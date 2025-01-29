Submit Release
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $17.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.35.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $3.7 million and $17.7 million, respectively, compared to $5.6 million and $16.6 million for the same periods of 2023. Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2023 were impacted by an increase in net interest income of $1.6 million and $3.9 million, respectively, as the cost of funds stabilized. The three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 have been impacted by after-tax merger related expenses of $581,000 resulting from the announced acquisition of the company by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. The disposal of assets related to two former branch properties resulted in a one time after-tax loss of $261,000 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2024.

  • The allowance for credit losses was impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 by a provision for credit losses of $420,000 and $121,000, respectively, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $1.7 million and $1.5 million for the 2023 periods. The recognition of a negative provision for credit losses for the 2023 periods was due primarily to a recovery on a commercial loan which positively affected the historical loss rates, and the payoff of a nonperforming commercial loan.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $0.50 and $0.49, respectively, while the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 basic and diluted was $2.35. This compares to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.77 and $2.34, respectively, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.67% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.02% for the corresponding period of 2023. Return on average assets was 0.80% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.79% for the corresponding period of 2023.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 7.28% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 12.60% for the corresponding period of 2023. Return on average equity was 9.14% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 9.84% for the corresponding period of 2023.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-GAAP measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.4 million and $18.4 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $5.6 million and $16.7 million for the same periods of 2023. Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were basic $0.58 and diluted $0.57 while basic and diluted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $2.44. Basic and diluted core earnings per share for the three and twelve month periods of 2023 were $0.77 and $2.36, respectively. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.78% and 8.48%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.02% and 12.63% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.83% and 9.46%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.79% and 9.93% for the corresponding period of 2023. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, core earnings per share and tangible book value per share to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 2.98% and 2.83% respectively, compared to 2.73% and 2.80% for the corresponding periods of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in the rate collected on interest-earning assets of 34 basis points ("bps"), while the decrease in the net interest margin for the twelve month period was driven by a 74 bps increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The overall increase in interest rates over the periods resulted in increases to both the yield on the earnings asset portfolio and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Driving the increase in the yield and interest income on the earning assets portfolio was the repricing of legacy assets coupled with portfolio growth. The average loan portfolio balance increased $47.4 million and $106.9 million, respectively, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 as the average yield on the portfolio increased 31 bps and 61 bps, resulting in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $2.0 million and $16.5 million, for the periods. The three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 were impacted by an increase of 57 bps and 66 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates, which resulted in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $285,000 and $1.5 million, respectively. Short-term borrowings decreased leading to a decrease of $1.8 million and $3.9 million, respectively, in expense for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 37 bps and 96 bps, respectively, or $2.1 million and $13.8 million in expense, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 compared to the corresponding periods of 2023 due to the rate environment, an increase in competition for deposits, and a migration of deposit balances from core deposits to higher rate time deposits. The rates paid on time deposits significantly contributed to the increase in funding costs as rates paid for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 increased 29 bps and 87 bps, respectively, or $1.7 million and $9.9 million in expense, as deposit gathering campaigns continued to focus on time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months. In addition, brokered deposits have been utilized to assist with funding the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit funding costs, while lowering the reliance on higher cost short-term borrowings.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $27.5 million compared to December 31, 2023.  Net loans increased $36.9 million to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023, as continued emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth and indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio decreased $10.7 million from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 0.47% at December 31, 2024 from 0.17% at December 31, 2023, as non-performing loans increased to $8.9 million at December 31, 2024 from $3.1 million at December 31, 2023. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan charge offs of $228,000 and $540,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.63% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.62% at December 31, 2023. Exposure to non-owner occupied office space is minimal at $14.1 million at December 31, 2024 with none of these loans being delinquent.

