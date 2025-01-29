National Association of Federal Retirees Calls for Action on Seniors' Issues in Ontario Election

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Federal Retirees today called on all parties in the Ontario election to prioritize the issues most important to seniors and older Ontarians in their platforms and campaign commitments.

This election comes at a critical time for the economic security of Ontario. Proposed tariffs from the United States stand to threaten jobs, worsen the cost-of-living crisis, and deter investment.

"We are at a critical juncture for seniors in our communities," said Anthony Pizzino, CEO of the National Association of Federal Retirees. "With rising living costs, international trade pressures, and significant healthcare challenges including emergency room wait times, gaps in primary and long-term care, and a home care crisis, Ontario's seniors need concrete solutions from their political leaders."

The Association emphasizes the urgent need to develop robust infrastructure supporting active, healthy, and financially secure retirement for aging Ontarians. This election comes as Ontario's senior population, currently nearly 3 million strong, is projected to grow significantly with Generation X approaching retirement age.

"The decisions we make about seniors' issues impact all Ontarians," added Pizzino. "Supporting older Ontarians in their retirement isn't just the right thing to do - it's essential for the overall health of our economy."

It is crucial that all parties disclose their specific plans for addressing seniors' concerns in their election platforms and be prepared to engage with older Canadians on their priorities in a meaningful way.

About:

The National Association of Federal Retirees is the largest national advocacy organization representing active and retired members of the federal public service, Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and retired federally appointed judges, as well as their partners and survivors. With more than 170,000 members, including more than 60,000 veterans and their families, the Association has been advocating for improvements to the financial security, health and well-being of our members and all Canadians since 1963.

