Hawkins, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the nine months ended December 29, 2024, its third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:

  • Record third quarter results for revenue, gross profit, operating income, and adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP measure.
  • Overall revenue growth of 8%, once again driven by the Water Treatment segment growth of 22% over the same period of the prior year.
  • Gross profit growth of 15% over the same period of the prior year, with double-digit percentage growth for both the Water Treatment and Health and Nutrition segments.
  • Third quarter operating income of $21.1 million, our 27th consecutive quarter of year-over-year operating income growth.
  • Income before income taxes grew 12% over the same period of the prior year.
  • Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.72 compared to $0.71 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $33.6 million, a 13% increase over the same period of the prior year. Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA was $162 million.
  • Year to date, revenue was up 5% over the prior year and EPS was up 11%.

Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“For each of the last four quarters, we have achieved record year-over-year performance for several of our key metrics. In the third quarter, our record performance was once again driven by the Water Treatment business, as we realized the benefits of the seven acquisitions we have completed over the last 18 months. Within the quarter we saw strong revenue growth of 22% in our Water Treatment business, with this growth driven by both revenue from our recent acquisitions as well as strong organic volume growth of 9%. Revenue in our Industrial segment declined year over year, as expected, due primarily to reduced selling prices driven by lower commodity costs and product mix, offset slightly by overall volumes being up. Health and Nutrition revenues increased due to growth of our manufactured product sales. Overall, we saw 8% revenue growth with gross profit increasing 15%, operating income increasing 14% and pretax income increasing 12%.”

Mr. Hawkins continued, “Our balance sheet continues to be strong. In the quarter, our net borrowings of $10 million helped fund our acquisition of Water Guard, our first water treatment site in North Carolina. Our leverage ratio was 0.7x trailing 12-month proforma adjusted EBITDA at the end of the quarter. As we close out our fiscal year, we expect continued growth within the Water Treatment and Health and Nutrition segments. We expect to see our Industrial segment continue to perform similar to the first nine months of fiscal 2025.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of $14.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share. The prior year EPS was positively impacted by $0.08 per share due to an unusual favorable tax adjustment.

REVENUE

Sales were $226.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $17.7 million, or 8%, from sales of $208.5 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment segment sales increased $17.8 million, or 22%, to $99.8 million for the current quarter, from $82.0 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of added sales from our acquired businesses as well as increased sales volumes in our legacy business. Despite showing sequential improvement, Industrial segment sales decreased $1.0 million, or 1%, to $92.0 million for the current quarter, from $93.0 million in the same period a year ago. Sales decreased as a result of lower selling prices on certain products, driven by lower raw material costs and product mix changes. Health and Nutrition segment sales increased $1.0 million, or 3%, to $34.5 million for the current quarter, from $33.5 million in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition sales increased due to increased sales of our manufactured products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased $6.2 million, or 15%, to $48.4 million, or 21% of sales, for the current quarter, from $42.2 million, or 20% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $0.8 million, primarily due to lower anticipated year-end prices on certain products. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $2.5 million.

Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $5.8 million, or 29%, to $26.0 million, or 26% of sales, for the current quarter, from $20.2 million, or 25% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $0.1 million. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $0.4 million. Water Treatment segment gross profit increased as a result of increased sales, including the incremental sales from our acquired businesses.

Gross profit for the Industrial segment decreased $1.3 million, or 8%, to $15.2 million, or 17% of sales, for the current quarter, from $16.5 million, or 18% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $0.6 million. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $2.1 million. Industrial segment gross profit decreased primarily as a result of product mix changes and the change in the LIFO reserve.

Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $1.7 million, or 31%, to $7.2 million, or 21% of sales, for the current quarter, from $5.5 million, or 16% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment gross profit increased as a result of the increased sales.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $3.6 million, or 15%, to $27.4 million, or 12% of sales, for the current quarter, from $23.8 million, or 11% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Expenses increased primarily due to $1.9 million in added costs from the acquired businesses in our Water Treatment segment, including amortization of intangibles of $0.8 million, as well as other increased variable costs.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 29, 2024 was $33.6 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 13%, from $29.7 million in the same period a year ago.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective income tax rate was 26% for the current quarter and 18% for the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of both years was impacted by favorable tax provision adjustments recorded, with the prior year being unusually beneficial and the current year being more in line with expectations. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

BALANCE SHEET

At the end of the third quarter, our working capital was $27 million higher than the end of fiscal 2024 due primarily to seasonally lower liabilities as well as increased inventories. During the quarter, we paid down $10 million on our line of credit. Our total debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter was $114.0 million and our leverage ratio was 0.70x our trailing 12-month proforma adjusted EBITDA, as compared to 0.66x of trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA at the end of fiscal 2024.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 61 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $919 million of revenue in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 1,000 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended   Nine months ended   Trailing 12-months ended
(In thousands) December 29, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 29, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 29, 2024
Net Income (GAAP) $         15,021     $         14,885     $         68,018     $         61,531     $         81,851  
Interest expense, net           1,216               1,168               3,906               3,033               5,155  
Income tax expense           5,262               3,274               23,943               20,289               29,435  
Amortization of intangibles           3,213               2,392               9,211               5,786               11,963  
Depreciation expense           6,899               5,951               20,157               17,063               26,358  
Non-cash compensation expense           1,723               1,287               5,022               3,506               6,396  
Non-recurring acquisition expenses           298               710               580               832               664  
Adjusted EBITDA $         33,632     $         29,667     $         130,837     $         112,040     $         161,822  


 
HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  December 29, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 29, 2024   December 31, 2023
Sales $         226,205     $         208,496     $         729,113     $         696,142  
Cost of sales           (177,781 )             (166,248 )             (555,812 )             (548,017 )
Gross profit           48,424               42,248               173,301               148,125  
Selling, general and administrative expenses           (27,361 )             (23,774 )             (78,702 )             (64,173 )
Operating income           21,063               18,474               94,599               83,952  
Interest expense, net           (1,216 )             (1,168 )             (3,906 )             (3,033 )
Other income           436               853               1,268               901  
Income before income taxes           20,283               18,159               91,961               81,820  
Income tax expense           (5,262 )             (3,274 )             (23,943 )             (20,289 )
Net income $         15,021     $         14,885     $         68,018     $         61,531  
               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic           20,766,764               20,781,632               20,780,213               20,864,349  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted           20,875,387               20,907,321               20,902,456               21,004,077  
Basic earnings per share $         0.72     $         0.72     $         3.27     $         2.95  
Diluted earnings per share $         0.72     $         0.71     $         3.25     $         2.93  
Cash dividends declared per common share $         0.18     $         0.16     $         0.52     $         0.47  


 
HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)
 
  December 29,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $         8,305     $         7,153  
Trade accounts receivables, net           111,521               114,477  
Inventories           81,634               74,600  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets           8,895               6,596  
Total current assets           210,355               202,826  
PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT:           410,427               386,648  
Less accumulated depreciation           189,984               177,774  
Net property, plant, and equipment           220,443               208,874  
OTHER ASSETS:      
Right-of-use assets           13,096               11,713  
Goodwill           116,738               103,399  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization           130,474               116,626  
Deferred compensation plan asset           11,892               9,584  
Other           4,242               4,912  
Total other assets           276,442               246,234  
Total assets $         707,240     $         657,934  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable — trade $         39,891     $         56,387  
Accrued payroll and employee benefits           18,371               19,532  
Income tax payable           —               1,943  
Current portion of long-term debt           9,913               9,913  
Environmental remediation           7,700               7,700  
Other current liabilities           8,379               7,832  
Total current liabilities           84,254               103,307  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:      
Long-term debt, less current portion           103,884               88,818  
Long-term lease liability           10,613               9,530  
Pension withdrawal liability           3,252               3,538  
Deferred income taxes           22,120               22,406  
Deferred compensation liability           13,413               11,764  
Earnout liability           12,262               11,235  
Other long-term liabilities           461               1,310  
Total long-term liabilities           166,005               148,601  
Total liabilities           250,259               251,908  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,766,764 and 20,790,261 shares issued and outstanding as of December 29, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively           208               208  
Additional paid-in capital           32,783               38,154  
Retained earnings           421,682               364,549  
Accumulated other comprehensive income           2,308               3,115  
Total shareholders’ equity           456,981               406,026  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $         707,240     $         657,934  