Deposits

Deposits increased $116.6 million to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $14.2 million to $456.9 million at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.  Core deposits declined $17.8 million as deposits migrated from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates and competition for deposits increased. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Core deposits have remained stable at $1.2 billion over the past five quarters. Interest-bearing deposits increased $130.8 million from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 due to growth in the time deposit portfolio of $80.8 million as customers sought a higher rate of interest. Brokered deposit balances increased $53.6 million to $178.3 million at December 31, 2024 as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months commenced during the latter part of 2022 and has continued throughout 2023 and 2024 with current efforts centered on five months.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $13.7 million to $205.2 million at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.  During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 there were no shares issued under the previously disclosed registered at-the-market offering. A total 31,066 shares for net proceeds of $632,000 were issued as part of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.3 million at December 31, 2024 decreased from a loss of $9.2 million at December 31, 2023 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $4.6 million at December 31, 2024 from a net unrealized loss of $6.4 million at December 31, 2023, coupled with a decrease in loss of $2.0 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $27.16 at December 31, 2024 compared to $25.51 at December 31, 2023, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.19% at December 31, 2024 and 8.69% at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $24.97 at December 31, 2024 compared to $23.29 at December 31, 2023. Dividends declared for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.32 and $1.28 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies; or (vii) any potential adverse events or developments resulting from the merger agreement, dated December 16, 2024, between Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. and Northwest Bancshares, Inc., including, without limitation, any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement or the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or to successfully integrate the business and operations of Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank with those of Northwest Savings Bank after closing.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  110 Reynolds Street
  Williamsport, PA 17702
  570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
 
    December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)     2024       2023     % Change
ASSETS:                
Noninterest-bearing cash           $         19,989     $         28,969             (31.00 ) %
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                     8,983               8,493             5.77   %
Total cash and cash equivalents                     28,972               37,462             (22.66 ) %
                 
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value                     184,542               190,945             (3.35 ) %
Investment equity securities, at fair value                     1,111               1,122             (0.98 ) %
Restricted investment in bank stock                     20,032               24,323             (17.64 ) %
Loans held for sale                     3,266               3,993             (18.21 ) %
Loans                     1,877,078               1,839,764             2.03   %
Allowance for credit losses                     (11,848 )             (11,446 )           3.51   %
Loans, net                     1,865,230               1,828,318             2.02   %
Premises and equipment, net                     27,789               30,250             (8.14 ) %
Accrued interest receivable                     11,114               11,044             0.63   %
Bank-owned life insurance                     45,681               33,867             34.88   %
Investment in limited partnerships                     6,691               7,815             (14.38 ) %
Goodwill                     16,450               16,450             —   %
Intangibles                     107               210             (49.05 ) %
Operating lease right of use asset             2,811               2,512             11.90   %
Deferred tax asset                     3,493               4,655             (24.96 ) %
Other assets                     15,049               11,843             27.07   %
TOTAL ASSETS           $         2,232,338     $         2,204,809             1.25   %
                 
LIABILITIES:                
Interest-bearing deposits           $         1,249,145     $         1,118,320             11.70   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits                     456,936               471,173             (3.02 ) %
Total deposits                     1,706,081               1,589,493             7.33   %
                %
Short-term borrowings                     42,200               145,926             (71.08 ) %
Long-term borrowings                     254,588               252,598             0.79   %
Accrued interest payable                     4,664               3,814             22.29   %
Operating lease liability                     2,889               2,570             12.41   %
Other liabilities                     16,685               18,852             (11.49 ) %
TOTAL LIABILITIES                     2,027,107               2,013,253             0.69   %
                 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued                     —               —     n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,066,968 and 8,019,219 shares issued; 7,556,743 and 7,508,994 shares outstanding                     44,815               44,550             0.59   %
Additional paid-in capital                     63,193               61,733             2.37   %
Retained earnings                     115,331               107,238             7.55   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:                
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities                     (4,567 )             (6,396 )           28.60   %
Defined benefit plan                     (726 )             (2,754 )           73.64   %
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 shares                     (12,815 )             (12,815 )           —   %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                     205,231               191,556             7.14   %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           $         2,232,338     $         2,204,809             1.25   %


