Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), reported a net loss of $11.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company reported a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with both the deposit and loan growth achieved in the fourth quarter and look to carry this positive momentum into 2025.”

Mr. Nesci also noted, “Credit quality remained strong and we continue to experience very low charge-offs. Our allowance to credit losses to total loans is 83 basis points and covers non-performing loans by over 2.5 times.”

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024:

  • Loans totaled $1.58 billion, an increase of $32.5 million from the prior quarter end.
  • Deposits increased $24.7 million to $1.34 billion compared to the prior quarter.
  • Uninsured deposits to third-party customers totaled approximately 11% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.
  • Interest income for the quarter was $21.8 million, an increase of $253 thousand, or 1.2%, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Interest expense for the quarter was $12.3 million, a decrease of $133 thousand, or 1.1%, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin increased seven basis points from the prior quarter to 1.89%.
  • The release of provision for credit losses of $301 thousand was primarily due to the decrease in unused lines of credit and releases of provision for loans of $37 thousand and for securities of $24 thousand.
  • Tangible book value per share was $14.74. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • 480,851 shares were repurchased under our share repurchase plans at a weighted average share price of $10.49 per share.
  • Credit metrics remained favorable with non-performing loans to total loans of 0.33%.

Loans

The Company continues to diversify its lending portfolio by focusing on growing the higher-yielding commercial portfolio. Gross loans increased $22.8 million during 2024 with increases in commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer and other loans, commercial and industrial loans and junior liens of $27.1 million, $25.1 million, $7.2 million, $4.5 million and $2.9 million, respectively, offset in part by reductions in the residential portfolio of $32.7 million and multifamily portfolio of $11.4 million.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
    (In thousands)
Residential   $ 518,243   $ 516,754   $ 526,453   $ 540,427   $ 550,929
Multifamily     671,116     666,304     671,185     671,011     682,564
Commercial real estate     259,633     241,711     241,867     244,207     232,505
Construction and land     85,546     80,081     71,882     63,052     60,414
Junior liens     25,422     24,174     23,653     22,052     22,503
Commercial and industrial     16,311     14,228     12,261     13,372     11,768
Consumer and other     7,211     7,731     83     56     47
Total loans     1,583,482     1,550,983     1,547,384     1,554,177     1,560,730
Allowance for credit losses on loans     12,965     13,012     13,027     13,749     14,154
Loans receivable, net   $ 1,570,517   $ 1,537,971   $ 1,534,357   $ 1,540,428   $ 1,546,576


Deposits

At December 31, 2024, total deposits were $1.34 billion, an increase of $98.4 million or 7.91% from December 31, 2023, mostly due to the increases of $110.7 million and $8.4 million in time deposits and NOW and demand accounts, partially offset by decreases in savings and non-interest bearing deposits of $19.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively. The Company’s strategy is to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products. While there is strong competition for deposits in the northern New Jersey market, we were able to increase customer deposits by $78.0 million, or 7.0%, during the year. Brokered deposits increased $30.0 million since year end 2023.

The details of deposits are below:

    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
    (In thousands)
Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 26,001   $ 22,254   $ 24,733   $ 25,342   $ 27,739
NOW and demand accounts     369,554     357,503     368,386     373,172     361,139
Savings     240,426     237,651     246,559     250,298     259,402
Core deposits     635,981     617,408     639,678     648,812     648,280
Time deposits     707,339     701,262     671,478     642,372     596,624
Total deposits   $ 1,343,320   $ 1,318,670   $ 1,311,156   $ 1,291,184   $ 1,244,904


Financial Performance Overview:        

Fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024

Net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2024:

  • Net interest income was $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $386 thousand.
  • Net interest margin increased by seven basis points to 1.89%.
  • The yield on average interest-earning assets increased five basis points to 4.37%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased six basis points to 2.97% due to a decrease in rates paid on time deposits.
  • Average interest-earning assets increased by $10.1 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $15.4 million.

Non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2024:

  • Non-interest income increased $33 thousand primarily due to increase in fees and service charges.

Non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2024:

  • Non-interest expense decreased $386 thousand primarily driven by decreases of $363 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses, $76 thousand in professional fees and $36 thousand in occupancy and equipment, partially offset by an increase in data processing expense of $102 thousand.

