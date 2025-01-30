MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe hands over Nguni bulls

MEC for the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture (DoA), Nonceba Kontsiwe, has called on farmers in the province to expand their involvement in the red meat sector, urging them to participate across the entire value chain to boost economic growth.

MEC Kontsiwe made the remarks during a handover ceremony of 18 Nguni bulls to 16 communal and smallholder enterprises from the Amathole, Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, and Joe Gqabi Districts. The initiative is part of the Livestock Production Improvement Scheme (LPIS), designed to empower these enterprises and facilitate their participation in the formal economy.

"We want you to grow and profit from this investment," MEC Kontsiwe emphasized.

"We want to see you become successful and recognized business people through this support. Go and change lives, and unite as farmers, because I've noticed that black farmers are not united”, she added.

The MEC expressed her delight at seeing youth and women among the beneficiaries. "While other young people are idle, you chose farming," she said, commending their initiative. "The aim is to improve the herds of rural black farmers, as we don't want white commercial farmers to monopolize this sector." She also assured that the department and its legislature portfolio committee would monitor the progress of the investment.

Prince Langa Mavuso, representing a cooperative that received a bull, highlighted the importance of agriculture to the Raymond Mhlaba Municipality's economy. "We can change the landscape of the municipality by investing in agriculture," he said. "We're very thankful for this investment; our lives will change. This will go a long way in developing this area," noting that both Nkobonkobo and Mavuso villages would benefit.

Emihle Mkosana (26), leader of the Ntonga Red Meat Youth Farmers, explained that they applied for a bull to improve their herd and produce higher-quality meat. "This will help us benefit significantly by producing the required meat for the markets," Mkosana said. He expressed gratitude for the support from their parents, who provided heifers, and the department's assistance.

The LPIS aims to enhance the genetic makeup of livestock owned by communal and smallholder farmers, enabling them to compete in formal markets. MEC Kontsiwe stated that the program prioritizes the participation of youth, women, people with disabilities, and military veterans. She affirmed that the bulls will play a vital role in improving livestock production and enhancing the sustainability of smallholder enterprises in the province.

