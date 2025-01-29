US Egg Replacement Market Growth to Reach US$ 474.2 Million by 2034, Says Fact.MR

Rising health awareness, plant-based diets, and gluten-free trends drive U.S. egg replacement market growth, with suppliers innovating non-GMO alternatives.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Egg Replacement Industry Analysis in the United States reveals that revenue from the sales of egg replacement products is estimated to stand at US$ 259.9 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching a valuation of US$ 474.2 million by the end of 2034.The major purpose of egg substitutes, which are essentially plant-based eggs, is to decrease the amount of eggs consumed. Plant-based eggs are comparable to animal-based eggs in the aspect that they are high in protein, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, and they have binding qualities.Growing concerns about obesity, heart disease, and other illnesses linked to animal-based goods are driving up demand for vegan eggs. In addition, several individuals are switching from diets based on animals to vegan or plant-based diets because of the vegan movement started by several groups.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10435 How are suppliers generating significant profits from egg replacement sales in the United States?Vegan and vegetarian food products are starting to have a bigger impact. The market for vegan products has been strengthened by consumers' increased awareness of healthier dietary options. This shift is associated with a number of animal diseases and growing concerns around animal welfare.According to a 2021 global analysis by the National Science Foundation (NSF) in the United States, 88% of food industry practitioners said they expected the demand for plant-based products to increase. Sixty percent of them thought it was more environmentally friendly, and more than seventy percent said that consumers choose plant-based products to live better lives.More customers are motivated to lead healthier lifestyles as a result of the rising prevalence of diseases including diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and others. They are searching for gluten-free foods, particularly baked products. This has prompted a number of manufacturers to expand their product lines by introducing non-GMO and gluten-free alternatives to eggs.The American company Fiberstar provides non-GMO label egg substitute ingredients to consumers. This ingredient, which is derived from natural citrus fiber, is used in place of eggs completely or partially in a variety of food applications, such as mayonnaise, baked goods, meat products, dairy-based sweets, and gluten-free baked goods.Growth Drivers for the Egg Replacement Industry in the United StatesRising Health Concerns and Dietary Shifts: Growing awareness of health issues such as obesity, heart disease, and cholesterol-related conditions is driving consumers to seek healthier alternatives, increasing demand for egg replacement products.Surge in Vegan and Plant-Based Diets: The expanding vegan movement and increasing adoption of plant-based diets are encouraging consumers to switch from traditional eggs to plant-based substitutes, fueling market growth.Food Allergies and Intolerances: With a rising prevalence of egg allergies and lactose intolerance, consumers are actively looking for egg-free alternatives, boosting the sales of egg replacement products.Sustainability and Ethical Concerns: Growing concerns about animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and carbon footprint reduction are prompting consumers and food manufacturers to explore plant-based egg substitutes as a more eco-friendly option.Innovation in Plant-Based Ingredients: Advances in food science and biotechnology have led to the development of better-tasting, more functional egg substitutes that closely mimic the texture, flavor, and performance of real eggs in baking and cooking.Regulatory Support and Clean Label Demand: Increasing consumer preference for clean-label, non-GMO, and organic food products, along with government initiatives promoting sustainable food choices, is driving the growth of the egg replacement market in the U.S.Expanding Foodservice and Retail Availability: The growing presence of vegan-friendly menus in restaurants, fast-food chains, and retail grocery stores is making egg alternatives more accessible, supporting their widespread adoption.Competitive LandscapeProminent manufacturers of egg substitute products are concentrating on expanding their businesses through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Important industry participants are making significant investments in manufacturing facilities in an effort to grow their market share in the future.In 2021, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) opened a plant-based innovation lab at its Biopolis research center in Singapore. This lab will create plant-based foods and drinks that satisfy the needs of consumers who are concerned about their health. 