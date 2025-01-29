Progressive Reports December 2024 Results
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended December 31, 2024:
|December
|Quarter
|(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
|2024
|2023
|Change
|2024
|2023
|Change
|Net premiums written
|$
|5,964
|$
|4,876
|22
|%
|$
|18,105
|$
|15,130
|20
|%
|Net premiums earned
|$
|6,717
|$
|5,310
|26
|%
|$
|19,144
|$
|15,773
|21
|%
|Net income
|$
|942
|$
|901
|5
|%
|$
|2,356
|$
|1,988
|19
|%
|Per share available to common shareholders
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.53
|5
|%
|$
|4.01
|$
|3.37
|19
|%
|Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
|$
|(140
|)
|$
|144
|(197
|)
|%
|$
|(53
|)
|$
|303
|(117
|)
|%
|Combined ratio
|84.1
|83.4
|0.7
|pts.
|87.9
|88.7
|(0.8
|)
|pts.
|Average diluted equivalent common shares
|587.7
|587.4
|0
|%
|587.7
|587.5
|0
|%
|December 31,
|(thousands; unaudited)
|2024
|2023
|% Change
|Policies in Force
|Personal Lines
|Agency – auto
|9,778
|8,336
|17
|Direct – auto
|13,996
|11,190
|25
|Special lines
|6,520
|5,969
|9
|Property
|3,517
|3,096
|14
|Total Personal Lines
|33,811
|28,591
|18
|Commercial Lines
|1,141
|1,099
|4
|Companywide
|34,952
|29,690
|18
See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.
About Progressive
Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.
Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.
Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.
The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.
Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com
The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com
Download PDF: Progressive December 2024 Complete Earnings Release
