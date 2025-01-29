Analytical Standards Market to Cross USD 3.47 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 9.36% CAGR – SNS Insider

Analytical Standards Market

The surge in pharmaceutical research, rising food safety concerns, and increasing environmental testing drive significant growth in Analytical Standards Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Analytical Standards Market was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.36% from 2024 to 2032.The increasing need for high-quality analytical tools in laboratory, bioanalytical testing, and increasingly stringent regulatory frameworks for product quality assurance across various industries.Market OverviewThe rising need for precision and accuracy in analytical testing, along with increasing attention towards regulatory compliance, is boosting the demand for analytical standards, resulting in big growth of the analytical standards market. Key government agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have been instrumental, in setting high standards regarding product quality, safety, and efficacy. As the changing demands of several industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food safety, the need to adopt analytical standards is limited to keep up with regulatory parameters, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Additionally, global health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic have underscored the need for high-quality standards in testing to ensure public safety, boosting the demand for analytical standards in diverse applications.Get a Free Sample Report of Analytical Standards Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4368 Key Players in Analytical Standards Market• GFS Chemicals Inc.• Spex Certiprep (Antylia Scientific)• Chiron AS6• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals• Merck KGaA• Agilent Technologies Inc.• Waters Corporation• Cytiva (Danaher)• Restek Corporation• LGC GroupMarket Segmentation AnalysisBy MethodologyThe bioanalytical testing segment held the largest revenue share of 33.08% in 2023. The increasing need for precise testing methods for drug development, clinical trials, and diagnostics is likely to be the major reason for the dominance of this segment. With growing regulatory scrutiny and the need for personalized medicine, bioanalytical testing has become increasingly important to guarantee the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products. The trend is likely to remain as bioanalytical testing is playing an imperative role in the healthcare industry including pharmacovigilance, drug monitoring, and biomarker analysis, etc.By TechniqueSpectroscopy accounted for 45% of revenue share in 2023. It is a commonly used method for qualitative and quantitative analysis in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and environmental testing industries. Spectroscopy enables accurate measurements of molecular absorption, which is vital for the right recognition of materials. The growth of the segment is fuelled by incessant innovations & advancements in spectroscopy devices that lead to enhanced reliability, shorter turnaround times & ease-of-use for the labs. These advancements are expected to continue driving the popularity of spectroscopy in both industrial and academic research settings.By CategoryIn 2023, the market was dominated by the organic analytical standards segment with a 57% revenue share. The availability of organic analytical standards is needed for the accurate measurement and analysis of organic compounds that are frequently found in pharmaceutical products, environmental monitoring, and food safety testing. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance due to the increasing applications of organic compounds in various industries, including the booming pharmaceutical sector, where organic compounds play a critical role in drug formulation and development.Need any customization research on Analytical Standards Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4368 Analytical Standards Market SegmentationBy Methodology• Stability Testing• Bioanalytical Testing• Dissolution Testing• Raw Material Testing• OthersBy Technique• Chromatography• Spectroscopy• Titrimetric• Physical Properties Tests• OthersBy Category• Inorganic Analytical Standards• Organic Analytical StandardsBy Application• Food and Beverage Analysis• Pharmaceutical and Life Science Analysis• Petrochemical Analysis• Forensic Standards• Veterinary Drug Analysis• Environmental Analysis• OthersRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 44% in the analytical standards market. The region's leadership can be attributed to its strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, which have a high demand for quality analytical tools and testing standards. North America including the United States and Canada has stringent testing & regulatory parameters, which will keep the market reinforcement for the growth from such regulatory agencies, such as the FDA. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the increased adoption of sophisticated testing technologies alongside the high amount of investments being done in research and development will boost the market growth in the region in the forecast period.The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is propelled by the flourishing pharmaceutical industry, increased healthcare spending, and growing awareness regarding quality assurance in the manufacturing processes. The demand for analytical standards in countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to grow, owing to the rising importance of quality assurance, specifically in the pharmaceutical, food safety, and environmental testing industries. Moreover, with the rise in government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities, APAC is poised to become a significant market for analytical standards.Recent Developments• In October 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new line of analytical standards focused on bioanalytical testing applications. The product aims to enhance the precision and accuracy of testing in drug development and clinical trials, reflecting the growing importance of reliable standards in regulatory compliance.• In July 2023, Merck KGaA introduced an innovative spectroscopy-based testing tool to streamline the analysis of complex chemical mixtures. This product is set to revolutionize industries that require fast and reliable chemical analysis, including pharmaceuticals and environmental science.Buy Full Research Report on Analytical Standards Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4368 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Analytical Standards Market by Analytical Standards8. Analytical Standards Market by Technique9. Analytical Standards Market by Category10. Analytical Standards Market by Application11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4368 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 