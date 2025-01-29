Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2034 grow at a steady CAGR of 5.7% | FMI

Lung Cancer Surgery Market Regional Analysis of Lung Cancer Surgery Market

The U.S. lung cancer surgery market is set to grow at a 1.7% CAGR, driven by top-tier hospitals, insurance coverage, and affordable surgical access.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global lung cancer surgery market , valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.7%, reaching USD 2.5 billion by 2034, according to recent market analyses. This growth is fueled by alarming increases in smoking prevalence worldwide and enhanced access to surgical interventions.A Grim Link Between Smoking and Lung Cancer:With over 1 billion smokers globally, the prevalence of smoking—a leading risk factor for lung cancer—is on the rise. Smoking increases the risk of developing lung cancer by more than 15 times and accounts for over 80% of lung cancer-related deaths. These statistics underscore the urgent need for effective treatment options, with surgery emerging as a critical solution for early-stage lung cancer patients.Access Key Market Insights: Request a Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d333936 Surgery: A Lifesaving Option for Lung Cancer PatientsSurgical procedures have become a preferred treatment option for lung cancer patients. They offer a high potential for tumor removal and an increased chance of cure, particularly when performed in the disease's early stages. This has led to a growing adoption of lung cancer surgeries as a vital component of treatment plans.Government Policies Enhancing Accessibility:Increased accessibility to lung cancer surgeries, especially for economically disadvantaged populations, is another key driver of market growth. Countries like India, China, and Thailand have introduced targeted healthcare policies that subsidize or fully cover surgical treatments for lung cancer patients from underprivileged backgrounds. These initiatives have significantly improved the availability of timely care, encouraging more patients to opt for surgery.Outlook for the Future:As smoking rates climb and awareness about lung cancer treatment options expands, the lung cancer surgery market is poised for robust growth. The adoption of advanced surgical technologies and the implementation of supportive government programs will further enhance the market's potential, enabling better outcomes for patients worldwide.Key Takeaways: Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market• The global lung cancer surgery market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2.5 billion by 2034.• Regional Growth Insights:o India: Expected to exhibit the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034.o China: Forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the same period.o Japan: Predicted to grow at a more moderate pace of 3.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.o Germany: Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% between 2024 and 2034.o United States: Similarly, anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% over the assessment period.This robust growth highlights the increasing demand for advanced surgical solutions for lung cancer across key global regions.Accelerated Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lung-cancer-surgery-market Competition Outlook:The lung cancer surgery market is intensely competitive, driven by a wide range of surgical procedures like lobectomy, wedge resection, and pneumonectomy. Regional reimbursement policies also play a significant role in shaping competition. Regions with advanced healthcare systems often provide better resources and cutting-edge technologies, giving them a competitive edge.Key players in this market include Asap Endoscopic Products, Ethicon Inc. (J&J), Medtronic Plc., Germed USA Inc., and Teleflex Incorporated.Industry Updates:• July 2024: Chinese doctors achieved a groundbreaking milestone by performing the world’s first remote robot-assisted lung cancer surgery over 5,000 kilometers in Xinjiang. Led by Professor Luo Qingquan of Shanghai Chest Hospital and utilizing 5G technology, this marks a major leap in robotic thoracic surgery, enhancing healthcare accessibility in remote regions.• July 2024: UCSF researcher Mekhail Anwar received up to USD 15 million in funding from ARPA-H to develop the VISION miniature microscope. This innovative device enables real-time detection of individual cancer cells during surgery, potentially minimizing the need for additional treatments and advancing precision cancer care.Key Manufacturers in the Lung Cancer Surgery Market:• Asap Endoscopic Products• Ethicon Inc. (J & J)• Medtronic Plc.• Germed USA Inc.• Teleflex Incorporated• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Karl Storz• Richard Wolf• Olympus Medical Systems Corp• Intuitive Surgical Inc.• Ambu A/S• PENTAX Medical Company• FUJIFILM Holdings CorporationKey Segments of Market Report:By Product:By product, the market includes thoracoscopes, mediastinoscopes, bronchoscopes, robotic-assisted thoracic surgery systems, surgical staplers, surgical energy instruments, advanced energy instruments, advanced bipolar instruments, ultrasonic instruments, basic energy instruments, bipolar instruments, and monopolar instruments.By Application:By application, the primary procedures are lobectomy, segmentectomy, wedge resection, and pneumonectomy.By End-user:By end-user, the market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres.By Region:The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.Explore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:The global lung cancer therapeutics market size is projected at a valuation of USD 37.5 billion in 2024. The revenue is likely to escalate to USD 112.8 billion in 2034 driven by the evolution of targeted medicine. The lung cancer therapeutics market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.7% between 2024 and 2034.The global lung disease therapeutics market share is likely to garner a market value of USD 83,398.60 million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of USD 152,369.26 million by registering a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 