Amniotic Products Market to Surpass USD 1.67 Billion by 2032, Driven by Innovations in Orthopedics and Wound Care

Amniotic Products Market

Rising Demand for Regenerative Medicine and Chronic Wound Treatments Fuels 7.98% CAGR Growth, with North America Leading the Charge

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, the global amniotic products market , valued at USD 0.84 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.98% to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2032.As amniotic products are increasingly used in surgical applications, particularly in wound healing, the global amniotic products market is likely to witness substantial growth across the assessment period.Market AnalysisAs the prevalence of chronic and surgical wounds rises globally, the market for amniotic products in regenerative medicine is increasing due to increasing awareness with respect to the potential of amniotic products. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 5 million people globally suffer from chronic wounds, and the need for effective treatments is on the rise. As healthcare systems seek more effective wound management solutions, the use of amniotic products, particularly for surgical wounds, is gaining prominence. Using amniotic products over traditional treatments has tremendous benefits. The great thing about them is that Human Amniotic tissues are some of the richest available in growth factors, proteins, and cytokines that promote tissue repair reduce inflammation, and allow more rapid healing. This makes amniotic products highly sought after for various medical applications, including regenerative treatments for burn injuries, diabetic ulcers, and chronic wounds.In addition, the availability of amniotic products has been supported by regulatory approvals by government organizations and medical associations. For example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has offered specific regulatory guidance on the use of amniotic membranes for clinical applications allowing their safe application for clinical purposes. Moreover, it further leverages the adoption of amniotic products in the healthcare sector.Get a Free Sample Report of Amniotic Products Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4358 Key Players in Amniotic Products Market• Vivex Biologics• Ventris Medical LLC• Celularity Inc.• Applied Biologics• Katena Products Inc.• Stryker• Smith & Nephew Plc• Stimlabs LLC• Tissuetech Inc.• Integra Lifesciences• Organogenesis Inc.• Nuvision Biotherapies Ltd• Mimedx• Next Biosciences• Surgenex• Lucina Biosciences• Skye Biologics Holdings LLC• Tides MedicalSegment AnalysisBy ProductThe market is primarily segmented into cryopreserved amniotic membranes, dehydrated amniotic membranes, and amniotic fluid. In 2023, the cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment held the largest market share of 58.40% and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. Cryopreserved membranes retain their biological properties after preservation, making them ideal for use in wound healing, burn treatment, and other regenerative therapies. Their ability to provide long shelf life and ease of use in clinical settings is driving their demand in both hospitals and clinics. As medical professionals increasingly recognize the efficacy of cryopreserved membranes in reducing scar tissue formation and promoting faster healing, their usage is expected to continue growing.By ApplicationThe surgical wounds segment dominated the market and accounted for 60% in 2023. In surgical care, surgical wounds require specific treatment to prevent complications like infection and delayed healing. Amniotic membranes (AM) are useful in surgical wound care as they decrease complications due to their capacity both as a barrier against infectious agents and as a culture medium that promotes fast tissue regeneration. Such factors have led to an increasing utilization of amniotic products in surgical usages, especially within plastic and reconstructive surgery, orthopedics, and other medical subspecialties.Another major application of amniotic products is in chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers and pressure sores. The growing diabetic population and increasing elderly population worldwide are contributing to the demand for novel wound care technologies. The use of amnion-based products in chronic wounds, wound healing as well as working to minimize dressing changes are positive strides.Need any customization research on Amniotic Products Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4358 Key Market SegmentsBy Product:• Lyophilized• CryopreservedBy Application:• Ophthalmology• Surgical Wounds• OthersBy End User:• Hospitals• Specialized Clinics• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• Research Centers & LaboratoryRegional InsightsNorth America region dominated the amniotic products market with over 31.5% of the market share in 2023. The increasing demand for sophisticated medical treatments and the growth of dominant healthcare facilities and research and development that drive the establishment of advanced technology are factors causing strong investment unavoidable in this region. Regenerative medical technologies are playing an important role in the rest of the world, especially in the United States, such as the use of amniotic membranes for wound healing and surgical recovery. The adoption of amniotic products in North America is attributed to an increasing number of surgical procedures and a high incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, mainly in geriatric people. In addition, approval of amniotic-based products by the U.S. FDA has augmented consumer confidence further contributing to market growth.Geographically, the amniotic products market is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, development of healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for wound care in China, India, and Japan. As the awareness of regenerative medicine is rising along with the requirement of alternative methodologies for the next generation of wound healing, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a key market for amniotic products in the upcoming year.Recent Developments• In November 2023, Integra LifeSciences launched a new line of cryopreserved amniotic membranes designed for enhanced tissue regeneration and wound healing. This product is expected to revolutionize chronic wound treatment and aid in post-surgical recovery.• In September 2023, MiMedx Group announced its partnership with a leading biotechnology firm to develop and distribute new dehydrated amniotic membrane products specifically tailored for burn treatment and reconstructive surgery.• In March 2023, AlloSource launched a portfolio of innovative amniotic fluid-based products intended for orthopedic and spinal surgeries, expanding the use of amniotic products in diverse medical specialties.Buy Full Research Report on Amniotic Products Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4358 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Amniotic Products Market by Product8. Amniotic Products Market by Application9. Amniotic Products Market by End-user10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4358 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.