 
HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended
  December 29,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income $         68,018     $         61,531  
Reconciliation to cash flows:      
Depreciation and amortization           29,368               22,849  
Change in fair value of earnout liability           1,027               —  
Operating leases           2,557               1,884  
Gain on deferred compensation assets           (1,268 )             (901 )
Stock compensation expense           5,022               3,506  
Other           (4 )             70  
Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash:      
Trade receivables           6,157               22,500  
Inventories           (5,682 )             25,665  
Accounts payable           (16,026 )             (14,334 )
Accrued liabilities           (1,698 )             (610 )
Lease liabilities           (2,565 )             (1,804 )
Income taxes           (2,636 )             (1,824 )
Other           (2,018 )             (922 )
Net cash provided by operating activities           80,252               117,610  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment           (30,008 )             (28,248 )
Acquisitions           (43,400 )             (78,855 )
Other           586               723  
Net cash used in investing activities           (72,822 )             (106,380 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Cash dividends declared and paid           (10,885 )             (9,886 )
New shares issued           1,297               2,243  
Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld           (2,541 )             (2,140 )
Shares repurchased           (9,149 )             (11,272 )
Payments on revolving loan           (50,000 )             (67,000 )
Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings           65,000               75,000  
Net cash used in financing activities           (6,278 )             (13,055 )
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS           1,152               (1,825 )
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD           7,153               7,566  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $         8,305     $         5,741  
       
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION      
Cash paid for income taxes $         26,566     $         22,125  
Cash paid for interest $         4,208     $         3,252  
Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable $         1,152     $         2,887  


 
HAWKINS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
 
  Water
Treatment 		  Industrial   Health and Nutrition   Total
Three months ended December 29, 2024:              
Sales $         99,752     $         91,997     $         34,456     $         226,205  
Gross profit           26,027               15,180               7,217               48,424  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses           16,054               7,058               4,249               27,361  
Operating income           9,973               8,122               2,968               21,063  
Three months ended December 31, 2023:              
Sales $         82,019     $         92,990     $         33,487     $         208,496  
Gross profit           20,241               16,495               5,512               42,248  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses           12,470               7,292               4,012               23,774  
Operating income           7,771               9,203               1,500               18,474  
Nine months ended December 29, 2024:              
Sales $         341,456     $         285,135     $         102,522     $         729,113  
Gross profit           96,572               55,324               21,405               173,301  
Selling, general and administrative expenses           45,732               20,649               12,321               78,702  
Operating income           50,840               34,675               9,084               94,599  
Nine months ended December 31, 2023:              
Sales $         276,595     $         312,398     $         107,149     $         696,142  
Gross profit           75,957               53,645               18,523               148,125  
Selling, general and administrative expenses           31,741               20,673               11,759               64,173  
Operating income           44,216               32,972               6,764               83,952  


Forward-Looking Statements. Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to consumer demand for products containing our ingredients and the impacts of those demands, expectations for results in our business segments and the timing of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in competition and price pressures, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, availability of product and disruptions to supplies, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, changes in imported products and tariff levels, the availability of products and the prices at which they are available, the acceptance of new products by our customers and the timing of any such acceptance, and changes in product supplies. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management’s view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
  Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  612/331-6910
  ir@HawkinsInc.com