Income tax expense compared to the third quarter of 2024:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the third or fourth quarter of 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At December 31, 2024, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.1 million.

Fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023

Net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • Net interest income was $9.5 million, an increase of $277 thousand.
  • Net interest margin increased five basis point to 1.89%.
  • Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 31 basis points to 4.37%.
  • Cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased 38 basis points to 2.90%, reflecting the competitive rate environment in our primary market.
  • Average loans increased by $7.5 million and average interest-bearing deposits increased by $94.2 million.

Non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • Non-interest income decreased $152 thousand, or 26.57%. The prior year period included gains on sales of loans and securities that were not present in the current period. In addition, there was a decline in fees and service charges from the prior period.

Non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • Non-interest expense was $12.9 million, an increase of $338 thousand driven by increases in professional services expense, compensation and benefit costs and occupancy and equipment expense of $106 thousand, $56 thousand and $54 thousand, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in advertising expense of $39 thousand. In addition, other expense increased $131 thousand when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 due in part to increases in business development and postage expenses.

Income tax expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 or 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At December 31, 2024, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.1 million.

Year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023

Net interest income compared to the year ended December 31, 2023:

  • Net interest income was $37.6 million, a decrease of $4.4 million.
  • Net interest margin decreased by 19 basis points to 1.90%.
  • Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 38 basis points to 4.32%.
  • Cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased 92 basis points to 2.89%, due to an increase in higher-cost time deposits and the competitive rate environment in our primary market.
  • Average loans decreased by $16.4 million and average interest-bearing deposits increased by $52.6 million.

Non-interest income compared to the year ended December 31, 2023:

  • Non-interest income decreased $11 thousand, or 0.61%, largely due to the lack of gain on sale of loans and securities, offset in part by a gain on sale of an REO property in 2024.

Non-interest expense compared to the year ended December 31, 2023:

  • Non-interest expense was $52.6 million, an increase of $1.0 million, primarily driven by increases in compensation and benefits of $994 thousand, occupancy and equipment of $528 thousand and FDIC premiums of $56 thousand, offset in part by decreases in data processing expense and professional services of $471 thousand and $118 thousand, respectively.

Income tax expense compared to the year ended December 31, 2023:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during 2024 or 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At December 31, 2024, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.1 million.

Balance Sheet Summary:

December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

Securities available-for-sale:

  • Securities available-for-sale increased $13.3 million to $297.0 million due to purchases and a $3.3 million improvement in the unrealized loss position on the portfolio, partially offset by amortization, maturities and calls during the year.

Other investments:

  • Other investments decreased during 2024 by $2.6 million due to a decrease in FHLB stock as a result of a reduction in FHLB borrowings.

Total loans:

  • Gross loans held for investment increased $22.8 million to $1.58 billion.
  • Commercial real estate loans increased $27.1 million, construction loans increased $25.1 million, consumer and other category increased $7.2 million and commercial and industrial loans increased $4.5 million, while residential and multifamily loans decreased $32.7 million and $11.4 million, respectively.
  • Loan fundings totaled $108.4 million, including fundings of $35.7 million in commercial real estate loans, $33.7 million in construction loans, $12.2 million in multifamily loans and $11.2 million in commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the Company purchased $21.6 million of conforming residential mortgages in New Jersey and participated in a consumer loan participation of $8.0 million during the year.

Deposits:

  • Deposits totaled $1.34 billion, an increase of $98.4 million since December 31, 2023, largely the result of increases in customer deposits.
  • Core deposits (defined as non-interest bearing checking, NOW and demand accounts and savings accounts) represented 47.3% of total deposits compared to 48.8% at December 31, 2023, as time deposits increased $110.7 million.
  • The increase in time deposits include $30.0 million in brokered deposits, bringing our total brokered deposit balance to $155.0 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to third-party customers were $147.6 million, or 11% of total deposits, at the end of the fourth quarter.

Borrowings:

  • FHLB borrowings decreased by $58.0 million to $339.5 million as we were able to pay off short-term borrowings with deposit growth that outpaced asset growth.
  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $270.6 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $107.7 million in secured lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and $30.0 million of other unsecured lines of credit.

