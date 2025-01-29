Allergy Diagnostics Market to Reach $13.68 Bn by 2032, Driven by Rising Allergy Prevalence & Advancements in Diagnostics

Allergy Diagnostics Market

The rise in allergy cases, coupled with technological advancements in in vitro diagnostics & government healthcare initiatives, fuels market expansion globally.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global Allergy Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 4.91 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.68 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.06% during the forecast period of 2024-2032The market's expansion is attributed to the growing prevalence of allergies worldwide, which is fueling the need for advanced diagnostic tests. Factors like environmental changes, rising pollution levels, and an increase in allergic diseases, including food allergies, respiratory allergies, and dermatological allergies, are contributing to the market growth.Allergy Diagnostics Market OverviewThe demand for allergy diagnostics has surged due to the escalating prevalence of allergic conditions, including allergic rhinitis, asthma, and food allergies, driven by industrialization, urbanization, and environmental pollution. With this growing demand, the supply of diagnostic tools has expanded, with numerous companies launching new and more effective allergy testing technologies. There is an increasing focus on accurate and fast diagnostics, supported by advancements in laboratory technologies such as in vitro diagnostic testing and immunoassays. The rise in the number of allergy cases is prompting healthcare providers and patients to prioritize regular allergy testing, thereby creating a robust market for diagnostic solutions. In the allergy diagnostics market, the consumables segment held the largest share, primarily driven by the demand for reagents, test kits, and other disposable materials used for allergy testing. In 2023, consumables accounted for a significant percentage of the market, with their recurring demand ensuring a continuous revenue stream for manufacturers. The high demand for consumables is fueled by the increasing number of allergy tests conducted globally due to the rising prevalence of allergies. The high demand for consumables is fueled by the increasing number of allergy tests conducted globally due to the rising prevalence of allergies.By Test TypeThe in vitro test segment dominated the market with a share of 54.23% in 2023. These tests are essential for determining allergen-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE), which helps in diagnosing various allergies, including food and respiratory allergies. The growing incidence of food allergies, particularly in both developed and developing nations, is a major factor driving the demand for in vitro testing. According to the Food Allergy Research and Education’s 2022 report, about 2.8 million Americans were estimated to have an egg allergy in 2020, and 2.5 million were allergic to wheat. The in vitro test segment's dominance is expected to continue as food allergies and sensitization rates increase globally.By AllergenInhaled allergens led the market with a 48.68% share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the rising incidence of respiratory allergies due to increasing air pollution and urbanization. The Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America estimated that around 81 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergic rhinitis, with both adults and children experiencing this condition. As air pollution levels continue to escalate, the market for inhaled allergen testing is expected to expand, offering substantial growth potential.By End-UserHospital-based Laboratories and Clinics held the largest market share of approximately 32.65% in 2023. These healthcare facilities are critical for allergy diagnostics due to their access to advanced diagnostic technologies and skilled professionals. By End-UserHospital-based Laboratories and Clinics held the largest market share of approximately 32.65% in 2023. These healthcare facilities are critical for allergy diagnostics due to their access to advanced diagnostic technologies and skilled professionals. Additionally, hospitals and clinics serve as the first point of contact for patients experiencing allergic reactions, thus making them essential for both the initial diagnosis and ongoing management of allergies.

Allergy Diagnostics Market SegmentsBy Type• Consumables• Instruments• ServicesBy Test Type• In Vivo Test• In Vitro TestBy Allergen• Inhaled Allergens• Food Allergens• Drug Allergens• Other AllergensBy End-User• Hospital-based Laboratories & Clinics• Diagnostic Laboratories• Academic Research InstitutesRecent Developments• October 2024: ALK, a global leader in allergy treatment, announced the licensing of its new AllerTest allergy skin testing devices, including the AllerTest-1, AllerTest-8, and AllerTest-10 models. Alongside these, the company introduced the AllerTest 48-well and 60-well allergen trays to enhance allergy testing and diagnosis. Alongside these, the company introduced the AllerTest 48-well and 60-well allergen trays to enhance allergy testing and diagnosis.• August 2024: A significant breakthrough was achieved when Alex Verdugo of the Yankees hit a home run in his first game after receiving new batting gloves, following an allergy diagnosis. This incident highlighted the importance of allergy diagnostics and personalizing care.Regional AnalysisNorth America accounted for a dominant market share in 2023, with the U.S. leading due to the availability of advanced diagnostic tools, high awareness levels, and a well-established healthcare system. The increasing number of individuals affected by seasonal allergies and the growing incidence of food allergies further contribute to market growth in this region.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR in the Allergy Diagnostics Market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of digitalization in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals, a growing elderly population, and rising allergy cases. Countries like China and India are expected to show significant market potential due to large populations and increasing environmental pollution.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Allergy Diagnostics Market by Type8. Allergy Diagnostics Market by Test Type9. Allergy Diagnostics Market by Allergen10. Allergy Diagnostics Market by By End-User11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. Conclusion About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

