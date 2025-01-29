Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,342 in the last 365 days.

First Northwest Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company") today reported a net loss of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 and a net loss of $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.23 for the third quarter of 2024 and basic and diluted loss per share of $0.62 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) of $1.2 million, compared to a $49,000 adjusted PPNR loss for the preceding quarter and adjusted PPNR of $327,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Board of Directors of First Northwest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Quote from First Northwest President and CEO, Matthew P. Deines:
"Although financial results in 2024 were adversely impacted by elevated credit costs, we are optimistic for continued improvement in asset quality in early 2025. During the fourth quarter, our pre-provision net revenue (1) grew to $1.2 million with modest margin improvement as we successfully reduced FHLB borrowings. As we look ahead to 2025, we are laser focused on growing core commercial and retail customer relationships while resolving problem assets, improving profitability and maintaining our strong capital position. Highlights for 2024 include the termination of our compliance Consent Order with the FDIC, reduction of core operating expenses and improvement in our liquidity position with the loan to deposit ratio below 100% at year-end. I’d like to thank all our employees for their efforts and contributions in 2024, and for making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

Key Points for Fourth Quarter and Going Forward

Provision for credit losses:

  • The Company recorded a $3.8 million provision for credit losses on loans in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to charge-offs of six commercial business loans. This compares to loan credit loss provisions of $3.1 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. 
  • We believe the reserve on individually analyzed loans does not represent a universal decline in the collectability of all loans in the portfolio. We continue to work on resolution plans for all troubled borrowers. The provision for credit losses on loans had a significant negative impact on net income for the fourth quarter of 2024.

First Fed Bank's ("First Fed" or the "Bank") balance sheet restructure continues to have a positive impact:

  • The fair value hedge on loans, tied to the compounded overnight index swap using the secured overnight financing rate index, which was established in the first quarter of 2024, added $1.1 million to interest income for the year. The hedge successfully reduced the Bank's liability sensitivity, and lowered the overall interest rate risk profile. The hedge also enhanced earnings due to a favorable contract position during the 2024 interest rate environment. The Bank expects to maintain a positive carry on its derivative for up to an additional 25-basis points of rate cuts. 
  • During 2024, bank-owned life insurance policies ("BOLI") were reinvested into higher yielding products. In the fourth quarter of 2024, a $8.5 million policy was surrendered and reinvested into a policy earning 6.01% and a $922,000 policy earning 1.64% was exchanged and reinvested into a policy earning 3.99%. Total policy conversions during 2024 increased the annual pre-tax net yield earned on the total BOLI portfolio by 74-basis points. The remaining surrender transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2025. 
  • Investment security purchases during the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $47.1 million, carrying a weighted-average yield of 6.7% at purchase and a weighted-average life of 3.1 years. The annualized interest income on these securities is anticipated to provide $2.6 million in revenue for 2025.

(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:

  As of or For the Quarter Ended  
  December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
Performance ratios: (1)                              
Return on average assets   -0.51 %   -0.36 %   -0.40 %   0.07 %   -1.03 %
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (2)   0.22     -0.01     0.10     0.34     -0.06  
Return on average equity   -6.92     -4.91     -5.47     0.98     -14.05  
Net interest margin (3)   2.73     2.70     2.76     2.76     2.84  
Efficiency ratio (4)   92.2     100.3     72.3     88.8     150.8  
Equity to total assets   6.89     7.13     7.17     7.17     7.42  
Book value per common share $ 16.45   $ 17.17   $ 16.81   $ 17.00   $ 16.99  
Tangible performance ratios: (1)                              
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)   6.83 %   7.06 %   7.10 %   7.10 %   7.35 %
Return on average tangible common equity (2)   -6.99     -4.96     -5.53     0.99     -14.20  
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.29   $ 17.00   $ 16.64   $ 16.83   $ 16.83  
Capital ratios (First Fed): (5)                              
Tier 1 leverage   9.4 %   9.4 %   9.4 %   9.7 %   9.9 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital   12.4     12.2     12.4     12.6     13.1  
Total risk-based   13.6     13.4     13.5     13.6     14.1  


(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
(3 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
(5 ) Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.


Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (1)

Adjusted PPNR for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $1.3 million to $1.2 million, compared to an adjusted PPNR loss of $49,000 for the preceding quarter, and increased $1.5 million from an adjusted PPNR $327,000 loss in the fourth quarter one year ago.

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended  
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
Net interest income   $ 14,137   $ 14,020   $ 14,235   $ 13,928   $ 14,195   $ 56,320   $ 61,432  
Total noninterest income     1,300     1,779     7,347     2,188     (2,929 )   12,614     4,020  
Total revenue     15,437     15,799     21,582     16,116     11,266     68,934     65,452  
Total noninterest expense     14,233     15,848     15,609     14,303     16,990     59,993     61,454  
PPNR (1)     1,204     (49 )   5,973     1,813     (5,724 )   8,941     3,998  
Selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR                                            
Less: Net gain on sale of premises and equipment             7,919             7,919      
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment             (359 )           (359 )    
Net loss on sale of investment securities             (2,117 )       (5,397 )   (2,117 )   (5,397 )
Adjusted PPNR (1)   $ 1,204   $ (49 ) $ 530   $ 1,813   $ (327 ) $ 3,498   $ 9,395  

(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

  • Total interest income was relatively unchanged at $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.9 million compared to $26.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in the income earned on the securities derivative combined with lower FHLB dividends and reduced interest income received on Company deposit accounts. Higher yields on performing loans during the fourth quarter of 2024 were partially offset by nonaccrual interest adjustments totaling $46,000. Interest and fees on loans increased year-over-year as the loan portfolio grew. Loan yields increased over the prior year due to higher rates on new originations as well as the repricing of variable and adjustable-rate loans.
  • The net interest margin increased to 2.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024, from 2.70% for the prior quarter, and decreased 11-basis points from 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company reported reduced rates and declining volume of borrowings during the quarter which lowered costs; however, these savings were partially offset by an increase in cost due to a higher volume of customer deposits. The decrease in net interest margin from the same quarter one year ago is due to higher funding costs for deposits and borrowed funds. 
  • Noninterest income included a $1.8 million write down on an equity investment in an organization that is involved in a lawsuit, partially offset by a $1.5 million BOLI death benefit payment received due to the passing of an employee. 
  • Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased mainly due to a $1.2 million reduction in compensation related to nonrecurring payouts in the previous quarter combined with a reduced incentive accrual and lower headcount in the fourth quarter of 2024. FDIC assessment, state taxes, advertising and other discretionary spending also decreased from the previous quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") decreased $1.5 million to $20.5 million at December 31, 2024, from $22.0 million at September 30, 2024. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.21% at December 31, 2024, a decrease from 1.27% at September 30, 2024, and an increase from 1.05% one year earlier. The pooled loan reserve decreased $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decreases in multi-family, construction, and consumer loan balances combined with decreases resulting from lower loss factors applied to commercial business and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by higher loss factors applied to one-to-four family and other consumer loans.

Nonperforming loans totaled $30.5 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $139,000 from September 30, 2024. ACLL to nonperforming loans decreased to 67% at December 31, 2024, from 72% at September 30, 2024, and 94% at December 31, 2023. This ratio continued to decline as higher balances of real estate loans are included in nonperforming assets with no significant corresponding increase to the ACLL as these collateral dependent loans were considered adequately reserved for based on information available at each period end.

Classified loans decreased $4.4 million to $42.5 million at December 31, 2024, from $46.9 million at September 30, 2024, primarily due to charge-offs totaling $3.9 million on six commercial business loans during the fourth quarter. An $11.4 million construction loan relationship, which became a classified loan in the fourth quarter of 2022; an $8.1 million commercial construction loan relationship, which became classified in the second quarter of 2024; and a $6.2 million commercial loan relationship, which became classified in the fourth quarter of 2023, account for 61% of the classified loan balance at December 31, 2024. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in two of these three collateral-dependent relationships. The Bank is also closely monitoring a group of commercial business loans that have similar collateral, with 15 loans totaling $2.2 million included in classified loans at December 31, 2024, and an additional eight loans totaling $2.8 million included in the special mention risk grading category.

