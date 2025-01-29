Waldencast Announces Participation in the 2025 IMCAS World Congress

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced its participation in the 2025 International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress, which will be held in Paris from January 30, 2025 to February 1, 2025.

The IMCAS World Congress is one of the most highly anticipated events in the dermatology, plastic surgery, and aging science community. It gathers industry leaders and executives to discuss the latest breakthroughs, innovations, and business opportunities.

Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a capital markets roundtable where he will discuss the future of medical grade skincare and the overall beauty and aesthetics industry.

Additionally, Dr. Suzan Obagi, Chief Medical Director at Obagi Medical, will participate in two sessions at the event. The first is a lecture titled “Pairing Skincare with Procedures to Enhance Results and Minimize Complications,” which will focus on the complications of energy-based devices and how to minimize the effects. The second is a scientific committee symposium focused on hyperpigmentation.

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/ .

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, refined with a legacy of 35 years’ experience. First known as leaders in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi products are designed to diminish the appearance of premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. Backed by science and trusted by professionals, Obagi empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi is available on the brand’s website, https://www.obagi.com .

About Suzan Obagi, MD

Suzan Obagi, MD Obagi is an Associate Professor of Dermatology and Plastic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and serves as the director of the state-of-the-art UPMC Cosmetic Surgery and Skin Health Center. Dr. Obagi's academic commitments include clinical research, training residents in dermatologic surgery & cosmetic dermatologic surgery, and in her role as the director of the cosmetic dermatologic surgery fellowship.

Dr. Obagi has worked on various committees with the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, has formerly served as vice president of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the President of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and is a past president of the Cosmetic Surgery Foundation. In addition, Dr. Obagi trains physicians from around the world on the latest in cosmetic and laser surgery.

