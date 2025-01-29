ISS North America Appoints Joe Stolarski as President of Eastern U.S. Division

CRE and facilities management veteran brings more than 25 years of experience to the global workplace experience and facility management giant

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility management and one of the largest employers in the world with 320,000 employees, has appointed industry veteran Joe Stolarski as President of its newly-established East Division for ISS North America. As ISS continues to grow its foothold in the U.S. market, this move underscores ISS’ commitment to curated, client-centric facility management and food service offerings that combine innovative experiences and operational excellence across the region, and nationally.

In this newly-created role, Stolarski will lead the ISS North America business in the eastern U.S. as it shapes spaces for people and businesses to thrive. Stolarski will focus on fostering client development, driving business growth and delivering exceptional experiences for clients and their employees through innovative dining solutions, flawlessly functioning facilities, warm and helpful front-office and back-of-house support, seamless technology experiences, spotless cleaning and more.

Stolarski spent most of his 25-year career at JLL, where he held several senior leadership roles including Chief Revenue Officer, Corporate Solutions and President, Corporate Accounts. Among other accomplishments in those positions, he spearheaded corporate strategy development and execution, leading global teams in alignment of capabilities around new business, client retention and account expansion.

Most recently, Stolarski served as CEO of Integrated Smart Solutions at Kterio, a building systems technology startup operating in the U.S. and Europe. There, he optimized operations, strengthened client relationships, and positioned the company for sustained growth.

Steve Quick, CEO, ISS North America noted “Joe’s extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader for this market and this moment. He knows what exceptional looks like, and how to deliver it for clients. He is well-positioned to drive innovation, operational excellence, and great results for our clients across the region.”

“I am thrilled to join ISS. We have a robust platform with curated services and an incredible team of placemakers that enable delivery of exceptional solutions for our clients. ISS understands the modern worker and the experience they have come to expect. Our century-old legacy of delivering quality, consistent experiences around the globe, combined with the knowledge of our local teams, enables us to provide both a hospitality-focused approach and consistency to the complex challenges clients face today in a way that is unique to the U.S. market.”

About ISS

ISS is a global provider of curated facility management, workplace and food service offerings that make everyday experiences extraordinary. In partnership with clients, our 320,000 global team members or “placemakers” achieve this through unique, chef-crafted meals, elevated cleaning services, front and back-office services and more. We minimize impact on the environment and maximize care for our communities through adherence to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and commitments to reducing food waste and easing food insecurity. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, laboratories and other locations. We reported Group revenue of $11.5 billion USD in 2023. For more information, visit ISS’ North America website.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nicole Stenclik, Akrete Communications

716.226.6989

nicole@akrete.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fa8f178-a861-44fb-85d7-f00517a39c25

Joe Stolarski, President, East Division for ISS North America Joe Stolarski, President, East Division for ISS North America

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.