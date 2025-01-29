Specialized Nutrition Market to Reach USD 185.76 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 7.2% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

Increasing awareness about health and wellness has driven demand for specialized nutrition products. Consumers are becoming more informed about the benefits of customized nutrition for enhancing overall performance and managing age-related health issues. Furthermore, a shift towards preventive health measures has led to greater interest in nutrition that supports specific health needs, such as enhanced athletic performance or managing chronic conditions in the elderly. These trends are expected to drive the market growth

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Specialized Nutrition Market is projected to reach USD 108 billion by 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, reaching a valuation of USD 185.76 billion by 2035.

The global specialized nutrition market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness. As individuals become more informed about the benefits of tailored nutrition for enhancing performance and managing age-related health issues, there is a heightened demand for products that address specific dietary needs. This trend is further supported by a shift towards preventive health measures, with consumers seeking nutrition solutions that support specific health goals, such as improved athletic performance or management of chronic conditions in the elderly.

The specialized nutrition market encompasses food and beverages tailored to meet specific health needs beyond traditional diets. Consumers increasingly seek products that support weight management, muscle growth, and health condition management. This market includes meal replacements, functional snacks, and dietary supplements. With growing awareness of healthy eating, demand for personalized nutrition solutions is rising, enabling individuals to make informed choices for their overall well-being.

Key Takeaways:

The global specialized nutrition market is projected to reach USD 185.76 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, aging population, and growing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements fuel market growth.

Innovations in medical nutrition, sports nutrition, and infant nutrition contribute to market expansion.

North America and Europe dominate the market, while Asia-Pacific emerges as a high-growth region.

Key players include Nestlé (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (USA), Danone (France), and Glanbia Plc (Ireland).

The specialized nutrition market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumer preference for health-oriented diets.

Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, offer lucrative opportunities due to rising disposable incomes and urbanization.

Product innovation, strategic partnerships, and regulatory compliance remain crucial for market players.

Companies are leveraging advanced food technology, personalized nutrition trends, and clinical research to gain a competitive edge.



Market Drivers and Applications:

The specialized nutrition market is driven by a confluence of factors, including rising awareness of health and wellness, increased demand for dietary supplements, and the prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The increasing elderly population also contributes to the demand for geriatric nutrition, while sports nutrition continues to gain traction among fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Furthermore, infant nutrition remains a cornerstone of the market, with parents prioritizing high-quality and fortified products for their children.





“The specialized nutrition market is at the forefront of innovation, with advancements in functional ingredients, plant-based alternatives, and precision nutrition shaping its trajectory. The integration of artificial intelligence in dietary planning and the rising adoption of e-commerce platforms are further accelerating market growth.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Regional Analysis:

USA Specialized Nutrition Market Trends

The USA specialized nutrition market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, advancements in personalized nutrition, and a rising demand for functional foods.

The U.S. specialized nutrition market is poised for continued growth, driven by innovation in product development, a focus on personalized nutrition, and an increasing consumer commitment to health and wellness. Companies that can effectively address consumer demands for transparency, sustainability, and functionality are likely to thrive in this evolving landscape.

North America Leads the global market due to high consumer awareness, established healthcare infrastructure, and a strong presence of key market players. In the USA, the specialized nutrition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of specific dietary needs, such as gluten-free, vegan, and low-carb diets, has significantly contributed to market expansion. Consumers are increasingly mindful of how different foods and nutrients impact their health, driving demand for nutrition products tailored to their unique dietary requirements.

Latin America & Middle East Experiencing steady growth with rising investments in healthcare and nutrition industries.

Europe Specialized Nutrition Market Trends

The European specialized nutrition market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing health awareness, personalized nutrition trends, and a rising demand for functional foods.

The market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Major companies operating in this space include Glanbia PLC, Clif Bar Company, Atlantic Grupa d.d., MusclePharm Corp., and PepsiCo Inc.

