Zyter|TruCare Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Patient Engagement and Care Coordination

Also Named a Major Player in Prior Authorization Solutions

Rockville, Maryland, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare, a leading provider of population health management technology and services for health plans and other managed care organizations, is pleased to have been recognized by industry analysts in several key categories.

First, Zyter|TruCare has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Patient Engagement and Enablement Technology 2024–2025 Vendor Assessment and the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Care Coordination Technology 2024–2025 Vendor Assessment.

Additionally, the company was recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Health Plan Prior Authorizations Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment.

Recognized as a Leader in Patient Engagement and Care Coordination

Zyter|TruCare's Leader designation in these recent MarketScape reports reflects its proven ability to help health plans improve care coordination, intervention, and patient engagement through innovative technology and superior service.

The IDC MarketScape: U.S. Patient Engagement and Enablement Technology 2024–2025 Vendor Assessment highlights the importance of solutions that enable proactive care intervention and align with diverse patient and client needs. With a flexible and modular platform, Zyter|TruCare supports these needs with customized configurations across market segments and patient populations. The company’s use of AI and machine learning (ML) for predictive analytics, risk stratification, early detection and personalized care plans further advances the Zyter|TruCare solutions’ ability to support proactive interventions, and to personalize care plans to individual members and their specific clinical scenarios.

The IDC MarketScape: U.S. Care Coordination Technology 2024–2025 Vendor Assessment underscores the critical role of care coordination technology in facilitating data sharing, improving communication across care teams, and supporting value-based care models. Zyter|TruCare’s highly configurable rules engine enables automation of care management workflows and optimized use of data, so that health plan clinical staff can focus on more sophisticated top-of-license work, which helps to improve performance of value-based care arrangements.

Additional Recognition as a Major Player in Prior Authorization Solutions

In the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Health Plan Prior Authorizations Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment, Zyter|TruCare was named a Major Player. The report highlights solutions that streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and improve the efficiency of authorization processes to ensure timely care delivery.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in patient engagement and care coordination, which underscores the core strengths of Zyter|TruCare’s solutions,” said Sanjay Govil, Chief Executive Officer of Zyter|TruCare. “As we continue to innovate with AI to enable co-pilot and agentic functions, we look forward to further advancing our clients’ care management efficiencies and impact in an age of dramatic new technological capability.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCare’s comprehensive population health management solutions incorporate innovative technology and services to support fully integrated care, case, and utilization management for health plans and other managed care organizations. Our uniquely configurable platform and rules engine enable segment and member-specific care coordination, helping to increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive better performance of value-based care models. Our solutions also optimize data value and administrative efficiency, through the innovative use of AI/ML technologies for predictive analytics, proactive care planning and task automation.

Zyter|TruCare solutions support organizations representing over 38 million members, and our solutions are NCQA pre-certified, HITRUST certified, and SOC-2 compliant.