  For the Quarter Ended  
ACLL ($ in thousands) December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
Balance at beginning of period $ 21,970   $ 19,343   $ 17,958   $ 17,510   $ 16,945  
Charge-offs:                              
Construction and land   (411 )       (3,978 )        
Home equity                   1  
Auto and other consumer   (364 )   (492 )   (832 )   (806 )   (655 )
Commercial business   (4,596 )   (24 )   (2,643 )   (33 )    
Total charge-offs   (5,371 )   (516 )   (7,453 )   (839 )   (654 )
Recoveries:                              
One-to-four family       42         2     5  
Commercial real estate   2                  
Home equity                   10  
Auto and other consumer   52     24     198     46     42  
Commercial business   36                  
Total recoveries   90     66     198     48     57  
Net loan charge-offs   (5,281 )   (450 )   (7,255 )   (791 )   (597 )
Provision for credit losses   3,760     3,077     8,640     1,239     1,162  
Balance at end of period $ 20,449   $ 21,970   $ 19,343   $ 17,958   $ 17,510  
                               
Average total loans   1,708,232     1,718,402     1,717,830     1,678,656     1,645,418  
Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans   1.23 %   0.10 %   1.70 %   0.19 %   0.14 %


Asset Quality ($ in thousands) December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
Nonaccrual loans:                              
One-to-four family $ 1,477   $ 1,631   $ 1,750   $ 1,237   $ 1,844  
Multi-family           708     708      
Commercial real estate   5,598     5,634     14     22     28  
Construction and land   19,544     19,382     19,292     14,440     14,986  
Home equity   55     116     118     121     123  
Auto and other consumer   700     894     746     1,012     786  
Commercial business   3,141     2,719     1,003     1,941     877  
Total nonaccrual loans   30,515     30,376     23,631     19,481     18,644  
Other real estate owned                    
Total nonperforming assets $ 30,515   $ 30,376   $ 23,631   $ 19,481   $ 18,644  
                               
Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans (1)   1.80 %   1.75 %   1.39 %   1.14 %   1.12 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets (2)   1.37     1.35     1.07     0.87     0.85  
ACLL as a % of total loans   1.21     1.27     1.14     1.05     1.05  
ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans   67.01     72.33     81.85     92.18     93.92  
Total past due loans to total loans   1.98     1.92     1.45     1.91     0.94  


(1 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.
(2 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.


Financial Condition and Capital

Investment securities increased $29.5 million, or 9.5%, to $340.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $310.9 million three months earlier, and increased $44.7 million compared to $295.6 million at December 31, 2023. The market value of the portfolio decreased $5.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.9 years at December 31, 2024, 7.4 years at the prior quarter end and 7.7 years at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 3.9 years at December 31, 2024, compared to 3.9 years at the prior quarter end and 4.8 years at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Investment purchases at the beginning of 2024 were primarily floating rate securities to take advantage of higher short-term rates above those offered on cash at that time and to reduce our liability sensitivity. Purchases in the fourth quarter were primarily fixed to rebalance our securities portfolio position for 2025.

Investment Securities ($ in thousands)  December 31,
2024 		   September 30,
2024 		   December 31,
2023 		  Three Month
% Change		   One Year
% Change		  
Available for Sale at Fair Value                          
Municipal bonds $ 77,876   $ 81,363   $ 87,761   -4.3 % -11.3 %
U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)   12,876     13,296     11,782   -3.2   9.3  
Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)   16,122     16,391     5,286   -1.6   205.0  
Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)   54,491     54,058     51,454   0.8   5.9  
U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)   8,666     9,317       -7.0   100.0  
Mortgage-backed securities:                          
U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)   98,697     78,549     63,247   25.7   56.1  
Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)   71,616     57,886     76,093   23.7   -5.9  
Total securities available for sale $ 340,344   $ 310,860   $ 295,623   9.5   15.1  


Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $39.2 million, or 2.3%, to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2024, from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $32.7 million, or 2.0%, from $1.64 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $18.3 million. Loan payoffs of $73.9 million, regular payments of $35.3 million and charge-offs totaling $5.3 million outpaced new loan funding totaling $55.6 million and draws on existing loans totaling $19.7 million.

