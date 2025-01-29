Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming February Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in February:

Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen2/slno/2028708

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 2:40 PM ET

Presentation Format: Corporate Presentation

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer39/slno/2814816

A replay of both events will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. An NDA for its lead candidate, DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is currently under review by the FDA and was granted Priority Review. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

