 %   0.54 %   0.37 %   0.40 %
           
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:      
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 127,316   $ 121,750   $ 120,124   $ 117,522   $ 119,081  
Charge-offs   (8,414 )   (4,183 )   (8,823 )   (5,390 )   (7,722 )
Recoveries   1,162     375     436     309     581  
Net charge-offs   (7,252 )   (3,808 )   (8,387 )   (5,081 )   (7,141 )
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *   5,019     9,374     10,013     7,683     5,582  
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 125,083   $ 127,316   $ 121,750   $ 120,124   $ 117,522  
           
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.28 %   1.31 %   1.25 %   1.24 %   1.22 %
           
NET CHARGE-OFFS:          
Commercial real estate loans $   $   $ 3,819   $ 606   $ 1,087  
Commercial loans and leases **   7,257     3,797     4,571     8,179     6,061  
Consumer loans   (5 )   11     (3 )   (4 )   (7 )
Total net charge-offs $ 7,252   $ 3,808   $ 8,387   $ 8,781   $ 7,141  
           
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.30 %   0.16 %   0.35 %   0.36 %   0.30 %
           
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), $(4.4 million), $(0.3 million), and $(1.7 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.
           


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
  Average
Balance		 Interest (1) Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest (1) Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest (1) Average
Yield/
Cost
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Investments:                  
Debt securities (2) $ 856,065 $ 6,463 3.02 % $ 853,924 $ 6,516 3.05 % $ 876,350 $ 6,986 3.19 %
Restricted equity securities (2)   75,879   1,459 7.69 %   75,225   1,459 7.76 %   67,567   1,334 7.90 %
Short-term investments   236,784   2,830 4.78 %   145,838   1,986 5.44 %   85,790   1,093 5.09 %
Total investments   1,168,728   10,752 3.68 %   1,074,987   9,961 3.71 %   1,029,707   9,413 3.66 %
Loans and Leases:                  
Commercial real estate loans (3)   5,752,591   81,195 5.52 %   5,772,456   83,412 5.65 %   5,727,930   81,653 5.58 %
Commercial loans (3)   1,170,295   19,750 6.61 %   1,079,084   18,440 6.69 %   969,603   16,296 6.58 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,310,143   26,295 8.03 %   1,353,649   26,884 7.94 %   1,347,589   25,211 7.48 %
Consumer loans (3)   1,529,654   20,881 5.44 %   1,505,095   21,123 5.60 %   1,475,580   19,888 5.37 %
Total loans and leases   9,762,683   148,121 6.07 %   9,710,284   149,859 6.17 %   9,520,702   143,048 6.01 %
Total interest-earning assets   10,931,411   158,873 5.81 %   10,785,271   159,820 5.93 %   10,550,409   152,461 5.78 %
Non-interest-earning assets   649,161       666,067       721,532    
Total assets $ 11,580,572     $ 11,451,338     $ 11,271,941    
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
NOW accounts $ 630,408   1,056 0.67 % $ 639,561   1,115 0.69 % $ 657,134   1,146 0.69 %
Savings accounts   1,741,355   10,896 2.49 %   1,738,756   12,098 2.77 %   1,658,144   10,684 2.56 %
Money market accounts   2,083,033   13,856 2.65 %   2,038,048   15,466 3.02 %   2,140,225   16,239 3.01 %
Certificates of deposit   1,857,483   20,691 4.43 %   1,768,026   20,054 4.51 %   1,530,772   14,517 3.76 %
Brokered deposit accounts   797,910   10,063 5.02 %   841,067   11,063 5.23 %   880,604   11,448 5.16 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,110,189   56,562 3.16 %   7,025,458   59,796 3.39 %   6,866,879   54,034 3.12 %
Borrowings:                  
Advances from the FHLB   1,144,157   13,958 4.77 %   1,139,049   14,366 4.94 %   965,846   11,943 4.84 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,311   1,944 9.22 %   84,276   1,378 6.54 %   84,170   1,381 6.56 %
Other borrowed funds   65,947   695 4.20 %   53,102   1,012 7.58 %   136,566   1,406 4.09 %
Total borrowings   1,294,415   16,597 5.02 %   1,276,427   16,756 5.14 %   1,186,582   14,730 4.86 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,404,604   73,159 3.46 %   8,301,885   76,552 3.67 %   8,053,461   68,764 3.39 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand checking accounts   1,693,138       1,669,092       1,723,849    
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   250,303       264,324       323,855    
Total liabilities   10,348,045       10,235,301       10,101,165    
Stockholders’ equity   1,232,527       1,216,037       1,170,776    
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,580,572     $ 11,451,338     $ 11,271,941    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)     85,714 2.35 %     83,268 2.26 %     83,697 2.39 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income     726       260       142  
Net interest income   $ 84,988     $ 83,008     $ 83,555  
Net interest margin (5)     3.12 %     3.07 %     3.15 %
                   