Loans ($ in thousands)  December 31,
2024 		   September 30,
2024 		   December 31,
2023 		  Three Month
% Change		   One Year
% Change		  
Real Estate:                          
One-to-four family $ 395,315   $ 395,792   $ 378,432   -0.1 % 4.5 %
Multi-family   332,596     353,813     333,094   -6.0   -0.1  
Commercial real estate   390,379     376,008     387,983   3.8   0.6  
Construction and land   78,110     95,709     129,691   -18.4   -39.8  
Total real estate loans   1,196,400     1,221,322     1,229,200   -2.0   -2.7  
Consumer:                          
Home equity   79,054     76,960     69,403   2.7   13.9  
Auto and other consumer   268,876     281,198     249,130   -4.4   7.9  
Total consumer loans   347,930     358,158     318,533   -2.9   9.2  
Commercial business   151,493     155,327     112,295   -2.5   34.9  
Total loans receivable   1,695,823     1,734,807     1,660,028   -2.2   2.2  
Less:                          
Derivative basis adjustment   188     (1,579 )     111.9   100.0  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   20,449     21,970     17,510   -6.9   16.8  
Total loans receivable, net $ 1,675,186   $ 1,714,416   $ 1,642,518   -2.3   2.0  


Total deposits decreased $23.6 million to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $11.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to $1.68 billion one year ago. During the fourth quarter of 2024, total customer deposit balances decreased $2.8 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $20.8 million. Overall, the current rate environment continues to contribute to greater competition for deposits. As a result, the Bank continues offering deposit rate specials to attract new funds.

Deposits ($ in thousands)  December 31,
2024 		   September 30,
2024 		   December 31,
2023 		  Three Month
% Change		   One Year
% Change		  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 256,416   $ 252,999   $ 252,083   1.4 % 1.7 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits   164,891     167,202     169,418   -1.4   -2.7  
Money market accounts   413,822     433,307     362,205   -4.5   14.3  
Savings accounts   205,055     212,763     242,148   -3.6   -15.3  
Certificates of deposit, customer   464,928     441,665     443,412   5.3   4.9  
Certificates of deposit, brokered   182,914     203,705     207,626   -10.2   -11.9  
Total deposits $ 1,688,026   $ 1,711,641   $ 1,676,892   -1.4   0.7  


Total shareholders’ equity decreased to $153.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $160.8 million three months earlier, due to a decrease in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $4.5 million, a net loss of $2.8 million and dividends declared of $656,000, partially offset by an increase in the after-tax fair market values of derivatives of $952,000.

Capital levels for both the Company and its operating bank, First Fed, remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at December 31, 2024. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2024, were 12.4% and 13.6%, respectively.

First Northwest continued to return capital to our shareholders through cash dividends during the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company paid cash dividends totaling $656,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan ("Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.

Awards/Recognition
The Company received several accolades as a leader in the community in the last year.

2024 Best of Olympic Peninsula In September 2024, the First Fed team was recognized in the 2024 Best of Olympic Peninsula surveys, winning Best Bank and Best Lender in Clallam County; Best Bank and Best Financial Advisor in the West End; and Best Lender in Jefferson County. First Fed was also a finalist for Best Bank, Best Customer Service, Best Employer and Best Financial Advisor in Jefferson County; Best Customer Service, Best Employer and Best Financial Advisor in Clallam County; and Best Customer Service and Best Employer in the West End.
Puget Sound Business Journal Midsize Corporate Philanthropists In May 2024, First Fed, along with the First Fed Community Foundation, were honored to be ranked second on the Puget Sound Business Journal Midsize Corporate Philanthropists list.
Best of the Northwest In October 2023, the First Fed team was honored to bring home the Gold for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest survey hosted by Bellingham Alive for the second year in a row.
2023 Best of Olympic Peninsula In September 2023, the First Fed team was recognized in the 2023 Best of Olympic Peninsula surveys as a finalist for Best Employer in Kitsap County and Best Bank and Best Financial Institution in Bainbridge.