Europe Witnesses significant demand for organic and plant-based nutrition, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK driving growth.Asia Pacific Specialized Nutrition Market Trends

India's Specialized Nutrition Market: Growth and Trends

India's specialized nutrition market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing health awareness and a shift towards healthier lifestyles. The market is projected to reach a revenue of approximately with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2025 to 2035.

The Asia-Pacific specialized nutrition market is poised for substantial growth, driven by demographic shifts, health trends, and strategic industry initiatives.

Asia-Pacific Expected to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing health consciousness.

Key Insights on Specialized Nutrition Companies

The specialized nutrition market features a competitive landscape with both global giants and regional players. Companies offer diverse products addressing various health needs, dietary preferences, and consumer demands. Leading market players include multinational corporations, niche nutrition brands, and innovative startups. To stay ahead, these companies prioritize product innovation, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, expanding their portfolios and strengthening their market presence.

Recent Developments in the Specialized Nutrition Market

July 2024 – Danone UK & Ireland launched GetPRO Professional, a program designed for sports nutritionists working with athletes of all fitness levels. Developed with top sports nutrition experts, it provides essential tools, mentorship, and funding to support professionals working with non-elite athletes and local sports clubs.

– Danone UK & Ireland launched GetPRO Professional, a program designed for sports nutritionists working with athletes of all fitness levels. Developed with top sports nutrition experts, it provides essential tools, mentorship, and funding to support professionals working with non-elite athletes and local sports clubs. May 2024 – Abbott introduced a new version of Ensure in China, catering to the elderly and individuals in recovery. This upgraded formula, one of the first domestically registered Foods for Special Medical Purposes, contains 35 essential nutrients and 21.15g of protein per 100g. It also eliminates sucrose for a lighter taste.

Abbott introduced a new version of Ensure in China, catering to the elderly and individuals in recovery. This upgraded formula, one of the first domestically registered Foods for Special Medical Purposes, contains 35 essential nutrients and 21.15g of protein per 100g. It also eliminates sucrose for a lighter taste. March 2024 – Garden of Life (Nestlé Health Science) expanded its sports supplement line with Sport Whey+ Younger, Healthier Looking Skin, a protein powder designed for workout recovery while promoting skin radiance, elasticity, and smoothness. It features a complete amino acid profile and a vanilla flavor.

Garden of Life (Nestlé Health Science) expanded its sports supplement line with Sport Whey+ Younger, Healthier Looking Skin, a protein powder designed for workout recovery while promoting skin radiance, elasticity, and smoothness. It features a complete amino acid profile and a vanilla flavor. January 2024 – Nestlé Health Science UK&I introduced Nuun, a popular U.S. hydration brand, to the UK and Ireland. Nuun offers effervescent drink tablets that replenish electrolytes lost during exercise, available in two versions: Nuun Sport Electrolytes and Nuun Ultra Hydration.

Key Players

AAK AB

Abbott

Danone

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

GlaxSmithKline plc (GSK)

Nestle

Otsuka Hldings C., Ltd

The Vitamin Company India

PepsiCo.

Herbalife Nutrition

Market Segmentation

The Specialized Nutrition Market is segmented into ingredient, and application

By Ingredient:

By Ingredient, the market is sub-segmented into protein & amino acids, vitamins, minerals, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, omega fatty acids, prebiotics & probiotics, antioxidants, and others

By Application:

By Application, the market is sub-segmented into sports nutrition, and elderly nutrition

German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Spezialnahrung wird bis 2025 voraussichtlich 108 Mrd. USD erreichen und wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 7,2 % wachsen und bis 2035 eine Bewertung von 185,76 Mrd. USD erreichen.

