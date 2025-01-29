Online Pharmacy Market Size to Worth USD 543.36 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global online pharmacy market size was valued at USD 112.46 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 131.65 billion in 2025 to USD 543.36 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.06% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An online pharmacy, known as an Internet pharmacy, operates using the Internet as its primary platform. It fulfills customer orders by mail, shipping firms, or an online pharmacy web portal. The principal distinction between legitimate mail-order pharmacies and local pharmacies is in the processes of medicine procurement and delivery. Several online pharmacies exclusively provide prescription pharmaceuticals to customers with valid prescriptions. However, there are a few instances when this requirement is not enforced due to variations in national regulations.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Chronic Diseases and Aging Population Drives the Global Market

Chronic diseases are the primary reason of death worldwide, per the WHO. For example, cardiovascular disease causes approximately 18.01 million fatalities annually worldwide. In such instances, online pharmacies are indispensable. The required patient medications are ordered through an online pharmacy and delivered quickly. This will increase the demand for online pharmacies, as patients can receive medications at their doorsteps with minimal inconvenience.

Additionally, multiple studies estimate that more than 46 million older individuals in the United States are 65 years or older. This number is projected to reach nearly 90 million by 2050. This increase in the elderly population is anticipated to increase demand for online pharmacies.

Increased Collaboration Among Stakeholders Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Online pharmacies can increase their market share by collaborating with health and medical technology companies. For instance, online health consulting firms can form partnerships with online pharmacies where patients can purchase discounted medications from partnered pharmacies. This will make it easier for patients to transmit their prescriptions to another online pharmacy or to visit a pharmacy physically.

Additionally, many large insurance companies have partnered with online pharmacies to provide coverage for their outpatient departments due to their e-billing and monitoring capabilities. Online pharmacies partner with insurance companies and corporations to acquire consumers and employees. This is anticipated to generate growth opportunities for the online pharmacy market shortly.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global online pharmacy market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.92% during the forecast period. The growth is predicted to be driven by the rising Internet and smartphone usage prevalence. The profitability of e-commerce services, such as online pharmacies, is significantly dependent on the Internet. In addition, the development of the online pharmacy market in North America can be ascribed to the surged investments and sponsorships of online pharmacies in North American nations. Pocket Pills, a Canadian online pharmacy, raised USD 7.35 million in new funding in February 2020 to expand its national reach by establishing distribution centers in Nova Scotia, Scotland, and Quebec.

Furthermore, the rise of e-prescribing technology is anticipated to enable online pharmacy service providers to grow their customer base and improve service quality. For example, all prescribers in Virginia, USA, must prescribe electronically monitored medications as of July 1, 2020, per HOUSE BILL 2165, enacted by the Virginia legislature.

Key Highlights

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on medicine type, the global online pharmacy market is divided into OTC products and prescription medicines. The OTC products segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.76% over the forecast period.

Based on platform type, the global online pharmacy market is divided into mobile and desktop. The mobile segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 17.55% over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global online pharmacy market is bifurcated into medications, health wellness and nutrition, personal care and essentials, and others. The medications segment is the highest contributor and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.20% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global online pharmacy market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.92% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Amazon Pharmacy MedLife Cigna (Express Scripts) CVS Health Giant Eagle MonCoinSanté Kroger Shop Apotheke Walgreens Boots Alliance Chemist Direct Walmart

Recent Developments

February 2023- Ourshopee.com introduced its new online pharmacy, providing an easy and convenient way to obtain medication. Ourshopee.com partnered with Z Neem Pharmacy to provide a comprehensive selection of medications and healthcare products with secure and convenient transactions on the platform.

July 2023- Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, an online pharmacy founded by the billionaire to sell drugs directly to customers at low prices, announced that they will shortly begin selling the biosimilar version of AbbVie Inc's (ABBV.N) blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, Cuban said.

Segmentation

By Medicine Type

OTC Products

Prescription Medicines

By Platform Type

Mobile

Desktop

By Product Type

Medication

Health Wellness and Nutrition

Personal Care and Essentials

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