We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.ourfirstfed.com/quarterly-reports and included as an exhibit to our January 29, 2025, Current Report on Form 8-K.

About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Companys latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2024 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Companys operations and stock price performance.

For More Information Contact:
Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Executive Officer
Geri Bullard, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com
360-457-0461


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
 
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
ASSETS                                
Cash and due from banks   $ 16,811   $ 17,953   $ 19,184   $ 15,562   $ 19,845  
Interest-earning deposits in banks     55,637     64,769     63,995     61,784     103,324  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     340,344     310,860     306,714     325,955     295,623  
Loans held for sale     472     378     1,086     988     753  
Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans $20,449, $21,970, $19,343, $17,958, and $17,510)     1,675,186     1,714,416     1,677,764     1,692,774     1,642,518  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost     14,435     14,435     13,086     15,876     13,664  
Accrued interest receivable     8,159     8,939     9,466     8,909     7,894  
Premises held for sale, net                 6,751     18,049  
Premises and equipment, net     10,129     10,436     10,714     11,028      
Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value     3,281     3,584     3,740     3,820     3,793  
Bank-owned life insurance, net     41,150     41,429     41,113     34,681     40,578  
Equity and partnership investments     13,229     14,912     15,085     15,121     14,794  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     1,082     1,083     1,084     1,085     1,086  
Deferred tax asset, net     13,738     10,802     12,216     12,704     13,001  
Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net     17,001     17,315     17,627     5,841     6,047  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     21,352     24,175     23,088     27,141     20,828  
Total assets   $ 2,232,006   $ 2,255,486   $ 2,215,962   $ 2,240,020   $ 2,201,797  
                                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                
Deposits   $ 1,688,026   $ 1,711,641   $ 1,708,288   $ 1,666,624   $ 1,676,892  
Borrowings     336,014     334,994     302,575     371,455     320,936  
Accrued interest payable     3,295     2,153     3,143     2,830     3,396  
Lease liability, net     17,535     17,799     18,054     6,227     6,428  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     31,770     25,625     23,717     29,980     29,545  
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance     1,484     2,485     1,304     2,398     1,260  
Total liabilities     2,078,124     2,094,697     2,057,081     2,079,514     2,038,457  
                                 
Shareholders' Equity                                
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding                      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding at each period end: 9,353,348; 9,365,979; 9,453,247; 9,442,796; and 9,611,876     93     94     94     94     96  
Additional paid-in capital     93,357     93,218     93,985     93,763     95,784  
Retained earnings     97,198     100,660     103,322     106,202     107,349  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (30,172 )   (26,424 )   (31,597 )   (32,465 )   (32,636 )
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares     (6,594 )   (6,759 )   (6,923 )   (7,088 )   (7,253 )
Total shareholders' equity     153,882     160,789     158,881     160,506     163,340  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,232,006   $ 2,255,486   $ 2,215,962   $ 2,240,020   $ 2,201,797  