Der globale Markt für spezialisierte Ernährung verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch das zunehmende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden angetrieben wird. Da die Menschen immer besser über die Vorteile einer maßgeschneiderten Ernährung zur Leistungssteigerung und zur Behandlung altersbedingter Gesundheitsprobleme informiert werden, steigt die Nachfrage nach Produkten, die auf spezifische Ernährungsbedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind. Dieser Trend wird durch eine Verlagerung hin zu präventiven Gesundheitsmaßnahmen weiter unterstützt, wobei die Verbraucher nach Ernährungslösungen suchen, die bestimmte Gesundheitsziele unterstützen, wie z. B. eine verbesserte sportliche Leistung oder die Behandlung chronischer Erkrankungen bei älteren Menschen.

Der spezialisierte Ernährungsmarkt umfasst Lebensmittel und Getränke, die auf spezifische Gesundheitsbedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind, die über die traditionelle Ernährung hinausgehen. Verbraucher suchen zunehmend nach Produkten, die das Gewichtsmanagement, das Muskelwachstum und das Management des Gesundheitszustands unterstützen. Dieser Markt umfasst Mahlzeitenersatz, funktionelle Snacks und Nahrungsergänzungsmittel. Mit dem wachsenden Bewusstsein für gesunde Ernährung steigt die Nachfrage nach personalisierten Ernährungslösungen, die es dem Einzelnen ermöglichen, fundierte Entscheidungen für sein allgemeines Wohlbefinden zu treffen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:

Der globale Markt für Spezialnahrung wird bis 2035 voraussichtlich 185,76 Mrd. USD erreichen und mit einer CAGR von 7,2 % wachsen.

Die zunehmende Prävalenz von Zivilisationskrankheiten, die alternde Bevölkerung und die wachsende Nachfrage nach funktionellen Lebensmitteln und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln treiben das Marktwachstum voran.

Innovationen in den Bereichen medizinische Ernährung, Sporternährung und Säuglingsnahrung tragen zur Marktexpansion bei.

Nordamerika und Europa dominieren den Markt, während sich der asiatisch-pazifische Raum als wachstumsstarke Region herausstellt.

Zu den wichtigsten Akteuren gehören Nestlé (Schweiz), Abbott Laboratories (USA), Danone (Frankreich) und Glanbia Plc (Irland).

Der Markt für Spezialernährung verzeichnet aufgrund der zunehmenden Präferenz der Verbraucher für eine gesundheitsorientierte Ernährung ein erhebliches Wachstum.

Die Schwellenländer, insbesondere im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, bieten aufgrund steigender verfügbarer Einkommen und der Urbanisierung lukrative Chancen.

Produktinnovation, strategische Partnerschaften und die Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften sind für die Marktteilnehmer nach wie vor von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Unternehmen nutzen fortschrittliche Lebensmitteltechnologie, personalisierte Ernährungstrends und klinische Forschung, um sich einen Wettbewerbsvorteil zu verschaffen.



Markttreiber und Anwendungen:

Der Markt für spezialisierte Ernährung wird von einem Zusammentreffen von Faktoren angetrieben, darunter das steigende Bewusstsein für Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden, die gestiegene Nachfrage nach Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln und die Prävalenz chronischer Erkrankungen wie Diabetes und Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen. Die zunehmende ältere Bevölkerung trägt ebenfalls zur Nachfrage nach geriatrischer Ernährung bei, während Sporternährung bei Fitnessbegeisterten und Sportlern weiter an Bedeutung gewinnt. Darüber hinaus bleibt die Säuglingsnahrung ein Eckpfeiler des Marktes, da Eltern hochwertige und angereicherte Produkte für ihre Kinder bevorzugen.

"Der Markt für spezialisierte Ernährung steht an der Spitze der Innovation, wobei Fortschritte bei funktionellen Inhaltsstoffen, pflanzlichen Alternativen und Präzisionsernährung seine Entwicklung prägen. Die Integration von künstlicher Intelligenz in die Ernährungsplanung und die zunehmende Einführung von E-Commerce-Plattformen beschleunigen das Marktwachstum weiter." - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Regionale Analyse:

Markttrends für spezialisierte Ernährung in den USA

Der US-amerikanische Markt für spezialisierte Ernährung verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch das zunehmende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden, Fortschritte in der personalisierten Ernährung und eine steigende Nachfrage nach funktionellen Lebensmitteln angetrieben wird.