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)     2024       2023     % Change
 		    2024       2023     % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:                                
Loans including fees           $         25,759     $         23,720             8.60   %   $         99,780     $         83,291             19.80   %
Investment securities:                                
Taxable                     1,826               1,476             23.71   %             7,039               5,346             31.67   %
Tax-exempt                     59               107             (44.86 ) %             292               517             (43.52 ) %
Dividend and other interest income                     607               614             (1.14 ) %             2,587               2,441             5.98   %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                     28,251               25,917             9.01   %             109,698               91,595             19.76   %
                                 
INTEREST EXPENSE:                                
Deposits                     9,523               7,445             27.91   %             35,962               22,131             62.50   %
Short-term borrowings                     479               2,317             (79.33 ) %             4,503               8,401             (46.40 ) %
Long-term borrowings                     2,686               2,207             21.70   %             10,353               6,099             69.75   %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE                     12,688               11,969             6.01   %             50,818               36,631             38.73   %
                                 
NET INTEREST INCOME                     15,563               13,948             11.58   %             58,880               54,964             7.12   %
                                 
PROVISION (RECOVERY) FOR CREDIT LOSSES                      420               (1,742 )           124.11   %             121               (1,479 )           108.18   %
                                 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY) OF CREDIT LOSSES                     15,143               15,690             (3.49 ) %             58,759               56,443             4.10   %
                                 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                                
Service charges                     516               533             (3.19 ) %             2,067               2,090             (1.10 ) %
Net debt securities losses, available for sale                     (9 )             (68 )           86.76   %             (49 )             (193 )           74.61   %
Net equity securities (losses) gains                     (35 )             50             (170.00 ) %             (11 )             15             (173.33 ) %
Bank-owned life insurance                     303               171             77.19   %             1,159               1,063             9.03   %
Gain on sale of loans                     463               314             47.45   % .           1,484               1,046             41.87   %
Insurance commissions                     128               113             13.27   %             553               529             4.54   %
Brokerage commissions                     163               127             28.35   %             684               575             18.96   %
Loan broker income                     543               264             105.68   %             1,384               992             39.52   %
Debit card income                     385               333             15.62   %             1,437               1,328             8.21   %
Other                     253               384             (34.11 ) %             910               930             (2.15 ) %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME                     2,710               2,221             22.02   %             9,618               8,375             14.84   %
                                 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                                
Salaries and employee benefits                     7,032               6,284             11.90   %             26,256               25,062             4.76   %
Occupancy                     758               746             1.61   %             3,152               3,168             (0.51 ) %
Furniture and equipment                     1,233               889             38.70   %             3,669               3,392             8.17   %
Software amortization                     339               250             35.60   %             996               843             18.15   %
Pennsylvania shares tax                     351               275             27.64   %             1,373               1,082             26.89   %
Professional fees                     523               640             (18.28 ) %             2,177               2,953             (26.28 ) %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance                     385               456             (15.57 ) %             1,564               1,578             (0.89 ) %
Marketing                     74               90             (17.78 ) %             283               684             (58.63 ) %
Intangible amortization                     25               25             —   %             102               117             (12.82 ) %
Merger expense                     735               —     n/a             735               —     n/a
Other                     1,525               1,342             13.64   %             6,177               5,617             9.97   %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                     12,980               10,997             18.03   %             46,484               44,496             4.47   %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION                     4,873               6,914             (29.52 ) %             21,893               20,322             7.73   %
INCOME TAX PROVISION                     1,132               1,359             (16.70 ) %             4,154               3,714             11.85   %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'   $         3,741     $         5,555             (32.66 ) %   $         17,739     $         16,608             6.81   %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC            $         0.50     $         0.77             (35.06 ) %   $         2.35     $         2.34             0.43   %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED           $         0.49     $         0.77             (36.36 ) %   $         2.35     $         2.34             0.43   %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC                     7,555,168               7,255,222             4.13   %             7,535,397               7,112,450             5.95   %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED                     7,693,185               7,255,222             6.04   %             7,543,111               7,112,450             6.06   %


