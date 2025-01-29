Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,570 in the last 365 days.

Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.209B and Earnings Per Share of $1.31

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.31 in the 2024 fourth quarter on revenue of $1.209 billion. “The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees continued to perform admirably, despite the continuation of a challenging freight backdrop,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “I was encouraged to see year-over-year quarterly revenue growth for the first time since the 2022 third quarter. The year-over-year revenue growth was achieved via a sequential increase in overall truck pricing as compared to the 2024 third quarter and a strong revenue performance specific to our unsided/platform service offering. We look to build on this revenue per load momentum as we begin the 2025 fiscal year. Our network of Landstar BCOs, agents and employees are optimistic for an improved freight transportation environment and will continue to strive each day to improve our safety performance and deliver great service to our customers.”

Landstar continues to return capital to stockholders through the Company’s stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2024 fiscal year, Landstar purchased approximately 452,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $82.1 million and paid $120.5 million to stockholders in the form of cash dividends. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 2,547,981 shares of the Company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program.  Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share payable on March 11, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2025.

  4Q 2024
 		  4Q 2023  
Revenue $ 1,209,330     $ 1,204,445  
Gross profit $ 109,423     $ 124,594  
Variable contribution $ 166,523     $ 178,146  
Operating income $ 57,771     $ 74,567  
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.31     $ 1.62  


(1) Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts.
(2) Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below.
 

Total revenue was $1,209 million in the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $1,204 million in the 2023 fourth quarter. Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2024 fourth quarter was $1,081 million, or 89% of revenue, compared to $1,085 million, or 90% of revenue, in the 2023 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2024 fourth quarter was $597 million, compared to $619 million in the 2023 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2024 fourth quarter was $362 million, compared to $340 million in the 2023 fourth quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in each of the 2024 and 2023 fourth quarters was $100 million. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $107 million, or 9% of revenue, in the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to $89 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 fourth quarter.

The number of loads hauled via truck declined 3.4% in the 2024 fourth quarter as compared to the 2023 fourth quarter. This performance was slightly better than the low-end of the Company’s guidance included in its 2024 third quarter earnings release slide presentation, dated October 29, 2024. Truck revenue per load increased 3.1% in the 2024 fourth quarter as compared to the 2023 fourth quarter, in the upper half of the range of the Company’s previously provided guidance. While actual fourth quarter revenue exceeded the mid-point of the Company’s previously issued guidance, basic and diluted earnings per share fell below the mid-point of the guidance, primarily attributable to a lower than anticipated variable contribution margin and elevated insurance and claim costs, partially offset by a lower than anticipated effective income tax rate. Insurance and claims costs were 6.7% of BCO revenue during the 2024 fourth quarter, well above the Company’s average historical experience from the 2019 fiscal year through the 2023 fiscal year of 4.7%, primarily driven by both increased cargo claim costs related to fraud and theft in the supply chain and increased auto liability claim costs.

Gross profit in the 2024 fourth quarter was $109 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2024 fourth quarter was $167 million. Gross profit in the 2023 fourth quarter was $125 million and variable contribution in the 2023 fourth quarter was $178 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2024 and 2023 fourth quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $567 million as of December 28, 2024. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 20%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 18%.

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call this evening at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call.” A slide presentation to accompany the webcast presentation is also available on Landstar’s investor relations website at https://investor.landstar.com/.

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed non-GAAP financial measures: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2023 fiscal year; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

                   
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
      Fiscal Years Ended   Fiscal Quarters Ended
      December 28,   December 30,   December 28,   December 30,
      2024   2023   2024   2023
                   
Revenue $ 4,819,245     $ 5,303,322     $ 1,209,330     $ 1,204,445  
Investment income   14,810       10,141       3,822       3,267  
                   
Costs and expenses:              
  Purchased transportation   3,745,241       4,068,262       945,857       927,028  
  Commissions to agents   392,751       462,668       96,950       99,271  
  Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions   58,781       54,191       14,643       13,193  
  Insurance and claims   113,929       114,241       30,099       27,270  
  Selling, general and administrative   217,708       211,799       55,095       52,728  
  Depreciation and amortization   56,738       58,153       12,737       13,655  
                   
    Total costs and expenses   4,585,148       4,969,314       1,155,381       1,133,145  
                   
Operating income   248,907       344,149       57,771       74,567  
Interest and debt (income) expense   (5,419 )     (3,946 )     (964 )     (1,867 )
                   
Income before income taxes   254,326       348,095       58,735       76,434  
Income taxes   58,380       83,701       12,542       18,447  
                   
Net income $ 195,946     $ 264,394     $ 46,193     $ 57,987  
                   
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 5.51     $ 7.36     $ 1.31     $ 1.62  
                   
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding   35,538,000       35,920,000       35,328,000       35,804,000  
                   
Dividends per common share $ 3.38     $ 3.26     $ 2.36     $ 2.33  
                   


             
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
             
             
        December 28,   December 30,
        2024
   2023
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 515,018     $ 481,043  
  Short-term investments   51,619       59,661  
  Trade accounts receivable, less allowance      
    of $12,904 and $11,738   683,841       743,762  
  Other receivables, including advances to independent      
    contractors, less allowance of $17,812 and $14,010   47,160       43,339  
  Other current assets   22,229       24,936  
    Total current assets   1,319,867       1,352,741  
             
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation      
      and amortization of $456,547 and $436,682   311,345       284,300  
Goodwill   40,933       42,275  
Other assets   141,166       122,530  
Total assets $ 1,813,311     $ 1,801,846  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
  Cash overdraft $ 61,033     $ 61,541  
  Accounts payable   383,625       395,980  
  Current maturities of long-term debt   33,116       27,876  
  Insurance claims   40,511       41,825  
  Dividends payable   70,632       71,433  
  Other current liabilities   84,237       76,569  
    Total current liabilities   673,154       675,224  
             
