The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) today announced promising new data showing a significant decrease in opioid-related overdose deaths from May to August 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, highlighting the continued decline in overdose deaths in Boston. From May to August 2024, opioid-related overdose deaths among Boston residents were down 39% overall, especially among Black and Latinx residents, who experienced a 56% and 28% decrease, respectively. While this new analysis is preliminary and represents only a portion of 2024, it offers an encouraging sign of progress.

“The use of evidence-based strategies, including increasing access to naloxone, decreasing substance use stigma, and expanding mobile outreach has played an integral part in continuing this promising trend,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “To maintain this momentum, it is imperative that we continue to provide our communities with resources, support, and education to make lasting progress in the fight against substance use and overdose.”

According to BPHC’s Live Long and Well population health equity agenda, unintentional drug overdose is the leading cause of early death in Boston, and it disproportionately impacts Black and Latinx communities. Black and Latinx residents account for 40% of Boston’s total population, but from May to August 2024, they accounted for 52% of all overdose deaths.

As the Health Commission closely monitors the impacts of the opioid epidemic in Boston, it is also evaluating various factors that contribute to the decline in overdose deaths, such as increasing access to naloxone, an effective, easy-to-use medication that quickly reverses an opioid overdose. In 2024, the Health Commission distributed nearly 22,000 doses of naloxone across Boston, demonstrating the impact of evidence-based strategies and mobile outreach. The Health Commission also launched a campaign to educate the public about ways to protect loved ones from overdose and granted $1 million in funding to five community organizations to distribute naloxone, provide overdose education, and link people to care. Recently, the City and BPHC installed four public health vending machines at existing harm reduction, homeless services, and medical program facilities across the city and eight indoor naloxone distribution kiosks. Those locations, as well as other places that offer free or over-the-counter naloxone, can be found using the map at boston.gov/naloxone. Organizations can also request free naloxone at that website.

"Having naloxone means you are prepared for when emergencies happen, which is especially important if you know your loved ones use substances," said Leah Randolph, Executive Director and Co-owner of Commonwealth Mental Health & Wellness Center and Leader of the Massachusetts Black Alcohol and Addictions Council. "Naloxone saves lives, and ensuring more people have access to it is a critical step in combating the overdose crisis. However, we must also prioritize training in highly impacted communities to ensure everyone knows how and when to use this life-saving resource effectively."

BPHC works with community partners to be at the forefront of the City’s response to the substance use crisis. BPHC's Recovery Services Bureau operates a continuum of care, spanning outreach, harm reduction, treatment, and community-based programs. The Bureau’s Post Overdose Response Team, comprised of harm reduction specialists and first responders, conducts in-person, home-based outreach following 911 overdose calls and offers support, education, and referrals to essential resources. In 2024, the team completed 285 visits, demonstrating the effectiveness of addressing the opioid epidemic through education and meeting people where they are.

"Overdose education is quick, straightforward, and accessible. There are many ways to get trained, including through the Health Commission and other organizations," said Vicente Sanabria, Manager of the Peer Ambassador Program and Recovery Coach at Father's Uplift. "By learning how to save a life during an overdose, you not only protect your community but also empower others by sharing that life-saving knowledge."

The Health Commission has been steadily increasing prevention services throughout Boston by expanding community outreach, housing and mental health services, harm reduction, and support groups. Harm reduction and treatment referrals are available through BPHC’s AHOPE and PAATHS programs. AHOPE offers lifesaving harm reduction services including syringe exchange; drug checking to identify the presence of fentanyl and xylazine; naloxone distribution; and screening for HIV, hepatitis, and other bloodborne illnesses that can be spread through intravenous drug use. The PAATHS program connects people to a variety of treatment services including detox, medication for opioid use disorder, and outpatient treatment programs. For support with substance use disorders, contact the PAATHS program at 1-855-494-4057 or call 3-1-1. For more information, visit boston.gov/recovery.