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended  
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
INTEREST INCOME                                            
Interest and fees on loans receivable   $ 23,716   $ 23,536   $ 23,733   $ 22,767   $ 22,083   $ 93,752   $ 84,614  
Interest on investment securities     3,658     3,786     3,949     3,632     3,393     15,025     13,279  
Interest on deposits in banks     550     582     571     645     581     2,348     2,126  
FHLB dividends     273     302     358     282     252     1,215     880  
Total interest income     28,197     28,206     28,611     27,326     26,309     112,340     100,899  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                            
Deposits     11,175     10,960     10,180     10,112     8,758     42,427     27,019  
Borrowings     2,885     3,226     4,196     3,286     3,356     13,593     12,448  
Total interest expense     14,060     14,186     14,376     13,398     12,114     56,020     39,467  
Net interest income     14,137     14,020     14,235     13,928     14,195     56,320     61,432  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES                                            
Provision for credit losses on loans     3,760     3,077     8,640     1,239     1,162     16,716     2,357  
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     (105 )   57     99     (269 )   (10 )   (218 )   (1,034 )
Provision for credit losses     3,655     3,134     8,739     970     1,152     16,498     1,323  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     10,482     10,886     5,496     12,958     13,043     39,822     60,109  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                            
Loan and deposit service fees     1,054     1,059     1,076     1,102     1,068     4,291     4,341  
Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market     (115 )   10     74     219     276     188     676  
Net gain on sale of loans     52     58     150     52     33     312     438  
Net loss on sale of investment securities             (2,117 )       (5,397 )   (2,117 )   (5,397 )
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment             7,919             7,919      
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance     328     315     293     243     260     1,179     928  
Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net     1,536                     1,536      
Other (loss) income     (1,555 )   337     (48 )   572     831     (694 )   3,034  
Total noninterest income     1,300     1,779     7,347     2,188     (2,929 )   12,614     4,020  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                            
Compensation and benefits     7,367     8,582     8,588     8,128     7,397     32,665     31,209  
Data processing     2,065     2,085     2,008     1,944     2,107     8,102     8,170  
Occupancy and equipment     1,559     1,553     1,799     1,240     1,262     6,151     4,858  
Supplies, postage, and telephone     296     360     317     293     351     1,266     1,433  
Regulatory assessments and state taxes     460     548     457     513     376     1,978     1,635  
Advertising     362     409     377     309     235     1,457     2,706  
Professional fees     813     698     684     910     1,119     3,105     3,738  
FDIC insurance premium     491     533     473     386     418     1,883     1,357  
Other expense     820     1,080     906     580     3,725     3,386     6,348  
Total noninterest expense     14,233     15,848     15,609     14,303     16,990     59,993     61,454  
Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes     (2,451 )   (3,183 )   (2,766 )   843     (6,876 )   (7,557 )   2,675  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     359     (1,203 )   (547 )   447     (1,354 )   (944 )   549  
Net (loss) income   $ (2,810 ) $ (1,980 ) $ (2,219 ) $ 396   $ (5,522 ) $ (6,613 ) $ 2,286  
                                             
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share   $ (0.32 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.04   $ (0.62 ) $ (0.75 ) $ 0.26  
                                             


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
Selected Loan Detail   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
Construction and land loans breakout                                
1-4 Family construction   $ 39,319   $ 43,125   $ 56,514   $ 69,075   $ 68,029  
Multifamily construction     15,407     29,109     43,341     45,776     50,431  
Nonresidential construction     16,857     17,500     1,015     3,374     3,756  
Land and development     6,527     5,975     6,403     7,122     7,475  
Total construction and land loans   $ 78,110   $ 95,709   $ 107,273   $ 125,347   $ 129,691  
                                 
Auto and other consumer loans breakout                                
Triad Manufactured Home loans   $ 128,231   $ 129,600   $ 110,510   $ 105,525   $ 105,057  
Woodside auto loans     117,968     126,129     131,151     128,072     124,401  
First Help auto loans     14,283     15,971     17,427     8,326     4,516  
Other auto loans     1,647     2,064     2,690     3,313     4,158  
Other consumer loans     6,747     7,434     23,845     23,598     10,998  
Total auto and other consumer loans   $ 268,876   $ 281,198   $ 285,623   $ 268,834   $ 249,130  
                                 
Commercial business loans breakout                                
Northpointe Bank MPP   $ 36,230   $ 38,155   $ 9,150   $ 15,047   $ 9,502  
Secured lines of credit     35,701     37,686     28,862     41,014     35,815  
Unsecured lines of credit     1,717     1,571     1,133     1,001     456  
SBA loans     7,044     7,219     7,146     8,944     9,115  
Other commercial business loans     70,801     70,696     70,803     70,291     57,407  
Total commercial business loans   $ 151,493   $ 155,327   $ 117,094   $ 136,297   $ 112,295  


Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
One-to-four family construction   $ 44,468   $ 51,607   $ 49,440   $ 70,100   $ 60,211  
All other construction and land     34,290     45,166     58,346     55,286     69,484  
One-to-four family first mortgage     466,046     469,053     434,840     436,543     426,159  
One-to-four family junior liens     15,090     14,701     13,706     12,608     12,250  
One-to-four family revolving open-end     51,481     48,459     44,803     45,536     42,479  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied:                                
Health care     29,129     29,407     29,678     29,946     22,523  
Office     17,756     17,901     19,215     17,951     18,468  
Warehouse     14,948     11,645     14,613     14,683     14,758  
Other     78,170     64,535     56,292     55,063     61,304  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:                                
Office     49,417     49,770     50,158     53,099     53,548  
Retail     49,591     49,717     50,101     50,478     51,384  
Hospitality     61,919     62,282     62,628     66,982     67,332  
Other     81,640     82,573     84,428     93,040     94,822  
Multi-family residential     333,419     354,118     350,382     339,907     333,428  
Commercial business loans     77,381     86,904     79,055     90,781     76,920  
Commercial agriculture and fishing loans     21,833     15,369     14,411     10,200     5,422  
State and political subdivision obligations     369     404     405     405     405  
Consumer automobile loans     133,789     144,036     151,121     139,524     132,877  
Consumer loans secured by other assets     131,429     132,749     129,293     122,895     108,542  
Consumer loans unsecured     3,658     4,411     5,209     6,415     7,712  
Total loans   $ 1,695,823   $ 1,734,807   $ 1,698,124   $ 1,711,442   $ 1,660,028  
                                 
Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans   $ 163,827   $ 166,446   $ 155,005   $ 148,736   $ 149,631  



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,  
    2024   2023  
    Average   Interest         Average   Interest        
    Balance   Earned/   Yield/   Balance   Earned/   Yield/  
    Outstanding   Paid   Rate   Outstanding   Paid   Rate  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                      
Loans receivable, net (1) (2)   $ 1,688,239   $ 23,716     5.59 % $ 1,628,718   $ 22,083     5.38 %
Investment securities     313,759     3,658     4.64     297,020     3,393     4.53  
FHLB dividends     11,762     273     9.23     12,514     252     7.99  
Interest-earning deposits in banks     45,358     550     4.82     41,974     581     5.49  
Total interest-earning assets (3)     2,059,118     28,197     5.45     1,980,226     26,309     5.27  
Noninterest-earning assets     146,384                 147,429              
Total average assets   $ 2,205,502               $ 2,127,655              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 162,954   $ 210     0.51   $ 172,013   $ 197     0.45  
Money market accounts     442,481     2,773     2.49     362,366     1,351     1.48  
Savings accounts     206,605     721     1.39     247,744     963     1.54  
Certificates of deposit, customer     461,136     4,925     4.25     424,722     4,197     3.92  
Certificates of deposit, brokered     192,018     2,546     5.27     172,214     2,050     4.72  
Total interest-bearing deposits (4)     1,465,194     11,175     3.03     1,379,059     8,758     2.52  
Advances     236,576     2,491     4.19     256,560     2,962     4.58  
Subordinated debt     39,504     394     3.97     39,425     394     3.96  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,741,274     14,060     3.21     1,675,044     12,114     2.87  
Noninterest-bearing deposits (4)     256,715                 259,845              
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     45,953                 36,795              
Total average liabilities     2,043,942                 1,971,684              
Average equity     161,560                 155,971              
Total average liabilities and equity   $ 2,205,502               $ 2,127,655              
                                       
Net interest income         $ 14,137               $ 14,195        
Net interest rate spread                 2.24                 2.40  
Net earning assets   $ 317,844               $ 305,182              
Net interest margin (5)                 2.73                 2.84  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     118.3 %               118.2 %            

