ProFeds Selects The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Helping Federal Employees Retire Securely at Free Workshops

A Changing Federal Workplace in 2025 Brings More Questions than Answers for Pre-retirees

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and ProFeds bring to our region targeted retirement planning services specifically for pre-retirees in the Federal Government workforce. It is not unusual for pre-retirees to have questions about their financial health and often seek professional financial advice for guidance. The difficulty for federal employees is finding expertise in their unique employee benefits programs and then integrating it with retirement planning services. With a changing federal workplace in 2025, federal employees have more questions than ever.While the Federal Government offers a robust benefits program, employees can feel overwhelmed as they prepare for retirement. Together, The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and ProFeds provide highly specialized expertise to help employees understand how and when to best utilize these benefits so they can retire feeling prepared.About the Complimentary FedImpact Retirement WorkshopsTo help these employees fully understand their benefits and to shed light on any income or insurance shortfalls in retirement, quarterly, complimentary workshops are offered by The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and ProFeds. Workshop content will be updated as it becomes available. Employee benefit programs discussed include:• FERS and CSRS Pension • Social Security• Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) • Long-term Care (FLTCIP)• Health Benefits (FEHB) • Survivor Benefits• Federal Employees' Group Life Insurance (FEGLI)For more information and to register for the next workshop, visit FedImpact.com/PWMG.During the one-day workshop, each benefit program will be discussed as it pertains to supporting one’s retirement. Also, attendees’ questions are answered by a highly knowledgeable expert. According to attendee feedback, workshops are exceptionally valuable in defining their retirement planning strategy and well worth their time. Refreshments and a light lunch will be served.About ProFedsProFeds is a team of federal retirement professionals and educators who understand the government benefits maze. Since 2008, they have helped hundreds of thousands of federal employees across the U.S. plan for retirement. ProFeds encourages federal employees to get educated about their benefits, so they can take meaningful action to reach their goals. ProFeds is the leading source of benefits training for federal employees and the financial professionals who serve them. It is proud to be a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), which carries an impeccable reputation with federal agencies and employees alike. ProFeds is a GSA Schedule Contract Holder 47QREA19D000Y.About The Pittsburgh Wealth Management GroupFounded by Mark Battalini, a leader in the investment industry with a career spanning nearly four decades, The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group has been led by Mark’s son Michael Battalini since 2015. Michael continues to grow the firm that was originally founded on family values and understands the importance of protecting families’ assets through careful and customized financial plans. They take pride in the advice, options, and services they offer to their clients. Michael is also the host of the Safe Retirement Radio, a radio show where he covers pressing financial topics each week. For more information, please call 412-259-8015 or visit www.pwmg1.com . The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group is headquartered in Sewickley with locations in Cranberry, Monroeville, and South Pointe.###

