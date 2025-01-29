Indspire Celebrates Indigenous Excellence With Announcement of 2025 Indspire Awards Recipients

OHSWEKEN, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indspire is delighted to announce the 2025 Indspire Awards, an annual celebration honouring the outstanding achievements and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis leaders. The Awards ceremony will take place on April 10, 2025, at Canada Place in Vancouver, BC.

The Indspire Awards is an acclamation of Indigenous leaders of all generations who demonstrate outstanding career achievement, promote self-esteem and pride for Indigenous communities, and serve as inspirational role models. 2025 marks the 32nd anniversary of the Awards, a testament to the enduring commitment of Indigenous peoples to pursuing excellence in multiple fields of endeavour.

Indspire is honoured to share that the 2025 Indspire Awards recipients are:

Youth Recipient

Tréchelle Bunn

Birdtail Sioux Dakota Nation, MB

Youth Recipient

Arsaniq Deer

Quaqtaq, QC

Youth Recipient

Madelaine McCracken

Otipemisiwak Métis Government, AB

Arts

Michelle Good

Red Pheasant Cree Nation, SK

Business & Commerce

Colby Delorme

Métis Nation of Alberta, AB

Culture, Heritage & Spirituality

Brian MacDonald

Onion Lake Cree Nation, SK

Education

Edith Loring-Kuhanga

Gitwangak Band, BC

Health

Dr. Shannon McDonald

Manitoba Métis Federation, MB

Public Service

Diane Redsky

Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, ON

Sports

Ivy Richardson

Gusgimukw and Nuxalk Nations, BC

Law & Justice

Bertha Rabesca Zoe

Tłı̨chǫ Nation, NT

Lifetime Achievement

Harvey McCue (Waubageshig)

Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, ON

“With determination, ingenuity, and compassion, the 2025 Indspire Laureates have created a living legacy that will inspire future generations,” said Dr. Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. “Their work epitomizes the pursuit of Indigenous excellence which is the hallmark of the Indspire Awards. We honour their achievements and look forward to celebrating them in April together with friends, family, and Indspire’s many partners who make the Awards possible each year.”

Indspire gratefully acknowledges the support of the following sponsors and partners:

Lead Partner: Government of Canada

Guest Experience Sponsor: Woodfibre LNG

Major Sponsors: Shell Canada Limited, Suncor Energy Inc.

Youth Laureate Sponsor: Barry and Laurie Green Family Trust

Dinner Sponsor: Teck Resources Limited

Founding Partner & Official Airline: Air Canada

Entertainment Sponsor: BHP

Participating Sponsors: Cenovus Energy, LNG Canada, The Rossy Foundation

Culinary Sponsor: Imperial

Laureate Reception Sponsor: Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel

Supporting Sponsors: Mycroft Holdings, Rio Tinto

About Indspire

Indspire is a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2023-24, Indspire provided more than $30.9 million through more than 8,300 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.

For media accreditation or to arrange interviews with Award recipients, please contact:

Brandon Meawasige

VP, Communications & Marketing

bmeawasige@indspire.ca

1-855-463-7747 x2350

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.