Capital:

  • Shareholders’ equity decreased by $23.4 million to $332.2 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the repurchase of shares at a cost of $19.4 million. Additionally, the year-to-date loss, partially offset by favorable changes in accumulated other comprehensive income, also contributed to the decrease.
  • Tangible equity to tangible assets was 16.11% and 17.37% at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
  • Tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.74 at December 31, 2024 and $14.49 at December 31, 2023.
  • The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.

Asset quality:

  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 0.83% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.91% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 254.02% of non-performing loans compared to 239.98% at December 31, 2023.
  • The Company recorded a release of provision for credit losses of $301 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a release of provision for credit losses of $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2024, there was a release of provision of $240 thousand, $37 thousand and $24 thousand in the ACL for off-balance-sheet commitments, loans and held-to-maturity securities, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024, there was a release of $1.1 million in the ACL for loans, $146 thousand in the ACL for off-balance-sheet commitments and $60 thousand in the ACL for held-to-maturity securities. The release was driven by the impact of the economic forecasts for the key drivers of our loan segments as well as a decrease in off-balance-sheet commitments.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $5.1 million, or 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared to $5.9 million, or 0.38% of total loans at December 31, 2023.
  • Net charge-offs were $10 thousand and $46 thousand for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

Conference Call Information

A conference call discussing Blue Foundry’s fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 financial results will be held today, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EST). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (toll free) or +1-404-975-4839 (international) and use access code 168429. Participants are encouraged to preregister to listen via webcast at https://events/q4inc.com/attendee/980680589. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.

Contact:

James D. Nesci
President and Chief Executive Officer
jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com
201-972-8900

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate into our operations any assets, liabilities, customers, systems and management personnel we may acquire and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any goodwill charges related there to; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
    (In thousands)
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 42,502   $ 76,109   $ 46,025
Securities available for sale, at fair value     297,028     290,806     283,766
Securities held to maturity     33,076     33,119     33,254
Other investments     17,791     18,203     20,346
Loans, net     1,570,517     1,537,971     1,546,576
Real estate owned, net             593
Interest and dividends receivable     8,014     8,386     7,595
Premises and equipment, net     29,486     30,161     32,475
Right-of-use assets     23,470     24,190     25,172
Bank owned life insurance     22,519     22,399     22,034
Other assets     16,280     13,749     27,127
Total assets   $ 2,060,683   $ 2,055,093   $ 2,044,963
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Liabilities            
Deposits   $ 1,343,320   $ 1,318,670   $ 1,244,904
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank     339,500     348,500     397,500
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance     9,356     9,909     8,929
Lease liabilities     25,168     25,870     26,777
Other liabilities     11,141     12,845     11,213
Total liabilities     1,728,485     1,715,794     1,689,323
Shareholders’ equity     332,198     339,299     355,640
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,060,683   $ 2,055,093   $ 2,044,963


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
 
    Three months ended   Year Ended December 31,
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023		     2024       2023  
    (unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 17,777     $ 17,646     $ 16,907     $ 70,185     $ 65,685  
Taxable investment income     3,972       3,850       3,327       15,122       12,990  
Non-taxable investment income     36       36       101       144       430  
Total interest income     21,785       21,532       20,335       85,451       79,105  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     9,573       9,712       7,755       36,830       24,116  
Borrowed funds     2,739       2,733       3,384       11,071       13,070  
Total interest expense     12,312       12,445       11,139       47,901       37,186  
Net interest income     9,473       9,087       9,196       37,550       41,919  
(Release of ) provision for credit losses     (301 )     248       156       (1,350 )     (441 )
Net interest income after (release of ) provision for credit losses     9,774       8,839       9,040       38,900       42,360  
Non-interest income:                    
Fees and service charges     306       272       331       1,203       1,164  
Gain on securities, net                 20             20  
Gain on sale of loans                 72       36       231  
Other income     114       115       149       555       390  
Total non-interest income     420       387       572       1,794       1,805  
Non-interest expense:                    
Compensation and benefits     6,943       7,306       6,887       29,433       28,439  
Occupancy and equipment     2,194       2,230       2,140       8,878       8,350  
Data processing     1,514       1,412       1,510       5,648       6,119  
Advertising     81       87       120       292       354  
Professional services     737       813       631       2,903       3,021  
Federal deposit insurance premiums     226       236       200       855       799  
Other expense     1,186       1,183       1,055       4,596       4,480  
Total non-interest expenses     12,881       13,267       12,543       52,605       51,562  
Loss before income tax expense     (2,687 )     (4,041 )     (2,931 )     (11,911 )     (7,397 )
Income tax expense                              
Net loss   $ (2,687 )   $ (4,041 )   $ (2,931 )   $ (11,911 )   $ (7,397 )
Basic loss per share   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.55 )   $ (0.31 )
Diluted loss per share   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.55 )   $ (0.31 )
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic     20,826,845       21,263,482       22,845,252       21,477,429       23,925,724  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted     20,826,845       21,263,482       22,845,252       21,477,429       23,925,724  


