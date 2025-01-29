Adswerve Certified as Early Google Meridian Partner

Adswerve Clients Access Advanced Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adswerve , a leading data, media, and tech consultancy, proudly announces it is one of the first companies to be certified as a Google Meridian Partner.

Meridian is an open-source marketing mix modeling (MMM) solution built by Google that provides innovative solutions to key measurement challenges that drive better business outcomes. This early access cements Adswerve’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower advertisers to optimize their marketing investments with greater precision and accuracy.

As one of the first certified Meridian partners, Adswerve empowers its clients with innovative methodologies and a transparent solution that ensures accurate, actionable and analytically rigorous measurement.

Innovative Methodology : Incorporating Google’s innovative reach, frequency metrics, and search query volume data, along with calibrating MMMs with experiment priors, helps build more accurate and actionable models that incorporate video and performance insights.

: Incorporating Google’s innovative reach, frequency metrics, and search query volume data, along with calibrating MMMs with experiment priors, helps build more accurate and actionable models that incorporate video and performance insights. Enhanced Actionability : Data-driven recommendations to optimize media spending across Google and non-Google channels, ensuring maximum ROI.

: Data-driven recommendations to optimize media spending across Google and non-Google channels, ensuring maximum ROI. Transparent Customization : The open-source code library and published methodology research papers provide clarity into capabilities to customize the models for better business outcomes.

: The open-source code library and published methodology research papers provide clarity into capabilities to customize the models for better business outcomes. Expert Consultations: Access to Adswerve’s data science and account management teams for guidance on data ingestion, modeling taxonomy and results interpretation.

“Being one of the first certified Meridian partners showcases how Adswerve is committed to being at the forefront of data and analytics innovation,” said Roger Berdusco, CEO of Adswerve. “We enable brands to make smarter, more informed decisions that drive measurable results.”

Adswerve has already demonstrated success with MMM capabilities , helping clients like FTD Flowers reduce TV marketing budgets by 30% while maintaining ROI and audience reach.

With over 200 certifications across Google Marketing, Google Cloud and Adobe, as well as more than 50 years of combined data science experience, Adswerve is a leader in delivering sophisticated analytics and cloud-based solutions.

As Google’s fastest-growing partner, trusted by more than 800 brands and agencies worldwide, Adswerve provides clients the expertise and technical support needed to quickly leverage Meridian.

About Adswerve

Adswerve is an award-winning data, media and tech consultancy of 250+ experts who think beyond clicks and conversions to make data do more. We're the #1 Google Marketing partner in the US and a Gold Adobe partner for data and analytics, with a proven track record of helping more than 800 brands and agencies get the most ROI from their digital marketing.

