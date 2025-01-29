Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 28, 2025
FDA Publish Date: January 28, 2025
Product Type: Food & Beverages

Snack Food Item

Allergens
Reason for Announcement: Recall
Reason Description Undeclared milk.
Company Name: Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.
Brand Name:
Product Description:

Company Announcement

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA is expanding its January 17, 2025 recall of 2.46 oz packages of Shirakiku brand Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack Curry Flavor. The expansion now includes two additional flavors; Sea Salt & Umami Flavor and Corn Potage Flavor. The product contains the undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume those products.

The product was distributed nationwide in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI through retail stores, restaurants, online business. The product was also exported to Mexico and Peru.

The product is packaged in a 2.46 oz flexible bag. The UPC for the product is located on the back right side of the product package. This issue affected all lot codes or date codes.

Item Number Item Description Packing Size UPC Code #78512 SNACK CURVEE PUFF CURRY SK 20/ 2.46 OZ 074410785123 #65155 SNACK CURVEE PUFFS SEA SALT & UMAMI SK 20/ 2.46 OZ 074410651558 #65156 SNACK CURVEE PUFFS CORN POTAGE SK 20/ 2.46 OZ 074410651565

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after discovering that the product contained an undeclared allergen (milk). The last distribution of the product in the marketplace was on January 10, 2025.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at recall@wismettacusa.com.

Link to Initial Press Release