Wix to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 19, 2025

NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/


What: Wix Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call
When:  Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time:  8:30 a.m. ET
Registration:   
 https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe6c600e81ae24453b899c943d6876533 
Replay: Replay is available for 12 months
Webcast: https://investors.wix.com/ 



About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally to create, manage and grow a digital presence1. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.


For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Investor Relations:
ir@wix.com 

Media Relations:
pr@wix.com

1Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.