Der US-amerikanische Markt für Spezialnahrung ist bereit für ein anhaltendes Wachstum, angetrieben von Innovationen in der Produktentwicklung, einem Fokus auf personalisierte Ernährung und einem zunehmenden Engagement der Verbraucher für Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden. Unternehmen, die die Anforderungen der Verbraucher an Transparenz, Nachhaltigkeit und Funktionalität effektiv erfüllen können, werden in dieser sich entwickelnden Landschaft wahrscheinlich erfolgreich sein.

Nordamerika ist aufgrund des hohen Verbraucherbewusstseins, der etablierten Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und einer starken Präsenz wichtiger Marktteilnehmer führend auf dem Weltmarkt. In den USA wird der Markt für Spezialnahrung im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 9,8 % wachsen. Das wachsende Bewusstsein für spezifische Ernährungsbedürfnisse, wie z. B. glutenfreie, vegane und kohlenhydratarme Ernährung, hat erheblich zur Marktexpansion beigetragen. Die Verbraucher achten zunehmend darauf, wie sich verschiedene Lebensmittel und Nährstoffe auf ihre Gesundheit auswirken, was die Nachfrage nach Ernährungsprodukten ankurbelt, die auf ihre individuellen Ernährungsbedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind.

Lateinamerika und Naher Osten Stetiges Wachstum mit steigenden Investitionen in die Gesundheits- und Ernährungsbranche.

Markttrends für Spezialnahrung in Europa

Der europäische Markt für Spezialnahrung verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch ein zunehmendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein, personalisierte Ernährungstrends und eine steigende Nachfrage nach funktionellen Lebensmitteln angetrieben wird.

Der Markt ist hart umkämpft, wobei sich die Hauptakteure auf Produktinnovationen, Partnerschaften und Akquisitionen konzentrieren, um ihre Marktposition zu stärken. Zu den wichtigsten Unternehmen, die in diesem Bereich tätig sind, gehören Glanbia PLC, Clif Bar Company, Atlantic Grupa d.d., MusclePharm Corp. und PepsiCo Inc.

Europa verzeichnet eine erhebliche Nachfrage nach biologischer und pflanzlicher Ernährung, wobei Länder wie Deutschland, Frankreich und Großbritannien das Wachstum vorantreiben. Markttrends für spezialisierte Ernährung im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum

Indiens Markt für Spezialnahrung: Wachstum und Trends

Indiens Markt für Spezialernährung verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch ein zunehmendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein und einen Wandel hin zu einem gesünderen Lebensstil angetrieben wird. Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt von 2025 bis 2035 einen Umsatz von etwa mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 15,4 % erreichen wird.

Der Markt für Spezialnahrung im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum ist bereit für ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch demografische Veränderungen, Gesundheitstrends und strategische Brancheninitiativen angetrieben wird.

Asien-Pazifik Es wird erwartet, dass es die am schnellsten wachsende Region sein wird, angetrieben durch Urbanisierung, steigende verfügbare Einkommen und zunehmendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse zu spezialisierten Ernährungsunternehmen

Der Markt für spezialisierte Ernährung zeichnet sich durch ein wettbewerbsintensives Umfeld aus, das sowohl mit globalen Giganten als auch mit regionalen Akteuren verbunden ist. Unternehmen bieten vielfältige Produkte an, die auf unterschiedliche Gesundheitsbedürfnisse, Ernährungspräferenzen und Verbraucheranforderungen zugeschnitten sind. Zu den führenden Marktteilnehmern gehören multinationale Konzerne, Nischen-Ernährungsmarken und innovative Start-ups. Um an der Spitze zu bleiben, priorisieren diese Unternehmen Produktinnovationen, strategische Partnerschaften und Akquisitionen, erweitern ihr Portfolio und stärken ihre Marktpräsenz.

