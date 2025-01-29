PHILIPPINES, January 29 - Press Release

January 29, 2025 REVILLA BILL REGULATING AGRICULTURAL PROFESSION PASSES SENATE Senator Ramon Bong Revilla's principally authored measure seeking to regulate the agricultural profession through the creation of a professional regulatory board for agriculturists has been approved on third and final reading by the Senate. Presently, there is no law creating the professional regulatory board for agriculturists, hence, no law that regulates the profession. Under SB 2906, a Professional Regulatory Board (PRB) of Agriculture shall be created composed of a chairperson and 5 other members, each representing 6 fields of specialization in agriculture. Just like other PRBs in their pertinent field, the Board shall have the power to promulgate, administer and enforce rules and regulations for registered agriculturists and shall supervise the licensure, registration, and practice of the said professionals. "Sobra po akong nagagalak sa pagkakapasa nitong SB 2906 sa Senado. As principal author of this measure, I cherish this accomplishment. Alam naman natin kung gaano kalaking tulong sa ating mga magsasaka ang mga agriculturist, kaya tama lang na suportahan natin sila sa pamamagitan ng pagpasa ng isang professional regulatory law," said Revilla. The bill also sets the minimum base pay of registered agriculturist working in the national government at salary grade 13 equivalent to P34,421. Meanwhile, local government units are encouraged to upgrade the salary grade of their personnel. In the private sector, agricultural corporations shall be required to employ or engage the services of registered agriculturists. "This is really a development. Through this law, mas madi-dignify pa ang ating mga registered agriculturists. And they will be treated at par with other professions," Revilla added. The passage of SB 2906 marks a significant step in the government's efforts to empower agriculture professionals, boost agricultural competitiveness of the country, and ensure food security. The measure will now move to the House of Representatives for their concurrence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.