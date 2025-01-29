Store Closing Sales Underway at All Peavey Mart Locations

Sales include up to 30% off original ticketed price on all supplies and merchandise

Boston, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, announced store closing sales are underway at all 93 Peavey Mart locations in Canada.

The Canadian farm and ranch retailer is offering up to 30% off the original ticketed price on all agriculture, farm and ranch, work wear, lawn and garden, hardware and homesteading supplies and merchandise.

“Peavey Mart has long been a staple in communities throughout Canada and is the go-to retailer for agricultural and home improvement supplies,” said Durien Sanchez, Managing Director, Retail at Gordon Brothers. “With the announcement of the closing sales, supplies are expected to sell out fast, and we encourage customers to shop early for the best selection due to the immense popularity of these stores.”

The discounts will apply at retail stores. All sales are final during the store closing event.

To locate the nearest store visit Peavey Mart’s website.

Earlier this week, Peavey Industries sought and obtained an Initial Order for creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act from the Court of King’s Bench Alberta. The company had recently announced closures of 22 stores in Ontario and Nova Scotia prior to beginning store closing sales at all remaining locations across Canada.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

