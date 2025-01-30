HMP Global, WCCC’s 2025 Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit addresses barriers to care, innovation

The summit, to be held Friday, May 2 in Grapevine, Texas, will focus on “Collaboration Encourages Innovation: Setting New Standards in Wound Care.”

Co-located with SAWC Spring | WHS, event brings together NIH, FDA, CMS, clinicians, researchers, health systems, industry, and payers to find solutions.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To address barriers to patient care and access to innovative advances in wound care, HMP Global’s Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring and Wound Healing Society (WHS) meeting and the Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC) will host the second annual Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit this spring.

The summit, to be held Friday, May 2 in Grapevine, Texas, will focus on “Collaboration Encourages Innovation: Setting New Standards in Wound Care.” In this unique event, representatives from the WCCC, National Institutes of Health (NIH), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), along with leading clinicians, researchers, representatives from industry, health systems, and payers will work together to evaluate barriers to wound care innovation and learn how to overcome those barriers.

One of the primary highlights of this year’s summit will be the WCCC Expert Panel Consensus Recommendations, developed from the 2024 WCCC: Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit. These recommendations will guide discussions and help shape new strategies to improve patient care, promote regulatory advancements, and stimulate product development.

This year’s summit’s Keynote Address will be delivered virtually by Michelle Tarver, MD, PhD, Director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH). She will provide insights into the regulatory landscape and how collaboration with stakeholders across the wound care continuum can expedite innovation while ensuring patient safety and efficacy. Additional sessions include:

• Overview and Update of Current WCCC Projects;

• Engagement with the FDA, NIH, and WCCC for Start-Up Companies;

• Supporting Innovation Virtual Roundtable Discussion with FDA and CMS;

• Enhancing Patient Care Through Advanced Wound Dressing Standards: Introduction and Update;

• Defining Standard of Care: Introduction and Update;

• Recommendations for Chronic Wounds: FDA Guidance Update, Clinical Trial Design; and

• New Initiatives: ICD-10 DFU and 10-Year Registry

“Co-locating the summit with SAWC Spring | WHS offers a collaborative setting and unique opportunity for professionals across the healthcare spectrum to come together, share knowledge and drive meaningful progress,” said WCCC Chair Vickie R. Driver, DPM, MS, FACFAS, FAAWC. “The innovation and insights we gain here will help shape the future of wound care, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing the field.”

The 2025 Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit is supported by a distinguished group of companies committed to advancing wound care innovation, including Premier Supporter - Encoll; Collaborators - Extremity Care, Mölnlycke Health Care and Stability Biologics; Supporters - BioLab Sciences, Mediwound, MIMEDX Group, Inc, MIMOSA Diagnostics, MTF Biologics, and Reprise Biomedical; and Contributors - Altrazeal, Gel4Med, and ProDev Labs, LLC.

SAWC Spring | WHS is the leading meeting dedicated to the management, treatment, and prevention of wounds. The SAWC Spring | WHS five-day educational program includes more than 80 high-impact sessions led by world-renowned faculty experts.

For more information or to register for SAWC Spring | WHS, visit hmpglobalevents.com/sawcspring.



About Wound Care Collaborative Community

The Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC) is an FDA-approved and recognized Collaborative Community focused on stimulating wound care innovation to improve product safety and patient access to cutting-edge medical technology while reducing cost and time to the market. The WCCC acts as a focal point for collaboration between the various parts of the wound care community and works closely together with the FDA and CMS on medical device, drug, and biologic challenges to achieve common objectives and outcomes that are squarely focused on removing the barriers to innovation for patients. For more information, visit woundcarecc.org.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