Jüngste Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für Spezialnahrung

Juli 2024 – Danone UK & Ireland startet GetPRO Professional, ein Programm für Sporternährungswissenschaftler, die mit Sportlern aller Fitnessniveaus arbeiten. Es wurde mit Top-Experten für Sporternährung entwickelt und bietet wichtige Tools, Mentoring und Finanzmittel zur Unterstützung von Fachleuten, die mit Nicht-Elitesportlern und lokalen Sportvereinen zusammenarbeiten.

– Danone UK & Ireland startet GetPRO Professional, ein Programm für Sporternährungswissenschaftler, die mit Sportlern aller Fitnessniveaus arbeiten. Es wurde mit Top-Experten für Sporternährung entwickelt und bietet wichtige Tools, Mentoring und Finanzmittel zur Unterstützung von Fachleuten, die mit Nicht-Elitesportlern und lokalen Sportvereinen zusammenarbeiten. Mai 2024 – Abbott führt in China eine neue Version von Ensure ein, die sich an ältere Menschen und Menschen in der Genesung richtet. Diese verbesserte Formel, eine der ersten im Inland registrierten Lebensmittel für besondere medizinische Zwecke, enthält 35 essentielle Nährstoffe und 21,15 g Protein pro 100 g. Es beseitigt auch Saccharose für einen leichteren Geschmack.

Abbott führt in China eine neue Version von Ensure ein, die sich an ältere Menschen und Menschen in der Genesung richtet. Diese verbesserte Formel, eine der ersten im Inland registrierten Lebensmittel für besondere medizinische Zwecke, enthält 35 essentielle Nährstoffe und 21,15 g Protein pro 100 g. Es beseitigt auch Saccharose für einen leichteren Geschmack. März 2024 – Garden of Life (Nestlé Health Science) hat seine Sportergänzungsmittellinie um Sport Whey+ Younger, Healthier Looking Skin erweitert, ein Proteinpulver, das für die Regeneration nach dem Training entwickelt wurde und gleichzeitig die Ausstrahlung, Elastizität und Geschmeidigkeit der Haut fördert. Es verfügt über ein vollständiges Aminosäureprofil und einen Vanillegeschmack.

Garden of Life (Nestlé Health Science) hat seine Sportergänzungsmittellinie um Sport Whey+ Younger, Healthier Looking Skin erweitert, ein Proteinpulver, das für die Regeneration nach dem Training entwickelt wurde und gleichzeitig die Ausstrahlung, Elastizität und Geschmeidigkeit der Haut fördert. Es verfügt über ein vollständiges Aminosäureprofil und einen Vanillegeschmack. Januar 2024 – Nestlé Health Science UK&I führt Nuun, eine beliebte US-amerikanische Marke für Flüssigkeitszufuhr, in Großbritannien und Irland ein. Nuun bietet Brausetabletten an, die während des Trainings verlorene Elektrolyte wieder auffüllen, und ist in zwei Versionen erhältlich: Nuun Sport Electrolytes und Nuun Ultra Hydration.

Hauptakteure

AAK AB

Abbott

Danone

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

GlaxSmithKline plc (GSK)

Schmiegen

Otsuka Hldings C., Ltd

The Vitamin Company Indien

Pepsico.

Herbalife Ernährung

Marktaufteilung

Der Markt für Spezialnahrung ist in Inhaltsstoffe und Anwendungen unterteilt

Nach Zutat:

Nach Inhaltsstoffen ist der Markt in Proteine und Aminosäuren, Vitamine, Mineralien, Ballaststoffe und Spezialkohlenhydrate, Omega-Fettsäuren, Präbiotika und Probiotika, Antioxidantien und andere unterteilt

Nach Anwendung:

Nach Anwendung ist der Markt in Sporternährung und Ernährung für ältere Menschen unterteilt

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

