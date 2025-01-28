Health Insurance Patchwork in Arkansas at Risk of Unraveling

Enhanced premium subsidies have been available to individuals purchasing coverage through the health insurance marketplace since 2021. The enhanced subsidies have helped Arkansas make considerable gains in marketplace enrollment, but they will expire at the end of this year unless Congress acts to extend them. In a guest column for Talk Business and Politics, ACHI Interim President and CEO Craig Wilson writes that allowing the enhanced subsidies to expire threatens to unravel the state’s patchwork method of delivering care for its residents.

For more, see Wilson’s blog post estimating how much more Arkansans would have to pay for marketplace insurance if the enhanced premium subsidies are allowed to expire.