Worthington Enterprises Supports PHMSA Cylinder Safety Advisory Seeking to Keep Americans Safe from Fraudulent Imports

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is encouraging consumers, contractors, retailers and other users of pressure cylinders to follow the January 13, 2025, safety advisory issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) regarding unsafe cylinders manufactured primarily by non-U.S. companies. Worthington Enterprises is the only American manufacturer of many sizes of steel cylinders, which are used for various critical infrastructure purposes such as cooking, home heating, refrigeration/cooling, foam insulation, sealants and adhesives.

In its advisory, PHMSA described the safety issue by writing, “Cylinders that are not authorized for the safe filling or transport of gases are being sold online by major retailers. PHMSA is particularly concerned that these cylinders are not manufactured to a DOT specification or UN standard, lack certification markings as required by [PHMSA’s regulations], and are being sold to consumers, and HVAC personnel and service technicians. For cylinders that are used for activities such as outdoor grilling or camping, consumers should ensure their cylinders are in compliance with [PHMSA’s regulations] for their own safety. Likewise, technicians are supposed to use authorized DOT specification or UN standard cylinders to extract or recover refrigerant gas from systems in need of repair or replacement, so that the cylinder can be safely and legally transported.”

Joe Hayek, president and chief executive officer, Worthington Enterprises, said, “We are grateful for PHMSA’s work to keep Americans safe, and we share the agency’s concerns about the proliferation of non-compliant cylinders making their way into and throughout our country. There is mounting evidence that companies in China and other countries are undermining DOT’s pressurized cylinder quality and safety standards that Worthington has adhered to for more than 50 years. The sale of non-compliant cylinders and the shipping of hazardous material in those cylinders without required markings creates safety risks that need to be addressed.”

The Compressed Gas Cylinder Safety and Oversight Improvements Act of 2023 (H.R. 3404 and S. 1632) is an important part of the solution. The proposed bill, which was introduced by a bipartisan group of co-sponsors from the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, seeks to require the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to establish regulations relating to cylinders manufactured in foreign countries and sold in the United States. Regulations could include facility inspections and other protocols to ensure safety and compliance. While this bill was not enacted before the end of the last Congressional session, Worthington Enterprises is eager to collaborate with the new Congress and the Trump administration to enact these reforms in 2025.

Hayek concluded, “These products, which are growing in variety and volume, are potentially unsafe and put users in danger. The risks presented will only grow in the absence of consistent inspection and accountability. We are looking forward to working with Congress and the professional leadership at PHMSA to champion high-quality and safe products made in America.”

Worthington Enterprises manufacturers cylinders in the United States at facilities in Maize, Kansas; Paducah, Kentucky; Columbus, Jefferson and Westerville, Ohio; West Warwick, Rhode Island; and, Chilton, Wisconsin.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates with two primary business segments: Building Products and Consumer Products. The Building Products segment includes cooking, heating, cooling and water solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Product brands within the Worthington Enterprises portfolio include Balloon Time®, Bernzomatic®, Coleman® (propane cylinders), CoMet®, Garden Weasel®, General®, HALO™, Hawkeye™, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, NEXI™, Pactool International®, PowerCore™, Ragasco®, Well-X-Trol® and XLite™, among others. The Company also serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem via a joint venture focused on on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises and its joint ventures employ approximately 6,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and The Worthington Companies Foundation , participates actively in workforce development programs and reports annually on its corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts . For more information, visit worthingtonenterprises.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements by Worthington Enterprises that are not limited to historical information constitute “forward-looking statements” under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected by Worthington Enterprises. Readers should evaluate forward-looking statements in the context of such risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are described in Worthington Enterprises’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements included in Worthington Enterprises’ SEC filings and other public communications. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Worthington Enterprises does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulation.