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except for share data) (Unaudited)
 
    Three months ended
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Performance Ratios (%)                    
Loss on average assets     (0.52 )     (0.79 )     (0.47 )     (0.56 )     (0.57 )
Loss on average equity     (3.17 )     (4.68 )     (2.71 )     (3.23 )     (3.25 )
Interest rate spread (1)     1.40       1.29       1.43       1.40       1.33  
Net interest margin (2)     1.89       1.82       1.96       1.92       1.84  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)     130.20       140.04       130.73       134.19       128.41  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     120.84       121.37       122.28       122.50       122.93  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)     16.11       16.50       16.88       17.25       17.37  
Book value per share (5)   $ 14.75     $ 14.76     $ 14.70     $ 14.61     $ 14.51  
Tangible book value per share (5)   $ 14.74     $ 14.74     $ 14.69     $ 14.60     $ 14.49  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 5,104     $ 5,146     $ 6,208     $ 6,691     $ 5,898  
Real estate owned, net                       593       593  
Non-performing assets   $ 5,104     $ 5,146     $ 6,208     $ 7,284     $ 6,491  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (%)     0.83       0.84       0.84       0.88       0.91  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans (%)     254.02       252.86       209.84       205.48       239.98  
Non-performing loans to total loans (%)     0.33       0.33       0.40       0.43       0.38  
Non-performing assets to total assets (%)     0.25       0.25       0.30       0.36       0.32  
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%)                              

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) Tangible equity equals $332.0 million, which excludes intangible assets ($244 thousand of capitalized software). Tangible assets equal $2.06 billion and exclude intangible assets.
(5) Per share metrics are computed using 22,522,626 total shares outstanding.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
    Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                    
Loans (1)   $ 1,557,342   $ 17,777   4.57 %   $ 1,548,962   $ 17,646   4.53 %   $ 1,564,800   $ 16,907   4.29 %
Mortgage-backed securities     185,382     1,254   2.71 %     181,596     1,186   2.60 %     165,471     904   2.17 %
Other investment securities     164,392     1,573   3.83 %     173,008     1,527   3.51 %     190,507     1,486   3.09 %
FHLB stock     17,153     411   9.58 %     17,666     406   9.15 %     20,970     477   9.02 %
Cash and cash equivalents     68,536     770   4.50 %     61,507     767   4.96 %     45,895     561   4.85 %
Total interest-bearing assets     1,992,805     21,785   4.37 %     1,982,739     21,532   4.32 %     1,987,643     20,335   4.06 %
Non-interest earning assets     61,586             61,787             54,918        
Total assets   $ 2,054,391           $ 2,044,526           $ 2,042,561        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                                    
NOW, savings, and money market deposits   $ 614,623     1,988   1.29 %   $ 598,048     1,925   1.28 %   $ 634,257     1,989   1.24 %
Time deposits     698,801     7,585   4.32 %     688,570     7,787   4.50 %     584,977     5,766   3.91 %
Interest-bearing deposits     1,313,424     9,573   2.90 %     1,286,618     9,712   3.00 %     1,219,234     7,755   2.52 %
FHLB advances     335,686     2,739   3.26 %     347,076     2,733   3.13 %     397,643     3,384   3.38 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,649,110     12,312   2.97 %     1,633,694     12,445   3.03 %     1,616,877     11,139   2.73 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     24,945             23,421             26,629        
Non-interest bearing other     43,016             43,713             41,780        
Total liabilities     1,717,071             1,700,828             1,685,286        
Total shareholders' equity     337,320             343,698             357,275        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,054,391           $ 2,044,526           $ 2,042,561        
Net interest income       $ 9,473           $ 9,087           $ 9,196    
Net interest rate spread (2)           1.40 %           1.29 %           1.33 %
Net interest margin (3)           1.89 %           1.82 %           1.84 %

