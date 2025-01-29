PHILIPPINES, January 29 - Press Release

January 29, 2025 Villanueva Champions Lifelong Learning Development Framework for All Filipinos Senator Joel Villanueva, on Tuesday, sponsored Senate Bill No. 2960, the Lifelong Learning Development Framework Act, to foster a culture of continuous learning among Filipinos throughout their lives. "Sa mas mahabang bahagi ng buhay ng isang Pilipino matapos maka-graduate, saan po siya kukuha ng kaalaman o kasanayan? Tapos na rin ba ang pagkatuto?" Villanueva emphasized, highlighting the critical need for ongoing education in an ever-evolving world. This landmark legislation, a key priority of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM2), seeks to strengthen the Philippine Qualifications Framework (PQF) by including the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the PQF National Coordinating Council. This expanded collaboration will ensure a more comprehensive and integrated approach to lifelong learning. Recognizing the importance of localized learning initiatives, Villanueva cited Balanga City, Bataan, as a model for other LGUs. "Ang Balanga City ay modelo sa pagtataguyod ng lifelong learning," he noted, praising their innovative programs such as Barangay Learning Hubs and the SMART University Town initiative. Senate Bill No. 2960 introduces the concepts of "Learning Cities" and "Learning Municipalities," empowering local governments to create tailored learning opportunities for their constituents. Furthermore, it aims to enhance micro-credentialing initiatives and strengthen the Philippine Credit Transfer System (PCTS) to ensure that diverse learning pathways are recognized and valued. "Sa framework po na ito, ma-eempower ang ating workforce na mag-upskill at mag-reskill nang tuloy-tuloy, ensuring that no one is left behind," Villanueva stated. The EDCOM2 Commissioner, who also served as the former Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary, emphasized that lifelong learning is crucial for achieving the goals outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028. The EDCOM2 thanked Villanueva for championing this initiative in the Senate. "The Lifelong Learning and Development Framework Bill, is one of our EDCOM priorities, recognizing it as a cornerstone in reshaping Philippine education. These reforms are critical to make sure that our education system is responsive to our realities, so that we could truly provide opportunities for Filipino learners to reskill and to upskill in this ever-changing world," Dr. Karol Mark Yee, Executive Director of the EDCOM2 said. "Together, let us build a future where every Filipino has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed at any stage of life amidst Artificial Intelligence and rapid technological change," Villanueva concluded. Villanueva isinusulong ang Lifelong Learning Development para sa lahat ng Pilipino Inisponsoran ni Senador Joel Villanueva noong Martes ang Senate Bill No. 2960 o ang Lifelong Learning Development Framework Act, upang pagyamanin pa ang kultura ng patuloy na paglinang sa karunungan ng mga Pinoy. "Sa mas mahabang bahagi ng buhay ng isang Pilipino matapos maka-graduate, saan siya kukuha ng kaalaman o kasanayan? Tapos na rin ba ang pagkatuto?" diin ni Villanueva. Ang landmark legislation na ito, isa sa pangunahing prayoridad ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), ay naghahangad na palakasin ang Philippine Qualifications Framework (PQF) sa pamamagitan ng pagsama sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) at Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) sa PQF National Coordinating Council. Titiyakin ng pinalawak na kolaborasyong ito ang isang mas komprehensibong diskarte sa panghabambuhay na pagkatuto. Bilang pagkilala sa kahalagahan ng localized learning initiatives, binanggit ni Villanueva ang Balanga City, Bataan bilang isang ehemplo para sa ibang local government units. "Ang Balanga City ay modelo sa pagtataguyod ng lifelong learning," saad niya, kasabay ng pagkilala sa mga programa ng siyudad, gaya ng Barangay Learning Hubs at SMART University Town initiative. Pinakikilala ng Senate Bill No. 2960 ang konsepto ng "Learning Cities" at "Learning Municipalities" kung saan bibigyan ng kapangyarihan ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na bumuo ng learning opportunities na naaangkop sa kanilang mga lugar at mamamayan. Layunin nitong pagandahin ang micro-credential initiatives at palakasin ang Philippine Credit Transfer System (PCTS) para masigurong makikilala at mapahahalagahan ang iba't ibang learning pathways. "Sa framework po na ito, mae-empower ang ating workforce na mag-upskill at mag-reskill nang tuloy-tuloy, ensuring that no one is left behind," ani Villanueva. Binigyang-diin pa ng komisyoner ng EDCOM 2, na dating pinamunuan ang Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), na ang panghabambuhay na pag-aaral ay napakahalaga para makamit ang mga layuning nakapaloob sa Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028. Pinasalamatan naman ng EDCOM 2 si Villanueva sa pagsusulong ng inisyatibong ito sa Senado. "The Lifelong Learning and Development Framework bill is one of our EDCOM priorities, recognizing it as a cornerstone in reshaping Philippine education. These reforms are critical to make sure that our education system is responsive to our realities, so that we could truly provide opportunities for Filipino learners to reskill and to upskill in this ever-changing world," pahayag ni Dr. Karol Mark Yee, Executive Director ng EDCOM 2. "Together, let us build a future where every Filipino has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed at any stage of life amidst Artificial Intelligence and rapid technological change," giit naman ni Villanueva.

