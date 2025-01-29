Mama’s Creations to Host Virtual Investor Day Presentation on Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Management to Provide Business & Financial Update on Key Operational Initiatives

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management will host a virtual investor day presentation at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Mama’s Creations Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Adam L. Michaels, Chief Financial Officer Anthony Gruber, Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Sella, Chief Commercial Officer Chris Darling and Chief Operating Officer Skip Tappan will provide a corporate update, discuss management’s go-forward strategy and conclude with a question-and-answer session. The full presentation will be available using the webcast link below.

Virtual Investor Day Presentation

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern time Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1703668&tp_key=8c64d34523

Please access the webcast least 5 minutes before the start of the presentation to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman & CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “Our senior leadership team looks forward to hosting our third annual investor day, where we will discuss our strategy for fiscal 2026 as well as our shared vision for the future of Mama’s Creations. I would encourage all current and prospective investors to attend the webcast, where we will review fiscal 2025 and share our plans for the future, outlining the strategy that we believe has the potential to drive significant shareholder value creation over the long-term.”

A webcast replay of the presentation, along with supporting materials, will be available at the webcast link above or by clicking here: MAMA Investor Day Webcast .

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 10,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