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate 		  Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans (3)           $         69,967     $         453             2.58   %   $         68,234     $         478             2.78   %
All other loans                     1,806,212               25,401             5.59   %             1,760,509               23,342             5.26   %
Total loans (2)                     1,876,179               25,854             5.48   %             1,828,743               23,820             5.17   %
                         
Taxable securities                     199,868               2,277             4.63   %             193,744               1,932             4.04   %
Tax-exempt securities (3)                     11,317               75             2.70   %             18,041               135             3.03   %
Total securities                     211,185               2,352             4.53   %             211,785               2,067             3.96   %
                         
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                     13,136               156             4.72   %             11,795               158             5.31   %
                         
Total interest-earning assets                     2,100,500               28,362             5.38   %             2,052,323               26,045             5.04   %
                         
Other assets                     137,840                       130,421          
                         
TOTAL ASSETS           $         2,238,340             $         2,182,744          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings           $         209,300               266             0.51   %   $         222,740               229             0.41   %
Super Now deposits                     220,792               1,070             1.93   %             227,113               1,129             1.97   %
Money market deposits                     323,181               2,656             3.27   %             293,542               2,217             3.00   %
Time deposits                     504,683               5,531             4.36   %             377,516               3,870             4.07   %
Total interest-bearing deposits                     1,257,956               9,523             3.01   %             1,120,911               7,445             2.64   %
                         
Short-term borrowings                     38,495               479             4.96   %             163,088               2,317             5.63   %
Long-term borrowings                     256,521               2,686             4.17   %             235,998               2,207             3.71   %
Total borrowings                     295,016               3,165             4.27   %             399,086               4,524             4.50   %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities                     1,552,972               12,688             3.25   %             1,519,997               11,969             3.12   %
                         
Demand deposits                     454,612                       457,546          
Other liabilities                     25,218                       28,786          
Shareholders’ equity                     205,538                       176,415          
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           $         2,238,340             $         2,182,744          
Interest rate spread (3)                           2.13   %                   1.92   %
Net interest income/margin (3)               $         15,674             2.98   %       $         14,076             2.73   %


1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.
   


    Three Months Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
Total interest income           $         28,251     $         25,917  
Total interest expense                     12,688               11,969  
Net interest income (GAAP)                     15,563               13,948  
Tax equivalent adjustment                     111               128  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)           $         15,674     $         14,076  


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate 		  Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans (3)           $         69,448     $         1,943             2.80   %   $         66,863     $         1,849             2.77   %
All other loans                     1,796,096               98,245             5.47   %             1,691,742               81,830             4.84   %
Total loans (2)                     1,865,544               100,188             5.37   %             1,758,605               83,679             4.76   %
                         
Taxable securities                     202,934               9,072             4.47   %             189,804               7,263             3.83   %
Tax-exempt securities (3)                     13,045               370             2.84   %             23,872               654             2.74   %
Total securities                     215,979               9,442             4.37   %             213,676               7,917             3.71   %
                         
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                     11,074               554             5.00   %             10,916               524             4.80   %
                         
Total interest-earning assets                     2,092,597               110,184             5.27   %             1,983,197               92,120             4.65   %
                         
Other assets                     132,720                       131,704          
                         
TOTAL ASSETS           $         2,225,317             $         2,114,901          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings           $         215,107               1,077             0.50   %   $         231,000               685             0.30   %
Super Now deposits                     218,932               4,373             2.00   %             276,868               4,155             1.50   %
Money market deposits                     311,836               10,390             3.33   %             292,755               7,024             2.40   %
Time deposits                     460,869               20,122             4.37   %             293,252               10,267             3.50   %
Total interest-bearing deposits                     1,206,744               35,962             2.98   %             1,093,875               22,131             2.02   %
                         
Short-term borrowings                     82,046               4,503             5.49   %             157,140               8,401             5.36   %
Long-term borrowings                     256,850               10,353             4.03   %             186,094               6,099             3.28   %
Total borrowings                     338,896               14,856             4.40   %             343,234               14,500             4.23   %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities                     1,545,640               50,818             3.29   %             1,437,109               36,631             2.55   %
                         
Demand deposits                     454,878                       477,828          
Other liabilities                     30,680                       31,243          
Shareholders’ equity                     194,119                       168,721          
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           $         2,225,317             $         2,114,901          
Interest rate spread (3)                           1.98   %                   2.10   %
Net interest income/margin (3)               $         59,366             2.83   %       $         55,489             2.80   %


1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.
   