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
                   


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
  Average
Balance		 Interest (1) Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest (1) Average
Yield/
Cost
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Investments:            
Debt securities (2) $ 862,381 $ 26,416 3.06 % $ 947,782 $ 29,891 3.15 %
Restricted equity securities (2)   74,788   5,786 7.74 %   72,264   5,572 7.71 %
Short-term investments   164,445   8,554 5.20 %   158,718   8,329 5.25 %
Total investments   1,101,614   40,756 3.70 %   1,178,764   43,792 3.72 %
Loans and Leases:            
Commercial real estate loans (3)   5,760,432   327,221 5.59 %   5,654,385   307,652 5.37 %
Commercial loans (3)   1,086,460   73,369 6.65 %   929,077   59,110 6.28 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,352,993   106,329 7.86 %   1,277,224   92,112 7.21 %
Consumer loans (3)   1,501,626   82,273 5.47 %   1,470,677   75,098 5.10 %
Total loans and leases   9,701,511   589,192 6.07 %   9,331,363   533,972 5.72 %
Total interest-earning assets   10,803,125   629,948 5.83 %   10,510,127   577,764 5.50 %
Non-interest-earning assets   670,299       704,244    
Total assets $ 11,473,424     $ 11,214,371    
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
NOW accounts $ 650,225   4,543 0.70 % $ 720,572   4,275 0.59 %
Savings accounts   1,726,504   46,220 2.68 %   1,439,293   27,974 1.94 %
Money market accounts   2,056,066   60,796 2.96 %   2,205,430   58,153 2.64 %
Certificates of deposit   1,737,697   76,134 4.38 %   1,428,727   44,122 3.09 %
Brokered deposit accounts   873,182   45,270 5.18 %   819,419   41,141 5.02 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,043,674   232,963 3.31 %   6,613,441   175,665 2.66 %
Borrowings:            
Advances from the FHLB   1,124,432   55,851 4.89 %   1,092,996   52,467 4.73 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,258   6,074 7.21 %   84,116   5,476 6.51 %
Other borrowed funds   78,859   4,048 5.13 %   124,793   3,968 3.18 %
Total borrowings   1,287,549   65,973 5.04 %   1,301,905   61,911 4.69 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,331,223   298,936 3.59 %   7,915,346   237,576 3.00 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand checking accounts   1,657,922       1,823,759    
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   273,243       307,160    
Total liabilities   10,262,388       10,046,265    
Stockholders’ equity   1,211,036       1,168,106    
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,473,424     $ 11,214,371    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)     331,012 2.24 %     340,188 2.50 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income     1,427       477  
Net interest income   $ 329,585     $ 339,711  
Net interest margin (5)     3.06 %     3.24 %
             
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
             


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
         
      At and for the Three Months Ended
December 31,		 At and for the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
        2024 2023 2024 2023
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information   (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
             
Reported Pretax Income     $ 23,819   $ 28,563   $ 91,691   $ 93,914  
Less:              
Security gains               1,704  
Add:              
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision                     16,744  
Merger and acquisition expenses     3,378         4,201     7,411  
Operating Pretax income   $ 27,197   $ 28,563   $ 95,892   $ 116,365  
Effective tax rate     23.9 %   19.9 %   24.5 %   20.1 %
Provision for income tax     6,511     5,675     23,480     23,437  
Operating earnings after tax       $ 20,686   $ 22,888   $ 72,412   $ 92,928  
               
Operating earnings per common share:            
Basic       $ 0.23   $ 0.26   $ 0.81   $ 1.05  
Diluted       $ 0.23   $ 0.26   $ 0.81   $ 1.05  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:          
Basic         89,098,443     88,867,159     88,983,248     88,230,681  
Diluted         89,483,964     89,035,505     89,302,304     88,450,646  
               
