Alona Lebedieva: Kidnapped children of Ukraine – a topic worth raising at the PACE session

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) began in Strasbourg this week. On the agenda are discussions on a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the situation of prisoners of war and the presentation of Lviv as the European Youth Capital 2025.Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Aurum charitable foundation and the Ukrainian multi-profile industrial and investment group Aurum Group, focused on another important topic that should become part of the international agenda – the mass abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia.“Russia has already kidnapped more than 20,000 Ukrainian children. Their personal data is being changed, depriving them of their identity. This makes it impossible for them to return to their families and homeland. In addition, there is a threat of forced deportation of another 1.5 million children in the temporarily occupied territories. The conditions of detention of these children are terrible, and the lack of proper medical care only worsens the situation. This is not just a crime against Ukraine – it is a crime against the entire civilized world,” Lebedieva emphasized.Despite the seriousness of the situation, there are successful cases of children returning home. According to official data, as of the beginning of 2025, 1,037 children illegally deported by Russia had been returned.“One of such stories is the mission of Ksenia Koldina , who saved her brother Sergei from a Russian “re-education” camp. Separated during the occupation of the village, the brother and sister ended up on different sides of the border. Ksenia returned to Ukraine, but decided to risk her life to return Sergei. Thanks to the support of a charitable foundation, she managed to return her brother home. This story is a symbol of hope and courage in the face of aggression,” said Alona Lebedieva.Another example was the return of nine Ukrainian children in September 2024 through the mediation of the State of Qatar . They were deported to Russia after February 2022, but were returned home through the joint efforts of diplomats and humanitarian organizations.“Without protecting our children, we cannot talk about a just and lasting peace. Their return is our duty to the future. This needs to be discussed at all possible platforms,” concluded Alona Lebedieva.In addition, the PACE session will consider the issue of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained by Russia. Testimonies of those released from captivity once again confirm systematic human rights violations and inhumane conditions of detention.Another key event will be the presentation of Lviv as the European Youth Capital 2025. This is not only a symbol of Ukraine’s resilience, but also proof that even in the most difficult times, Ukrainians are not only struggling, but also developing, creating opportunities for young people and the country.On Thursday, a document called “Europe’s Commitment to a Just and Sustainable Peace in Ukraine” is expected to be adopted. The main goal is for this title to not remain just a loud statement, but to reflect real, concrete steps and commitments that can bring lasting peace and support to Ukraine.

