Patrick Lange Facilitates the Sale of Legacy HVAC Business in North Chicago

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, the HVAC industry’s leading business broker, has successfully completed the sale of a well-established HVAC business in the North Chicago area.

“This one is special—though they all are, really,” said Lange. “To say this buyer was patient is an understatement. We have worked together for what seems like an eternity, and I am thrilled that this was the right fit.”

The seller, who built a legacy business with deep roots in the community, sought the right buyer to take the company to the next level. The buyer and seller connected from day one, sharing a vision for the business’s continued success.

“It was an honor to work with such great people on both sides of this transaction,” Lange added. “This is what it’s all about—helping business owners transition to the next step in their future.”

With nearly 50 active listings. Business Modification Group remains a prominent player in the heating and air buying and selling space.