    Twelve months ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
Total interest income           $         109,698     $         91,595  
Total interest expense                     50,818               36,631  
Net interest income (GAAP)                     58,880               54,964  
Tax equivalent adjustment                     486               525  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)           $         59,366     $         55,489  


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
Operating Data                    
Net income           $         3,741       $         4,801       $         5,390       $         3,808       $         5,555    
Net interest income                     15,563                 15,056                 14,515                 13,746                 13,948    
Provision (recovery) for credit losses                     420                 740                 (1,177 )               138                 (1,742 )  
Net security (losses) gains                     (44 )               36                 (19 )               (33 )               (18 )  
Non-interest income, excluding net security (losses) gains                     2,754                 2,385                 2,044                 2,495                 2,239    
Non-interest expense                     12,980                 10,884                 10,996                 11,623                 10,997    
                     
Performance Statistics                    
Net interest margin                     2.98   %             2.88   %             2.83   %             2.69   %             2.73   %
Annualized cost of total deposits                     2.22   %             2.27   %             2.14   %             2.01   %             1.89   %
Annualized non-interest income to average assets                     0.48   %             0.43   %             0.37   %             0.45   %             0.41   %
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets                     2.32   %             1.95   %             1.98   %             2.10   %             2.02   %
Annualized return on average assets                     0.67   %             0.86   %             0.97   %             0.69   %             1.02   %
Annualized return on average equity                     7.28   %             9.60   %             11.12   %             8.03   %             12.60   %
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.05   %     0.07   %     (0.09 ) %     0.08   %     (0.05 ) %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)                      228                 328                 (396 )               380                 (209 )  
Efficiency ratio                     70.73   %             62.26   %             66.25   %             71.41   %             67.78   %
                     
Per Share Data                    
Basic earnings per share           $         0.50       $         0.64       $         0.72       $         0.51       $         0.77    
Diluted earnings per share                     0.49                 0.64                 0.72                 0.51                 0.77    
Dividend declared per share                     0.32                 0.32                 0.32                 0.32                 0.32    
Book value                     27.16                 26.96                 26.13                 25.72                 25.51    
Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)                     24.97                 24.77                 23.93                 23.50                 23.29    
Common stock price:                    
High                     34.06                 23.98                 21.08                 22.64                 23.64    
Low                     23.74                 19.29                 17.17                 18.44                 20.05    
Close                     30.39                 23.79                 20.55                 19.41                 22.51    
Weighted average common shares:                    
Basic                     7,555                 7,544                 7,529                 7,513                 7,255    
Fully Diluted                     7,693                 7,544                 7,529                 7,513                 7,255    
End-of-period common shares:                    
Issued                     8,067                 8,065                 8,052                 8,036                 8,019    
Treasury                     (510 )               (510 )               (510 )               (510 )               (510 )  


(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
Total assets           $         2,232,338       $         2,259,250       $         2,234,617       $         2,210,116       $         2,204,809    
Loans, net                     1,865,230                 1,863,586                 1,855,054                 1,843,805                 1,828,318    
Goodwill                     16,450                 16,450                 16,450                 16,450                 16,450    
Intangibles                     107                 133                 158                 184                 210    
Total deposits                     1,706,081                 1,700,321                 1,648,093                 1,618,562                 1,589,493    
Noninterest-bearing                     456,936                 452,922                 461,092                 471,451                 471,173    
Savings                     208,340                 211,560                 218,354                 220,932                 219,287    
NOW                     212,687                 218,279                 209,906                 208,073                 214,888    
Money Market                     308,977                 321,614                 320,101                 299,916                 299,353    
Time Deposits                     340,844                 328,294                 310,187                 292,372                 260,067    
Brokered Deposits                     178,297                 167,652                 128,453                 125,818                 124,725    
Total interest-bearing deposits                     1,249,145                 1,247,399                 1,187,001                 1,147,111                 1,118,320    
                     
