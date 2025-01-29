General Fannie Masemola: Funeral service of Constable Ayanda Moyikwa

Chizela Administrative Area, Kwa Mngcitha Locality

The Deputy National Commissioner for Policing, Lieutenant General Mosikili

The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Mene

The Provincial Commissioner of Western Cape, Lieutenant General Patekile

All senior managers present

Colleagues of the late Constable

The MOYIKWA family

Today, we meet under a deep cloud of pain, darkness, and despair for one of our own has left us into his final resting place.

We have no words to begin to describe the unfortunate early demise of Constable Ayanda MOYIKWA.

As leaders, we owe a great debt of gratitude to the brave men and women of the South African Police Service, including Constable Moyikwa, whose remains we are laying to rest today.

Ladies and gentlemen

Law enforcement is a unique endeavour, some would say it is a profession, while most involved would say it is a calling. I would argue that there are few undertakings so noble as the protection of your community.

It is defined by service and attracts those who truly believe they can make a difference.

There are those who question why anyone would ever go into the field of law enforcement. For those of us involved, we could not imagine ever doing anything else.

There are many who enter into this profession and serve with distinction, there are a select few who soar above the rest. This is the realm in which the late Constable

Ayanda MOYIKWA operated each and every day.

Ours is an inherently dangerous business. We face the unknown out on the street every moment. It is our job to question the suspicious, to run towards danger, to guard the weak and remove the treacherous.

The turnout today is not only a tribute to the service he delivered with passion in the community, but an acknowledgment of the amazing individual he was. It is a testament

to the impact he made to his family friends and the community. Constable MOYIKWA defined all that is good within the community and strived to keep the country safe.

Our hearts are indeed wounded and our souls scarred as we mourn the closing of this well lived chapter in the remarkable life of a young man who devoted himself to his family, his Church, and community to the very last end of his life.

We have no words to begin to describe the unfortunate demise of this committed member that has reverberated throughout the length and breadth of the province he served.

As police officers we are not always thanked for the work that we do. Ours is a thankless oath of office that we took. So today, on behalf of all South Africans, the Ministry of Police led by Mr Senzo Mchunu and the whole of government, I would like to thank the MOYIKWA family for borrowing us their son and allowing him to serve and protect the people of this country.

Fellow Mourners,

Today, our hearts go out to Constable Moyikwa’s family, friends and neighbors who had no idea it would be the last time they would see their son, on Sunday, 12 January, a father, alive. It is unfortunate that his toddler son will now grow up without a father.

But we would like to assure the family that we will be there for this young child. We will take care of their educational needs right up until they obtain their matric, their first degree or diploma through the South African Police Service Education Trust Fund.

Ladies and gentlemen, over the past 5 years, we have lost 179 police officers in the line of duty. This is not just a figure - it was our members - who paid the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect the people of this country.

It is distressing and discouraging to watch a life so young and vibrant and full of promise cut short in an unexpected and unimagined manner.

He was only 6 years in service and only 32-years-old. Unfortunately- a young life cut so short.

If everyone could adopt the mindset of this young life - the world would be a better place.

Constable Moyikwa was killed because he noticed and witnessed a robbery in progress and tried to intervene to deter the criminals away - instead - they came for him and shot and killed him - they robbed him of his belongings and wallet which was later picked up.

Ladies and gentlemen, we will not rest until we find the killers of this young man.

We stand here with the assurance that Constable Moyikwa led by example, demonstrating that unity is paramount in combating crime. To the audacious criminals responsible for his untimely death, we issue a stern warning: surrender to the authorities, as we will pursue you relentlessly, ensuring a compelling case is built to secure maximum sentences.

Ladies and gentlemen, our country is not a haven for criminals, and those responsible will face the consequences. While our hearts are heavy, our determination to bring justice to the Moyikwa family remains unwavering. I assure you that maximum resources have been deployed to find the killers and everyone our detectives, the HAWKS and everyone is involved to find the perpetrators.

To the community also play your part by assisting us in putting a stop to police killings by also providing us with tip-offs on the whereabouts of suspects as well as illegal and unlicensed firearms.

Through community participation I’m pleased that police every week confiscate no less than 100 firearms throughout the country and no less than 1000 rounds of ammunition each and every week.

More than one million people have been arrested through operation Shanela. These include those who shoot and killed on duty police officers.

To our members, remember to wear your protective gear, your bullet proof vests - make sure your equipment is always in a good condition to operate. But please, don’t act like heroes - always pursue criminals with back-up.

As a management, we will continuously ensure we get you the best training and resources - also play your part.

As we always say, to Constable Moyikwa, the SAPS flag does not move because of the wind; it moves because of the last breath of every officer who died protecting it."

May the soul of this young giant rest in eternal peace!

Ngiyabonga!