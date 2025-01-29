Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,351 in the last 365 days.

Progressive Reports December 2024 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended December 31, 2024:

  December Quarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)   2024       2023   Change   2024       2023   Change
Net premiums written $ 5,964     $ 4,876   22   % $ 18,105     $ 15,130   20   %
Net premiums earned $ 6,717     $ 5,310   26   % $ 19,144     $ 15,773   21   %
Net income $ 942     $ 901   5   % $ 2,356     $ 1,988   19   %
Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.60     $ 1.53   5   % $ 4.01     $ 3.37   19   %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (140 )   $ 144   (197 ) % $ (53 )   $ 303   (117 ) %
Combined ratio   84.1       83.4   0.7   pts.   87.9       88.7   (0.8 ) pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares   587.7       587.4   0   %   587.7       587.5   0   %

 

  December 31,
(thousands; unaudited) 2024   2023   % Change
Policies in Force          
Personal Lines          
Agency – auto 9,778   8,336   17
Direct – auto 13,996   11,190   25
Special lines 6,520   5,969   9
Property 3,517   3,096   14
Total Personal Lines 33,811   28,591   18
Commercial Lines 1,141   1,099   4
Companywide 34,952   29,690   18
           
           

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio  44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive December 2024 Complete Earnings Release


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Progressive Reports December 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more