Core deposits*                     1,186,940                 1,204,375                 1,209,453                 1,200,372                 1,204,701    
Shareholders’ equity                     205,231                 203,694                 197,087                 193,517                 191,556    
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans           $         8,904       $         7,940       $         6,784       $         7,958       $         3,148    
Non-performing loans to total assets                     0.40   %             0.35   %             0.30   %             0.36   %             0.14   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans                     11,848                 11,588                 11,234                 11,542                 11,446    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans                     0.63   %             0.62   %             0.60   %             0.62   %             0.62   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans                     133.06   %             145.94   %             165.60   %             145.04   %             363.60   %
Non-performing loans to total loans                     0.47   %             0.42   %             0.36   %             0.43   %             0.17   %
                     
Capitalization                    
Shareholders’ equity to total assets                     9.19   %             9.02   %             8.82   %             8.76   %             8.69   %
                                                   
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.


 
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)    2024    2023    2024    2023
GAAP net income           $         3,741       $         5,555       $         17,739       $         16,608    
Net securities losses, net of tax                     35                 14                 47                 141    
Merger expenses, net of tax                     581                 —                 581                 —    
Non-GAAP core earnings           $         4,357       $         5,569       $         18,367       $         16,749    
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
     2024    2023    2024    2023
Return on average assets (ROA)                     0.67   %             1.02   %             0.80   %             0.79   %
Net securities losses, net of tax                     0.01   %             —   %             —   %             —   %
Merger expenses, net of tax                     0.10   %             —   %             0.03   %             —   %
Non-GAAP core ROA                     0.78   %             1.02   %             0.83   %             0.79   %
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
     2024    2023    2024    2023
Return on average equity (ROE)                     7.28   %             12.60   %             9.14   %             9.84   %
Net securities losses, net of tax                     0.07   %             0.03   %             0.02   %             0.09   %
Merger expenses, net of tax                     1.13   %             —   %             0.30   %             —   %
Non-GAAP core ROE                     8.48   %             12.63   %             9.46   %             9.93   %
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
     2024    2023    2024    2023
Basic earnings per share (EPS)           $         0.50       $         0.77       $         2.35       $         2.34    
Net securities losses, net of tax                     —                 —                 0.01                 0.02    
Merger expenses, net of tax                     0.08                 —                 0.08                 —    
Non-GAAP basic core EPS           $         0.58       $         0.77       $         2.44       $         2.36    
         
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
     2024    2023    2024    2023
Diluted EPS           $         0.49       $         0.77       $         2.35       $         2.34    
Net securities losses, net of tax                     —                 —                 0.01                 0.02    
Merger expenses, net of tax                     0.08                 —                 0.08                 —    
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS           $         0.57       $         0.77       $         2.44       $         2.36    


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
Total shareholders' equity           $         205,231     $         203,694     $         197,087     $         193,517     $         191,556  
Goodwill                     (16,450 )             (16,450 )             (16,450 )             (16,450 )             (16,450 )
Intangibles                     (107 )             (133 )             (158 )             (184 )             (210 )
Tangible shareholders' equity           $         188,674     $         187,111     $         180,479     $         176,883     $         174,896  
                     
Shares outstanding                     7,556,743               7,554,488               7,541,474               7,525,372               7,508,994  
                     
Book value per share           $         27.16     $         26.96     $         26.13     $         25.72     $         25.51  
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)           $         24.97     $         24.77     $         23.93     $         23.50     $         23.29  
                                         

