Global Aerosol Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerosol market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand across various sectors, including personal care, household products, automotive, and industrial applications. Valued at approximately USD 83.29 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach USD 131.93 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during this period.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Personal Care Products: The growing use of aerosol propellants in products such as hair sprays, styling mousses, deodorants, and antiperspirants is a significant driver of market growth.

Expanding Household Applications: Aerosols are increasingly utilized in household products like air fresheners, cleaning agents, and insecticides, contributing to market expansion.

Market Challenges

Environmental Concerns: The use of certain aerosol propellants has raised environmental concerns, prompting the industry to seek sustainable alternatives.

Regulatory Compliance: Manufacturers must adhere to stringent regulations regarding the use of propellants and packaging materials, which can impact production processes and costs.

Segment Insights

By Material:

Aluminum: Widely used due to its lightweight and corrosion-resistant properties.

Steel: Preferred for its durability and strength, especially in industrial applications.

By Type:

Standard: Includes continuous and metering type valves, commonly used in various applications.

Bag-in-Valve: Offers a sealed environment, preserving the integrity of the product.

Regional Outlook

North America: The aerosol market in North America was valued at USD 18.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030.

Europe: Europe accounted for more than 36.1% of revenue in 2023, driven by the presence of global players in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries and high per capita consumption of cosmetic products.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness rapid growth due to increasing disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles, particularly in countries like China and India.

Key Companies in the Global Aerosol Market

Henkel AG & Co., KGaA

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Honeywell International Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Beiersdorf AG

Estée Lauder Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA

Latest Industry Updates

January 2025: A leading aerosol manufacturer announced the development of a new line of eco-friendly aerosol products, utilizing sustainable propellants and recyclable materials.

December 2024: A major personal care brand launched a range of gender-specific aerosol products, catering to the growing demand for personalized consumer experiences.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Material:

Aluminum

Steel

By Type:

Standard

Bag-in-Valve

By Application:

Personal Care

Household

Automotive & Industrial

Food

Paints

Medical

Others

By Regional Outlook:

North America:

United States

Canada

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America:

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA



