Global Aerosol Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerosol market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand across various sectors, including personal care, household products, automotive, and industrial applications. Valued at approximately USD 83.29 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach USD 131.93 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during this period.
Market Drivers
Rising Demand for Personal Care Products: The growing use of aerosol propellants in products such as hair sprays, styling mousses, deodorants, and antiperspirants is a significant driver of market growth.
Expanding Household Applications: Aerosols are increasingly utilized in household products like air fresheners, cleaning agents, and insecticides, contributing to market expansion.
Market Challenges
Environmental Concerns: The use of certain aerosol propellants has raised environmental concerns, prompting the industry to seek sustainable alternatives.
Regulatory Compliance: Manufacturers must adhere to stringent regulations regarding the use of propellants and packaging materials, which can impact production processes and costs.
Segment Insights
By Material:
Aluminum: Widely used due to its lightweight and corrosion-resistant properties.
Steel: Preferred for its durability and strength, especially in industrial applications.
By Type:
Standard: Includes continuous and metering type valves, commonly used in various applications.
Bag-in-Valve: Offers a sealed environment, preserving the integrity of the product.
Regional Outlook
North America: The aerosol market in North America was valued at USD 18.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030.
Europe: Europe accounted for more than 36.1% of revenue in 2023, driven by the presence of global players in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries and high per capita consumption of cosmetic products.
Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness rapid growth due to increasing disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles, particularly in countries like China and India.
Key Companies in the Global Aerosol Market
Henkel AG & Co., KGaA
S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
Procter & Gamble
Unilever
Honeywell International Inc.
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Beiersdorf AG
Estée Lauder Inc.
Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA
Latest Industry Updates
January 2025: A leading aerosol manufacturer announced the development of a new line of eco-friendly aerosol products, utilizing sustainable propellants and recyclable materials.
December 2024: A major personal care brand launched a range of gender-specific aerosol products, catering to the growing demand for personalized consumer experiences.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Material:
Aluminum
Steel
By Type:
Standard
Bag-in-Valve
By Application:
Personal Care
Household
Automotive & Industrial
Food
Paints
Medical
Others
By Regional Outlook:
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Asia-Pacific:
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa:
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
