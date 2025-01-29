Global Metagenomics Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The usage of metagenomics in a variety of applications is expected to increase as sequencing costs decrease

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metagenomics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in sequencing technologies and an increasing emphasis on microbiome research. Valued at approximately USD 2.03 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach USD 4.82 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.52% during this period.

Market Drivers

Advancements in Sequencing Technologies: Innovations in sequencing methods have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of metagenomics analyses, facilitating broader applications across various fields.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases: The increasing incidence of infectious diseases has heightened the demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tools, positioning metagenomics as a valuable solution.

Market Challenges

High Costs of Sequencing: Despite technological advancements, the cost of sequencing remains a significant barrier, particularly for smaller research institutions and healthcare facilities.

Data Complexity: The vast and complex data generated through metagenomic sequencing necessitates advanced bioinformatics tools and expertise, posing challenges in data analysis and interpretation.

Segment Insights

By Product Type:

Kits & Reagents: Dominating the market with a 61.48% share in 2023, this segment is driven by the essential role of consumables in metagenomic workflows.

Instruments and Software: While accounting for a smaller share, this segment is crucial for the execution and analysis of metagenomic studies.

By Technology:

Sequencing: Techniques such as 16S rRNA sequencing, whole genome sequencing, and shotgun sequencing are pivotal in identifying and characterizing microbial communities.

Bioinformatics: Essential for processing and interpreting the complex data generated from sequencing, bioinformatics tools are integral to metagenomic analyses.

Regional Outlook

North America: Leading the market with a 38.3% share in 2023, the region benefits from substantial research funding and a robust healthcare infrastructure.

Europe: Experiencing steady growth, Europe is investing in metagenomic research, particularly in the context of environmental and agricultural applications.

Asia-Pacific: Anticipated to witness rapid growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing research activities in microbiome studies.

Key Companies in the Global Metagenomics Market

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Novogene Corporation

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC

Roche Holding AG

Latest Industry Updates

April 2023: Pattern Ag unveiled the development of an extensive single ecosystem database based on metagenomics, aiming to create a comprehensive global soil microbiome map to support agrogenomics research.

December 2024: A leading biotechnology company announced the launch of a new metagenomic sequencing platform designed to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of microbiome analyses.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type:

Kits & Reagents

Instruments and Software

By Technology:

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

By Application:

Clinical Diagnostics

Environmental Monitoring

Agricultural Research

Others

By Regional Outlook:

North America:

United States

Canada

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America:

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

