AEG ANNOUNCES REALIGNMENT OF INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Seasoned Executives Adam Wilkes and Alex Hill to Lead Company’s Expanded International Portfolio

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA – January 29, 2025 -- As it continues to scale and expand its global footprint, sports and live entertainment leader, AEG, today announced a realignment of its international business divisions. The new structure will better position AEG to successfully pursue its continued growth strategy in major international markets.

As part of this change, the company will implement a new management structure.

Adam Wilkes will assume responsibility for AEG Presents’ regional operations in Asia-Pacific and Europe, in the new position of President and CEO of AEG Presents, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Wilkes, who has been instrumental in building the company’s footprint in Asia-Pacific since joining AEG in 2011, will take on an expanded role, overseeing its European regional offices. Wilkes will report to AEG Presents Chairman and CEO Jay Marciano and will relocate from Singapore to London later this year.

Alex Hill will step up to assume leadership of all of AEG’s global real estate and venue operations outside of the United States, in the new position of President and CEO, AEG International. Hill will remain in London and will continue to oversee AEG’s European sports teams and its venue and real estate portfolio, including The O2 in London and German properties in Berlin and Hamburg. In addition, he assumes responsibility for AEG’s new venue development and operations in Asia Pacific and other international regions outside the United States. Having successfully led AEG’s European operations since 2019 - prior to which he served as COO and CFO - Hill will report to AEG’s President and CEO, Dan Beckerman.

Wilkes and Hill will assume their new positions on February 1, 2025.

“This new management structure aligns our international organization with our corporate business and allows us to better focus our resources to best manage our existing businesses while also achieving our ambitious strategic growth initiatives around the globe,” said Dan Beckerman, President and CEO of AEG. “By ensuring that our talent is focused on the right opportunities, we will be well positioned to deliver growth, as well as new experiences and innovative services for our global artists, partners and fans.”

Beckerman added, “We have tremendous confidence in Adam and Alex, both of whom are seasoned strategic leaders with proven track records. Their understanding of our customers and markets, their deep industry experience, and their newly restructured responsibilities will position them to continue driving AEG’s international growth.”

AEG’s new management structure marks a significant next step in its business strategy.

The realignment strengthens the company’s focus on international growth and enhances its ability to meet growing international demand for live entertainment. The change better aligns AEG’s world-class resources, global music network and industry-leading expertise to drive operational excellence across the business.

“As the live entertainment industry continues its unprecedented global growth, ensuring seamless integration across our regions is critical to our success,” said Marciano. “Adam’s track record in building markets, coupled with his strategic vision and operational expertise, makes him the ideal leader to drive AEG Presents’ international expansion in Europe, further strengthening our global business.”

Wilkes has been instrumental in building AEG Presents’ footprint in Asia Pacific, transforming it into a cornerstone of the company’s global operations. Since joining AEG in 2011 as part of the company’s initial expansion into Asia, he has played a pivotal role in establishing AEG’s presence in the region. Over the past 15 years, Wilkes has spearheaded major initiatives, including a strategic joint partnership with Frontier Touring, the development of Bangkok’s UOB Live, and Nagoya’s soon-to-open IG Arena. He has also delivered record-breaking tours with global superstars and premier sporting competitions, solidifying AEG Presents’ leadership in the Asia Pacific market.

In his new role, Wilkes will oversee AEG Presents’ operations across Europe and Asia-Pacific, collaborating closely with Alex Hill, President and CEO of AEG International. Together, they will align the company’s international concert promotion strategies, expand its portfolio of venues, and pursue new business opportunities that further strengthen AEG’s position as a leader in the global live entertainment industry.

As President and CEO of AEG International, Hill also brings years of exceptional leadership and focused operational oversight to his new role. With his successful track record overseeing the growth of AEG’s business and operation of its marquee venues in Europe, Hill will be well-suited to ensure the success of new AEG venues coming on-line in Asia, such as UOB Live in Bangkok and the soon to be opened IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan. Hill will also be focused on advancing other on-going projects such as the Bangkok Mall Arena and the arena-anchored entertainment district project planned for the redevelopment of the Osaka Expo Park.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships.

And Ticketing, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festival, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

