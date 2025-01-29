EllisDon Announces the Appointment of Melissa Chee to its Board of Directors

Mississauga, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation announces the appointment of Melissa Chee to its Board of Directors. A visionary technology executive, entrepreneur, and business leader, Chee brings over 25 years of diverse experience scaling global technology multinationals and start-ups, while fostering innovation and inclusion in the tech ecosystem.

"Melissa’s appointment to our Board reflects our commitment to aligning with leaders who embody our culture and organization’s core values,” said Geoff Smith, Chair, Board of Directors, EllisDon. “As a respected thought leader, she brings a rare combination of personal humility and real determination, paired with her deep expertise in technology and innovation. We’re confident Melissa’s leadership will help drive EllisDon forward as we continue to enable a digital transformation through technology adoption and innovation throughout the global construction industry.”

Most recently, Chee served as the CEO of ventureLAB, a leading global community of founders for hardware and enterprise software companies. During her tenure, Chee elevated Canada’s position in the global semiconductor industry through initiatives such as the Hardware Catalyst Initiative, Canada’s first and only hub for semiconductor and hardware technology companies. Chee was also a founding member of Canada’s Semiconductor Council. Under Chee’s leadership, ventureLAB was recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures and named a Great Place to Work in the categories of Inclusion, Technology, and Managed by Women.

"I am honoured to join EllisDon’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for the company’s growth and contribute to the legacy of innovation and excellence EllisDon is known for,” said Melissa Chee. “EllisDon’s commitment to creating meaningful impact through innovation, sustainability, and inclusion resonates deeply with my own values. I am excited to collaborate with such accomplished leaders as the company transforms and modernizes the future of global construction industry through innovation, community and bold leadership.”

A champion of diversity and inclusion, Chee has dedicated her career to advancing women and girls in STEM. Chee is a respected thought leader at the intersection of critical technology sectors and the need for a more inclusive innovation ecosystem. Chee currently serves on several boards including the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence, the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, and Scientists in School. Her past board roles include NGen – Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing, the Mackenzie Health Innovation Institute, and Make-A-Wish Canada’s Corporate Cabinet.

EllisDon’s Board of Directors now consists of 11 members, each selected through a rigorous and comprehensive process to ensure alignment with the company’s values and strategic goals. Together, they bring decades of diverse expertise to steer the company’s continued growth and innovation.

