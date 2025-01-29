BREAKING: FTAI Aviation Ltd. Down Again on Snowcap Report; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton Regarding Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their FTAI Aviation Ltd. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/ftai.

What is this all about?

The lawsuit alleges that FTAI misled investors by misclassifying one-time engine sales as recurring maintenance revenue, inflating its financial results. The company is also accused of manipulating depreciation practices to reduce reported costs and boost their earnings.

FTAI announced that its audit committee is reviewing these allegations, raising concerns among investors regarding the accuracy of their financial reporting. Following these developments, the company’s stock price fell over 25% on the morning of Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased FTAI Aviation Ltd. common stock between July 23, 2024, and January 15, 2025, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is March 18, 2025. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about FTAI Aviation Ltd., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com

Legal Disclaimer:

