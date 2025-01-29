OSE Immunotherapeutics and Scienta Lab Establish Strategic Partnership to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Precision Immunotherapy

Nantes and Paris - France, January 29, 2025 – 6:00pm CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) and Scienta Lab, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven precision immunology, announce a strategic collaboration to harness Scienta Lab’s advanced AI platform for modeling inflammatory diseases and identifying predictive biomarkers of efficacy for immunotherapies.

Under this agreement, Scienta Lab will deploy EVA, its proprietary AI-powered multimodal foundation model dedicated to translational research in immunology, to discover multimodal signatures that can pinpoint predictive biomarkers for immunotherapy in immuno-inflammation. The aim is to identify patient subtypes likely to respond to specific therapeutic options and extract associated multimodal biomarkers through explainable AI. This initiative represents a significant step in precision medicine, supporting the development of tailored immunotherapies that drive better outcomes for patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Camille Bouget, CEO and Co-founder of Scienta Lab, stated: "Given the complex and heterogeneous nature of immuno-inflammatory pathologies, precisely targeted therapeutic interventions are essential for achieving optimal patient outcomes. We are very pleased to partner with OSE Immunotherapeutics, a leading European biotech, to leverage EVA in pursuit of this objective. Our aim is to uncover multimodal signatures that integrate systemic and local factors to stratify immuno-inflammatory diseases into distinct subtypes. The partnership is set to generate significant scientific and economic value for both companies while advancing our shared mission of driving innovation in precision immunology.”

Nicolas Poirier, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: "We are excited about this new collaboration as we continually seek to integrate pioneering AI approaches and technologies to develop first-in-class products in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation. In today’s fast-paced world, speed is the new currency, and an AI solution capable of identifying predictive biomarkers in immuno-inflammation will be pivotal in our research and clinical development efforts across various chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. This partnership could help speed up our innovation process, potentially leading to more personalized treatments that greatly improve patient health and quality of life.”

This collaboration builds on OSE Immunotherapeutics’ commitment to integrating AI solutions that enhance the Company’s research and development efforts. In 2020, OSE Immunotherapeutics entered into agreement with MAbSilico to utilize AI technology for the design and discovery of antibody drugs. This ongoing partnership aims to aid and speed-up therapeutic antibody discovery, reduce the risk of failure, and expedite preclinical development.

ABOUT SCIENTA LAB

Scienta Lab is a deeptech company harnessing artificial intelligence to pioneer AI-powered Precision Immunology. With its unique and proprietary technology based on a foundation model, Scienta Lab leverages multimodal data to support translational research and clinical development in immuno-inflammation. Scienta Lab research activities, led in partnership with top-tier academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, are regularly featured in medical journals and international congresses. For more information, visit https://www.scientalab.com.

Contact

Camille Bouget

camille.bouget@scientalab.com





ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com.





Contacts

Fiona Olivier

fiona.olivier@ose-immuno.com







Sylvie Détry

sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com











French Media Contact

FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

+33 6 07 768 283







U.S. Media Contact

Rooney Partners LLC

Kate Barrette

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

+1 212 223 0561





Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management considering its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2024, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2023, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