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities   69,191       43,264  
Insurance claims   62,842       58,922  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities   35,685       40,513  
             
Shareholders' equity:      
  Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000      
    shares, issued 68,559,269 and 68,497,324   686       685  
  Additional paid-in capital   255,260       254,642  
  Retained earnings   2,859,916       2,783,645  
  Cost of 33,243,196 and 32,780,651 shares of common      
    stock in treasury   (2,131,413 )     (2,048,184 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (12,010 )     (6,865 )
    Total shareholders' equity   972,439       983,923  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,813,311     $ 1,801,846  
             


                                     
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
                     
                     
        Fiscal Years Ended   Fiscal Quarters Ended
        December 28,   December 30,   December 28,   December 30,
        2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenue generated through (in thousands):              
                     
  Truck transportation              
    Truckload:              
      Van equipment $ 2,447,810     $ 2,742,281     $ 596,573     $ 618,588  
      Unsided/platform equipment   1,455,663       1,490,393       361,910       339,910  
    Less-than-truckload   99,828       117,683       21,926       26,913  
    Other truck transportation (1)   343,253       479,173       100,400       99,702  
      Total truck transportation   4,346,554       4,829,530       1,080,809       1,085,113  
  Rail intermodal   84,328       98,297       18,347       24,344  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers   289,902       266,638       88,173       64,280  
  Other (2)   98,461       108,857       22,001       30,708  
        $ 4,819,245     $ 5,303,322     $ 1,209,330     $ 1,204,445  
                     
  Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)              
    included in total truck transportation $ 1,821,989     $ 1,998,408     $ 447,074     $ 454,774  
                     
Number of loads:              
                     
  Truck transportation              
    Truckload:              
      Van equipment   1,170,772       1,259,578       282,877       292,711  
      Unsided/platform equipment   476,815       504,765       114,188       115,294  
    Less-than-truckload   153,253       175,650       33,907       41,070  
    Other truck transportation (1)   160,120       201,407       45,568       44,295  
      Total truck transportation   1,960,960       2,141,400       476,540       493,370  
  Rail intermodal   27,970       29,620       6,550       7,470  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers   34,440       32,820       8,320       7,440  
          2,023,370       2,203,840       491,410       508,280  
                     
  Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)              
    included in total truck transportation   814,150       898,610       193,510       209,350  
                     
Revenue per load:              
                     
  Truck transportation              
    Truckload:              
      Van equipment $ 2,091     $ 2,177     $ 2,109     $ 2,113  
      Unsided/platform equipment   3,053       2,953       3,169       2,948  
    Less-than-truckload   651       670       647       655  
    Other truck transportation (1)   2,144       2,379       2,203       2,251  
      Total truck transportation   2,217       2,255       2,268       2,199  
  Rail intermodal   3,015       3,319       2,801       3,259  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers   8,418       8,124       10,598       8,640  
                     
  Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) $ 2,238     $ 2,224     $ 2,310     $ 2,172  
                     
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):              
                     
  Truck capacity providers:              
    BCO Independent Contractors (3)   38 %     38 %     37 %     38 %
    Truck Brokerage Carriers   52 %     53 %     52 %     52 %
  Rail intermodal   2 %     2 %     2 %     2 %
  Ocean and air cargo carriers   6 %     5 %     7 %     5 %
  Other   2 %     2 %     2 %     3 %
                     
                     
                December 28,   December 30,
                2024   2023
Truck Capacity Providers              
                     
  BCO Independent Contractors (3)           8,082       9,024  
  Truck Brokerage Carriers:              
    Approved and active (4)           43,718       49,111  
    Other approved           26,527       27,524  
                  70,245       76,635  
  Total available truck capacity providers           78,327       85,659  
                     
  Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3)           8,843       9,809  
                     
                     
(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.
                     
(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.
                     
(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.
                     
(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.
                     


                   
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
      Fiscal Years Ended   Fiscal Quarters Ended
      December 28,   December 30,   December 28,   December 30,
      2024   2023   2024   2023
                   
Revenue $ 4,819,245     $ 5,303,322     $ 1,209,330     $ 1,204,445  
                   
Costs of revenue:              
    Purchased transportation   3,745,241       4,068,262       945,857       927,028  
    Commissions to agents   392,751       462,668       96,950       99,271  
                   
  Variable costs of revenue   4,137,992       4,530,930       1,042,807       1,026,299  
                   
    Trailing equipment depreciation   27,950       31,319       7,186       7,079  
    Information technology costs (1)   22,744       25,486       4,629       5,695  
    Insurance-related costs (2)   115,764       116,069       30,642       27,585  
    Other operating costs   58,781       54,191       14,643       13,193  
                   
  Other costs of revenue   225,239       227,065       57,100       53,552  
                   
  Total costs of revenue   4,363,231       4,757,995       1,099,907       1,079,851  
                   
Gross profit $ 456,014     $ 545,327     $ 109,423     $ 124,594  
                   
Gross profit margin   9.5 %     10.3 %     9.0 %     10.3 %
                   
  Plus: other costs of revenue   225,239       227,065       57,100       53,552  
                   
Variable contribution $ 681,253     $ 772,392     $ 166,523     $ 178,146  
                   
Variable contribution margin   14.1 %     14.6 %     13.8 %     14.8 %
                   
(1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
                   
(2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.
                    

Contact:
Jim Todd
Chief Financial Officer
904-398-9400

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.209B and Earnings Per Share of $1.31

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more