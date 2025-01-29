Top Trend In kanuma Market 2025: Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Drives Growth, With NHS Approval For Wolman Disease

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, what has been the growth rate of the kanuma market?

The kanuma market has seen robust growth in recent years marked by an impressive historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR. Starting from a size of $XX million in 2024, the market is projected to grow to $XX million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. The growth in the historic period is largely attributed to rising awareness about rare genetic disorders, an increase in pediatric LAL-D cases, wide-scale approval of enzyme replacement therapies like kanuma, improved healthcare infrastructure especially in emerging markets, and expansions in insurance coverage for rare disease treatments.

How does the kanuma market look in future?

Moving forward, the kanuma market is expected to continue its growth streak. It is projected to reach $XX million in 2029 from its 2025 size of $XX million, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. The growth in the forecast period is expected to be fueled by rising demand for personalized medicine, greater emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases, increase in global prevalence of genetic disorders, substantial government support for orphan drug development, and enhanced patient awareness campaigns. Major trends in the forecast period include advances in diagnostic technologies for LAL-D, novel treatment delivery mechanisms, progress in biotechnology and enzyme therapy development, fruitful partnerships between biotech firms and health authorities, and development of combination therapies for rare diseases.

What are the primary drivers influencing the kanuma market growth?

One of the most critical drivers of the kanuma market is the increasing prevalence of lysosomal acid lipase deficiency LAL-D. LAL-D is a rare genetic disorder causing accumulation of lipids in organs, leading to liver dysfunction, cardiovascular issues, and metabolic disturbances. Enhanced diagnostic capabilities leading to improved detection and rising awareness of this rare genetic disorder are contributing to LAL-D's increasing prevalence. Therefore, kanuma, used to treat LAL-D by replacing the deficient enzyme, helps reduce lipid accumulation and prevent organ damage, fueling its demand and driving the kanuma market. For instance, a report published by the National Institutes of Health in March 2023 suggests the overall disease prevalence of LAL-D ranges from 1:40,000 to 1:300,000, based on ethnicity and geographical location.

Who are the main players in the kanuma market?

The kanuma market includes major companies such as AstraZeneca PLC. These industry leaders are instrumental in shaping the market trends and dynamics.

Are there emerging trends in the kanuma market?

A significant trend in the kanuma market is the focus on enzyme replacement therapy ERT like Kanuma which replaces the deficient enzyme, helping to reduce lipid accumulation and prevent organ damage. For instance, The National Health Service NHS mentioned in a report published in November 2023, that sebelipase alfa Kanuma, an ERT, will be the first treatment for Wolman disease, available on the NHS. This rare, fatal genetic condition affects infants and toddlers. This came to light following a commercial deal by NHS England and a recommendation by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence NICE.

How is the kanuma market segmented?

The kanuma market comprises several segments such as:

1 By Indication: Treatment Of Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency, Treatment Of Associated Conditions

2 By Formulation: Injectable Formulation, Lyophilized Powder For Reconstitution

3 By Patient Demographics: Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients, Geriatric Patients

4 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Wholesalers And Distributors, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare Providers, Research Institutions

What is the regional outlook of the kanuma market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the kanuma market. However, in the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The kanuma market report covers other major regions as well, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company has a collection of similar comprehensive reports across 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies. The company boasts of a rich repository of over 15000+reports which are backed by 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders.