               
Return on average assets *       0.61 %   0.81 %   0.60 %   0.67 %
Less:              
Security gains (after-tax) *       %   %   %   0.01 %
Add:              
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *     %   %   %   0.12 %
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) *     0.09 %   %   0.03 %   0.05 %
Operating return on average assets *       0.70 %   0.81 %   0.63 %   0.83 %
               
               
Return on average tangible assets *       0.62 %   0.83 %   0.61 %   0.69 %
Less:              
Security gains (after-tax) *       %   %   %   0.01 %
Add:              
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *     %   %   %   0.12 %
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) *     0.09 %   %   0.03 %   0.05 %
Operating return on average tangible assets *       0.71 %   0.83 %   0.64 %   0.85 %
               
               
Return on average stockholders' equity *       5.69 %   7.82 %   5.67 %   6.42 %
Less:              
Security gains (after-tax) *       %   %   %   0.12 %
Add:              
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *     %   %   %   1.14 %
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) *     0.83 %   %   0.26 %   0.51 %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *     6.52 %   7.82 %   5.93 %   7.95 %
               
               
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *     7.21 %   10.12 %   7.24 %   8.36 %
Less:              
Security gains (after-tax) *       %   %   %   0.15 %
Add:              
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *     %   %   %   1.49 %
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) *     1.06 %   %   0.33 %   0.66 %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *     8.27 %   10.12 %   7.57 %   10.36 %
* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.          
               
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
 
  At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Twelve
Months Ended
  December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
  (Dollars in Thousands)
               
Net income, as reported $ 17,536   $ 20,142   $ 16,372   $ 14,665   $ 22,888   $ 68,715   $ 74,999  
               
Average total assets $ 11,580,572   $ 11,451,338   $ 11,453,394   $ 11,417,185   $ 11,271,941   $ 11,473,424   $ 11,214,371  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   259,496     261,188     262,859     264,536     266,225     262,011     270,637  
Average tangible assets $ 11,321,076   $ 11,190,150   $ 11,190,535   $ 11,152,649   $ 11,005,716   $ 11,211,413   $ 10,943,734  
               
Return on average tangible assets (annualized)   0.62 %   0.72 %   0.59 %   0.53 %   0.83 %   0.61 %   0.69 %
               
Average total stockholders’ equity $ 1,232,527   $ 1,216,037   $ 1,193,385   $ 1,201,904   $ 1,170,776   $ 1,211,036   $ 1,168,106  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   259,496     261,188     262,859     264,536     266,225     262,011     270,637  
Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 973,031   $ 954,849   $ 930,526   $ 937,368   $ 904,551   $ 949,025   $ 897,469  
               
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)   7.21 %   8.44 %   7.04 %   6.26 %   10.12 %   7.24 %   8.36 %
               
Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,221,939   $ 1,230,362   $ 1,198,480   $ 1,194,231   $ 1,198,644   $ 1,221,939   $ 1,198,644  
Less:              
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net   17,461     19,162     20,830     22,499     24,207     17,461     24,207  
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 963,256   $ 969,978   $ 936,428   $ 930,510   $ 933,215   $ 963,256   $ 933,215  
               
Total assets $ 11,905,326   $ 11,676,721   $ 11,635,292   $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,905,326   $ 11,382,256  
Less:              
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net   17,461     19,162     20,830     22,499     24,207     17,461     24,207  
Tangible assets $ 11,646,643   $ 11,416,337   $ 11,373,240   $ 11,279,010   $ 11,116,827   $ 11,646,643   $ 11,116,827  
               
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   8.27 %   8.50 %   8.23 %   8.25 %   8.39 %   8.27 %   8.39 %
               
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 963,256   $ 969,978   $ 936,428   $ 930,510   $ 933,215   $ 963,256   $ 933,215  
               
Number of common shares issued   96,998,075     96,998,075     96,998,075     96,998,075     96,998,075     96,998,075     96,998,075  
Less:              
Treasury shares   7,019,384     7,015,843     7,373,009     7,354,399     7,354,399     7,019,384     7,354,399  
Unvested restricted shares   880,248     883,789     713,443     749,099     749,099     880,248     749,099  
Number of common shares outstanding   89,098,443     89,098,443     88,911,623     88,894,577     88,894,577     89,098,443     88,894,577  
               
Tangible book value per common share $ 10.81   $ 10.89   $ 10.53   $ 10.47   $ 10.50   $ 10.81   $ 10.50  


