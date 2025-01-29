NetAlly Appoints Nathan Collins as EMEA Vice President to Drive Growth and Strengthen Channel Partnerships with Enhanced Distribution Strategy

Industry-leading networking test and analysis company appoints proven channel and sales leader to support revenue growth, market development and partner expansion.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly, a global leader in handheld network test and cybersecurity solutions, is doubling down on its commitment to EMEA market growth with the appointment of Nathan Collins as Regional Vice President. Collins brings decades of expertise to lead the company’s ambitious expansion strategy, focusing on empowering partners and enhancing network resilience.

NetAlly provides network test, management and security products for companies to better understand and secure their networks. Their solutions cover a range of network management requirements, from testing tools that technicians can use to troubleshoot network issues in seconds to robust cybersecurity solutions that provide fast insights into potential vulnerabilities in edge network environments.

With over 300 active partners across the EMEA region, NetAlly is transitioning to a fully two-tier distribution model to ensure its cutting-edge solutions are readily available in all major markets. By partnering with local distributors, NetAlly enables faster product availability, better service quality, and streamlined operations for both customers and partners. Collins brings his more than 25 years of expertise in the data storage, networking, and business continuity markets to NetAlly, including senior leadership positions at the likes of AvePoint, CommVault, Druva, and PAVilion.

“Companies rely on their networks to connect their operations and support their goals, so networks must evolve faster and be dynamic and responsive to those business goals. At the same time, increasing regulation and security challenges make building, deploying, and managing networks more challenging than ever. Helping our customers and partners navigate these evolving trends is crucial to our success. Nathan brings us a wealth of experience to help us deliver these goals,” said Mike Parrottino, CEO at NetAlly.

“The European Union has introduced numerous new regulations focused on security and resilience, while similar critical infrastructure regulations are being enforced in the UK for companies and service providers. These regulations aim to make digital services more reliable and resilient, but they need to be supported over time, all the time. Without strong networks, you can’t deliver those great digital services to your customers. Compliance with these security regulations is a critical requirement for both partners and customers. NetAlly’s network test and security vulnerability solutions will be essential to stay compliant,” explained Collins. “I look forward to working with our partners on developing their networking infrastructure businesses, delivering more opportunities for them, and ensuring more reliable and secure networks for their customers.”

Intec Microsystems is a NetAlly distributor based in the UK. Of their partnership with NetAlly, Tom Newall, direct vendor manager, said, “The market certainly has a strong, positive sentiment about NetAlly. As a trusted advisor to our customers, we saw partnering with NetAlly as a way to build out our solutions portfolio and capture a larger share of wallet in our market space." Newall continued, “The launch of our partnership was our most successful vendor kick-off in 2024. Our team is very enthusiastic about this addition to our portfolio, as NetAlly’s product line provides an attractive margin and good value attach to our network infrastructure sales. On top of that, their team is easy to work with and super responsive.”

Lennart Heijnen, CEO at Heynen BV, a Dutch supplier of solutions in the field of professional electronics in the Benelux countries, said of their partnership with NetAlly, “We’ve experienced many years of year-over-year growth with the NetAlly portfolio, including significant large deals with several service providers. We’ve had particular success with a key customer in the electronic payments processing industry. NetAlly’s close collaboration, teamwork, and responsiveness to their unique needs resulted in multiple large orders over the years.”

Under Collins’ leadership, NetAlly is poised to transform how partners and customers experience network management and cybersecurity in the EMEA region. By focusing on accessibility, innovation, and collaboration, NetAlly will ensure that every business, from local enterprises to global corporations, can have secure, high-performance networks they can rely on.

About NetAlly

For decades, the NetAlly® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network and cybersecurity professionals better deploy, manage, maintain, and secure today’s complex wired and wireless networks. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis and cybersecurity assessment with tools that include EtherScope®nXG, CyberScope®, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck™, and more.

NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing and cybersecurity assessments, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more, visit https://netally.com, follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.

