New Survey from Clue Identifies Key Solutions for Increasing Life-Saving Cervical Cancer Screenings

Survey Shows that Healthcare Provider Support and Self-Administered Cervical Cancer Screening Options Can Ease Testing Anxiety and Increase Willingness to Participate in Screenings

BERLIN, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Clue , the most trusted, data-driven period and reproductive health tracking app, released a Clue community insight survey revealing the top barriers women and people with cycles face when considering cervical screenings. After surveying over 7,800 of its members from around the world, Clue found that while many people feel anxious about their first cervical screening, the experience becomes more comfortable with subsequent visits. Additionally, the survey found that participants are generally open to using self-testing options as an alternative to the traditional tests done by healthcare providers, which is a promising path towards making cervical cancer screening more accessible and more comfortable.

Cervical cancer remains the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide, particularly in developing countries. In the U.S., more than half of cervical cancer cases happen in people who have never been screened. Regular cervical cancer screenings are crucial in preventing and detecting cancer early, saving lives, and improving outcomes for women and people with a cervix globally. However, many people, especially those in younger demographics, are often scared of the process and potential pain, leading them to delay these life-saving screenings.

Barriers to Testing

Despite 90% of respondents acknowledging the importance of cervical screening, significant barriers persist. The survey found that for respondents over the age of 26 who have not yet gone for any cervical screening test, the top reasons for not going were:

32% didn’t think they need to go for screening

31% were too scared of the procedure

22% felt too embarrassed

20% didn’t know where to go

Among those who had been screened, 1 in 4 said they felt unprepared, uninformed, and unsure of what to expect before their first cervical screen test. Most respondents were 19-21 years old at their first screening test (30%). 84% of those who have had a test, had it by the time they were 26.

Significant Improvements in Experience After Initial Screening

Clue’s survey also found that less respondents experienced pain during their most recent screening, when compared to the first screening, which is when patients are often most anxious and tense.

8 in 10 described their first cervical screening test experience as neutral or positive, rising to 9 in 10 when referring to their most recent screening.

32% of all respondents reported experiencing no pain during their most recent cervical screening—which is double the percentage that experienced no pain during their first screening.



The experts of the Clue Team recommend that if people experience any pain or have concerns during a screening, that it’s important to advocate for themselves. Speak up and let a healthcare provider know if something feels off. They can adjust their approach or offer suggestions to make the process more comfortable, like taking a break or using extra lubrication.

New Self-Administered Test Offerings Show Promise

The survey also revealed growing interest in self-administered HPV testing as an alternative to traditional screening methods, with over half (51%) of respondents expressing interest in self-testing options. Only 18% said they would not use such a test. Self-collection allows individuals to collect their own sample during a healthcare visit or at home instead of undergoing traditional cervical screening with a speculum. The swab itself, which looks similar to a COVID swab, is small and less intrusive than a tampon or speculum, which makes it a lot less intimidating for many people. Studies show that self-collection is just as reliable when done correctly, and does not require any special training.

The Healthcare Provider’s Role Remains Critical

Healthcare providers continue to be the primary source of screening information (69%), followed by internet searches (51%) and social media (29%). This underscores the crucial role medical professionals play in patient comfort and education.

More information about the survey and additional data can be found on helloclue.com