(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income continued
(Unaudited)
 
    Year Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
    Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
    (Dollar in thousands)
Assets:                        
Loans (1)   $ 1,553,143   $ 70,185   4.52 %   $ 1,569,590   $ 65,685   4.18 %
Mortgage-backed securities     173,691     4,276   2.46 %     172,405     3,693   2.14 %
Other investment securities     174,172     6,440   3.70 %     195,754     6,010   3.07 %
FHLB stock     18,038     1,756   9.73 %     21,249     1,582   7.45 %
Cash and cash equivalents     58,261     2,794   4.80 %     46,245     2,135   4.62 %
Total interest-bearing assets     1,977,305     85,451   4.32 %     2,005,243     79,105   3.94 %
Non-interest earning assets     59,832             56,297        
Total assets   $ 2,037,137           $ 2,061,540        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                        
NOW, savings, and money market deposits   $ 610,172     7,803   1.28 %   $ 722,149     8,339   1.15 %
Time deposits     665,740     29,027   4.36 %     501,124     15,777   3.15 %
Interest-bearing deposits     1,275,912     36,830   2.89 %     1,223,273     24,116   1.97 %
FHLB advances     348,306     11,071   3.18 %     396,265     13,070   3.30 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,624,218     47,901   2.95 %     1,619,538     37,186   2.30 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     24,980             25,227        
Non-interest bearing other     42,345             43,868        
Total liabilities     1,691,543             1,688,633        
Total shareholders' equity     345,594             372,907        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,037,137           $ 2,061,540        
Net interest income       $ 37,550           $ 41,919    
Net interest rate spread (2)           1.37 %           1.64 %
Net interest margin (3)           1.90 %           2.09 %

(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Loss (Non-GAAP)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net loss, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for credit losses and income tax expense while pre-provision net loss does not.

    Three months ended
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Pre-provision net loss and efficiency ratio, as adjusted:                
Net interest income   $ 9,473     $ 9,087     $ 9,573     $ 9,417     $ 9,196  
Other income     420       387       536       451       572  
      9,893       9,474       10,109       9,868       9,768  
Operating expenses, as reported     12,881       13,267       13,215       13,242       12,543  
Pre-provision net loss, as adjusted   $ (2,988 )   $ (3,793 )   $ (3,106 )   $ (3,374 )   $ (2,775 )
Efficiency ratio     130.2 %     140.0 %     130.7 %     134.2 %     128.4 %
                     
Core deposits:                    
Total deposits   $ 1,343,320     $ 1,318,670     $ 1,311,156     $ 1,291,184     $ 1,244,904  
Less: time deposits     707,339       701,262       671,478       642,372       596,624  
Core deposits   $ 635,981     $ 617,408     $ 639,678     $ 648,812     $ 648,280  
Core deposits to total deposits     47.3 %     46.8 %     48.8 %     50.2 %     52.1 %
                     
Total assets   $ 2,060,683     $ 2,055,093     $ 2,045,452     $ 2,027,787     $ 2,044,963  
Less: intangible assets     244       300       386       473       557  
Tangible assets   $ 2,060,439     $ 2,054,793     $ 2,045,066     $ 2,027,314     $ 2,044,406  
                     
Tangible equity:                    
Shareholders’ equity   $ 332,198     $ 339,299     $ 345,597     $ 350,156     $ 355,640  
Less: intangible assets     244       300       386       473       557  
Tangible equity   $ 331,954     $ 338,999     $ 345,211     $ 349,683     $ 355,083  
                     
Tangible equity to tangible assets     16.11 %     16.50 %     16.88 %     17.25 %     17.37 %
                     
Tangible book value per share:                    
Tangible equity   $ 331,954     $ 338,999     $ 345,211     $ 349,683     $ 355,083  
Shares outstanding     22,522,626       22,990,908       23,505,357       23,958,888       24,509,950  
Tangible book value per share   $ 14.74     $ 14.74     $ 14.69     $ 14.60     $ 14.49  

