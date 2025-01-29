Governor Josh Stein Visits Eastern Elementary School in Pitt County, Shares Education Priorities

Governor Josh Stein visited Eastern Elementary School in Greenville this morning as the school continued its “Wellness Week,” which focuses on building healthy habits. He met with students, faculty, and parents, and learned more about the school’s free school meals program and STEM program.

"Visiting Eastern Elementary School today reaffirmed what I know to be true: our public schools are the launching pad of our state’s future,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We must invest in our schools so that our children are set up for success, no matter their hometown. I look forward to working with the legislature to ensure that every child has the resources they need to thrive in the classroom and beyond.”

During the tour, Governor Stein visited a STEM classroom and heard from students about their takeaways from the program. He also visited the cafeteria and learned from administrators about how children have benefitted from the free school meals program, including improved focus throughout the day and enhanced learning.