Montana Highway Patrol commissions four new troopers

HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) commissioned four new troopers at a graduation ceremony in Helena Wednesday. MHP Colonel Kurt Sager addressed the new troopers prior to their badge pinning. Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Cory Swanson administered their oath of office.

“These new troopers have put in the hard work and training to join the ranks of some of the best law enforcement officers in the country. I’m confident they are prepared for the challenges ahead,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said.

“It’s an honor to welcome these new troops to the Patrol. I know they’ll do an excellent job and I look forward to working with them as we carry out our mission to keep Montanans safe on the roads and highways,” Colonel Sager said.

The four new troopers were part of the 80th MHP Advanced Academy. They have spent 24 weeks going through an intense training schedule.

Name Initial Duty Station / Hometown

Cord Hedge Missoula / Missoula, MT

Dunnavant Jackson Polson / Modesto, CA

Ristan Lange Butte / Butte, MT

Charles Mattila Kalispell / Kalispell, MT

Graduates of Montana Highway Patrol’s 80th Advanced Academy

