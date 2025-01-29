Newfront Promotes Paige Maisonet to Chief People Officer

San Francisco, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, today announced the promotion of Paige Maisonet to Chief People Officer.

In her new role, Paige will oversee talent acquisition, people operations, and employee experience while aligning Newfront’s people strategy with the company’s business objectives.

Since joining Newfront (formerly ABD) in 2015, Paige has demonstrated deep expertise in HR, talent acquisition, and transformational leadership. As a key member of the executive team during the merger of ABD and Newfront in 2021, she helped steer the company’s growth from 600 to 800 employees. When she assumed the Head of People role in 2022, she helped drive expansion into new markets such as Boston, Austin, Philadelphia, and Chicago, as well as Ohio and Kentucky.

“Paige’s leadership has been instrumental in creating an environment where our team can thrive,” said Spike Lipkin, CEO and Co-Founder. “In our business, culture is the glue that holds our diverse team together and there is no one better than Paige to integrate our people strategy with organizational priorities.”

A champion for equity and opportunity, Paige founded Newfront’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Council and continues to serve as its executive sponsor. She also co-founded BLACKfront, Newfront’s Black employee resource group.

Newfront has seen significant gains in its Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) over the past two years under Paige’s leadership. Her contributions have been widely recognized externally with awards such as the 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion honor from Insurance Business America, Inc., Best Workplaces, San Francisco Business Times Corporate Pride, and Forbes Best Startup Employer. Last week, Newfront earned the Equality 100 Award in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index.

As Newfront began to introduce AI-powered solutions to clients in 2023, Paige served as a key advocate for embracing the tools internally, leading the People Operations team members as they tested Benji before its public launch.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue shaping Newfront’s people and culture strategy,” said Paige, who was named a Rising Star by Insurance Business America in 2020. “Our team has made great strides in creating an inclusive, innovative, and people-centered workplace, and I’m excited to build on this momentum to support our team and drive the business forward.”

Paige has more than 15 years of experience in Human Resources and holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University as well as her SHRM-CP designation.

Newfront is a modern brokerage transforming the risk management, business insurance, total rewards, and retirement services space through the combination of elite expertise and cutting-edge technology. Specializing in more than 20 industries and headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices nationwide and is home to more than 800 employees serving organizations across the United States and globally. For more information, visit newfront.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