(1) The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred fees (costs) of $103,000 and ($151,000) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3) Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.
(4) Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.58% and 2.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(5) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended  
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
Net (loss) income   $ (2,810 ) $ (1,980 ) $ (2,219 ) $ 396   $ (5,522 ) $ (6,613 ) $ 2,286  
Plus: provision for credit losses     3,655     3,134     8,739     970     1,152     16,498     1,323  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     359     (1,203 )   (547 )   447     (1,354 )   (944 )   549  
PPNR (1)     1,204     (49 )   5,973     1,813     (5,724 )   8,941     4,158  
Selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR                                            
Less: Net gain on sale of premises and equipment             7,919             7,919      
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment             (359 )           (359 )    
Net loss on sale of investment securities             (2,117 )       (5,397 )   (2,117 )   (5,397 )
Adjusted PPNR (1)   $ 1,204   $ (49 ) $ 530   $ 1,813   $ (327 ) $ 3,498   $ 9,555  
                                             
Average total assets   $ 2,205,502   $ 2,209,333   $ 2,219,370   $ 2,166,187   $ 2,127,655   $ 2,200,138   $ 2,109,200  
Return on average assets (GAAP)     -0.51 %   -0.36 %   -0.40 %   0.07 %   -1.03 %   -0.30 %   0.11 %
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1)     0.22 %   -0.01 %   0.10 %   0.34 %   -0.06 %   0.16 %   0.45 %


(1) We believe these non-GAAP metrics are useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's performance.



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:
 
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended  
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 153,882   $ 160,789   $ 158,881   $ 160,506   $ 163,340   $ 153,882   $ 163,340  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets     1,082     1,083     1,084     1,085     1,086     1,082     1,086  
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights     423     489     517     489     481     423     481  
Total tangible common equity   $ 152,377   $ 159,217   $ 157,280   $ 158,932   $ 161,773   $ 152,377   $ 161,773  
                                             
Total assets   $ 2,232,006   $ 2,255,486   $ 2,215,962   $ 2,240,020   $ 2,201,797   $ 2,232,006   $ 2,201,797  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets     1,082     1,083     1,084     1,085     1,086     1,082     1,086  
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights     423     489     517     489     481     423     481  
Total tangible assets   $ 2,230,501   $ 2,253,914   $ 2,214,361   $ 2,238,446   $ 2,200,230   $ 2,230,501   $ 2,200,230  
                                             
Average shareholders' equity   $ 161,560   $ 160,479   $ 163,079   $ 161,867   $ 155,971   $ 161,742   $ 159,413  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets     1,083     1,084     1,085     1,085     1,086     1,084     1,087  
Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights     489     517     489     481     608     494     670  
Total average tangible common equity   $ 159,988   $ 158,878   $ 161,505   $ 160,301   $ 154,277   $ 160,164   $ 157,656  
                                             
Net (loss) income   $ (2,810 ) $ (1,980 ) $ (2,219 ) $ 396   $ (5,522 ) $ (6,613 ) $ 2,286  
Common shares outstanding     9,353,348     9,365,979     9,453,247     9,442,796     9,611,876     9,353,348     9,611,876  
GAAP Ratios:                                            
Equity to total assets     6.89 %   7.13 %   7.17 %   7.17 %   7.42 %   6.89 %   7.42 %
Return on average equity     -6.92 %   -4.91 %   -5.47 %   0.98 %   -14.05 %   -4.09 %   1.43 %
Book value per common share   $ 16.45   $ 17.17   $ 16.81   $ 17.00   $ 16.99   $ 16.45   $ 16.99  
Non-GAAP Ratios:                                            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     6.83 %   7.06 %   7.10 %   7.10 %   7.35 %   6.83 %   7.35 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     -6.99 %   -4.96 %   -5.53 %   0.99 %   -14.20 %   -4.13 %   1.45 %
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 16.29   $ 17.00   $ 16.64   $ 16.83   $ 16.83   $ 16.29   $ 16.83  


(1 ) We believe these non-GAAP metrics provide an important measure with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. In addition, we believe that use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.

Primary Logo

2024 Best of Olympic Peninsula

2024 Best of Olympic Peninsula
Puget Sound Business Journal Midsize Corporate Philanthropists

Puget Sound Business Journal Midsize Corporate Philanthropists
Best of the Northwest

Best of the Northwest
2023 Best of Olympic Peninsula

2023 Best of Olympic Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Northwest Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more