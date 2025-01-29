Local Store Districts will Temporarily Name its locations to either ‘Chuck E. “Chiefs”’ or ‘Chuck “Eagles” Cheese’ based on Big Game Winner

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the spirit of competition, the local management teams at Chuck E. Cheese are laying down a friendly wager that will have fans of both cities totally cheesed around the Big Game.

Based on the outcome of the Big Game, Chuck E. Cheese will temporarily change its name to Chuck “Eagles” Cheese or to Chuck E. “Chiefs”. Fans from around the country can rally behind their favorite team to see which Chuck E. Cheese location will take home the ultimate prize: the honor of a new name for the week in its opposing city!

The wager is simple:

If Philadelphia wins, the Kansas City Chuck E. Cheese locations will become Chuck “Eagles” Cheese for a week.

wins, the Kansas City Chuck E. Cheese locations will become for a week. If Kansas City claims victory, the Chuck E. Cheese locations in Philadelphia will become Chuck E. “Chiefs” for a week.

“We have always encouraged friendly rivalries between Districts, from who can sell the most fun passes or birthdays, to who can rack up the highest score on any of our games,” said Chuck E. Cheese Northeast District Manager Donna Brown. “For the Big Game, we will be rallying around our Philadelphia Team for sure!”

And from the Midwest, District Manager of the Western Region, Eric Montes, said, "It’s exciting to see the city and our Teams come together to cheer on our hometown team! We’re all about family fun and games, and there’s no better way to celebrate the Big Game than with some friendly competition. Go KC go!”

Perfect timing for the Big Game, as one of the top 10 largest pizzerias in the country, according to PMQ, Chuck E. Cheese will celebrate National Pizza Day, February 9th, with two winning promotions for a full week.

Carryout / Delivery Offer – BOGO Large 1-Topping Pizza with promo code PIZZADAY, 2/3 – 2/9 (Online only)

“There’s a new destination for the Big Game winners and for all football fans this year; it’s Chuck E. Cheese,” said David McKillips, President & CEO of the Brand. “With more than 550 locations across the country and around the globe, we’re the “Treat down the Street” with all new games, entertainment, active play, menu and, of course, the Greatest Mouse in Entertainment!”

